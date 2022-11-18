Read full article on original website
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Cracks 50,000 Bikes Sold In First Three Months
Whenever an OEM launches a new motorcycle model, it probably goes without saying that they want it to do well. It’s been three months since Royal Enfield launched the Hunter 350, and how are things looking? The numbers don’t lie—Enfield has now sold nearly 51,000 Hunter 350s, and the interest appears to remain high.
Royal Enfield To Roll Out Super Meteor 650 In India In January 2023
Royal Enfield dazzled audiences at EICMA 2022 with its exciting selection of new models, most of which based on already existing platforms from the Indian manufacturer. Among the bikes that stole the spotlight at the Enfield booth was the highly anticipated cruiser based on the highly successful 650 platform, the Super Meteor.
Limited Edition 2023 KTM RC 8C Track Bike Sells Out In Under 3 Minutes
Just before Halloween, 2022, KTM pulled out all the tricks (and treats) it had up its sleeve when it revealed the 2023 RC 8C. Boasting even more horsepower than the 2022 version—135 ponies at 11,000 RPM, to be exact—it promised enthusiasts even more potential for fun than before.
Suzuki Shows Off Technical Prowess Behind New 776cc Parallel Twin
EICMA 2022 marked a watershed moment for Suzuki. Prior to the annual trade show, the Hamamatsu-based OEM hadn’t released a new engine in years. During that stint, many new Suzuki models leveraged long-in-the-tooth powerplants such as the K5 GSX-R1000 or 645cc, 90-degree V-twin. That wasn’t the case with the 2023 GSX-8S or V-Strom 800DE, though.
CFMoto Presents The Production-Ready Papio Nova Electric Mini-Bike
In April, 2022, it was revealed that Chinese motorcycle manufacturer CFMoto was working on an electric version of its Honda Grom-rivaling Papio mini-bike. The Papio in ICE form, is very much like the Honda Grom and Kawasaki Z125 Pro in a sense that it's a sporty mini naked bike designed with fun and easy maneuverability in mind.
2023 Kramer HKR Evo2 S Race Bike Is Now Available For Reservations
Are you looking to welcome a Kramer Motorcycle into your track-day life? If so, you may want to learn about the 2023 Kramer HKR Evo2 S, which Kramer Motorcycles USA just announced details about ahead of the new year. It’s currently the least expensive model in the Kramer lineup, but it’s still packs a solid performance punch to make your next track day memorable. Let’s take a look.
Mutt Motorcycles To Launch New DRK-01 Lineup In 2023
It’s November, 2022, in the northern hemisphere, and while a lot of sleeping dogs would probably love it if you let them lie, Mutt Motorcycles has apparently been wide awake and hard at work. The company, which is based in Birmingham, U.K., specializes in stylish, small-displacement machines of the kind that are much more popular in Europe and Asia than in the U.S.
This Guy Is Riding All The Way Around The U.K. On His Honda Monkey
Let’s say you’ve got a Honda Monkey, and let’s say you love riding it (but I repeat myself). Even if you absolutely adore it, would you want to ride it all the way around the U.K.? Most likely, some people would, and some people wouldn’t--but in any case, if you want to see someone else do it, YouTuber Helmet Head recently undertook this journey on his little yellow Monkey in 2022.
Spidi Protects On And Off The Bike With Beta Anti-Pollution Mask
Whether it’s a bandana, neck gaiter, or full-coverage balaclava, riders are no strangers to face coverings. For that reason, motorcycle gear manufacturers already offer extensive options in the field. The COVID-19 pandemic only amplified the use and production of such accessories, but practically all competitors fall short of Spidi’s Beta anti-pollution mask.
MV Agusta CEO Timur Sardarov Details KTM Deal In New Interview
Russian entrepreneur Timur Sardarov completed his purchase of legendary Italian motorcycle manufacturer MV Agusta in September, 2019. The honeymoon phase was cut short, however, when COVID-19 forced production shutdowns in March, 2020. Obstacles have only littered Sardarov’s road plans since then. From resource shortages to supply chain breakdowns, from...
2023 CFMoto 300 CL-X Brings Retro Style To Europe’s Beginner Market
Anchored by a strategic partnership with KTM, China’s CFMoto has made steady inroads into the European market in recent years. The marque even debuted several models in North America in 2022. Those ambitious initiatives won’t cease in 2023 either, with CFMoto recently revealing its new 300 CL-X retro roadster for Europe’s ever-popular beginner segment.
Chip Foose-Designed Luc De Lay-Built Roadster was the Best Car at SEMA
Hiding in a far corner of the North Hall at the SEMA show was what may turn out to be the coolest car of the year: the Chip Foose-designed, Luc De Lay-built MarCel Roadster. “It’s just my rendition of a late-‘50s Ferrari, Maserati, Aston Martin, Scarab, whatever you like,” said renowned metal shaper Luc De Lay. “I wanted to show off the metal shape.”
Aidea Introduces The Ultra Practical AA-Wiz Electric Scooter
Japanese electric mobility company Aidea previously introduced the commercial-focused AA-Cargo three-wheeled scooter to cater to last-mile delivery services. While the three-wheeler continues to see success particularly in the food service industry, Aidea has branched out to a wider user base by taking the AA-Cargo platform and transforming it into a practical two-wheeled scooter.
Chinese Manufacturer Kove Enters The World Stage At EICMA 2022
You may never have heard of the brand Kove before, but this Chinese motorcycle manufacturer is pretty big, and has become incredibly popular in its home country despite being a fledgling brand founded in 2017. As it would turn out, Kove has some lofty plans for the future, particularly in motorsports, and its appearance at EICMA 2022 along with its impressive model range shows us that the Chinese company means business.
