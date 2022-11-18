UPDATED: Town of Ashland, Town of Natick & City of Framingham Websites Crashed on Thursday But Back Up on Friday

Read full article on original website
Richard A. Goldman, 69
FRAMINGHAM – Richard A. Goldman, 69, a longtime resident of Framingham died Friday, November 18, 2022, following a lengthy illness, with his loving family by his side. Richard, son of the late Lawrence Ira Goldman and Sandra (Pell) Goldman. Born in Malden, his family later moved to Framingham when...
Arnold E. Ferrari, 97, Naval & WWII Veteran
FRAMINGHAM – Arnold E. Ferrari, 97, passed away peacefully in the presence of his family on November 16, 2022. He was born in Framingham, on October 14, 1925, to Arnold and Louise (Agostini) Ferrari. He graduated from Framingham High School in 1943 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving...
Framingham’s Davis Receives 2022 Extraordinary Women Advancing Healthcare Award
FRAMINGHAM – The Women’s Edge, (formerly the Commonwealth Institute), the leading nonprofit organization devoted to advancing all women leaders, recognized winners of their 2022, Extraordinary Women Advancing Healthcaren Awards, at a dinner on November 16, at the District Hall Boston. Framingham resident Eileen Davis, Vice President of the...
Walmart Donates $4,000 To Shop With Cop Program
FRAMINGHAM – Walmart in Framingham donated $4,000 to the Framingham Police Association for its annual Shop with A Cop program this morning, November 18. The donation was part of a ribbon cutting ceremony for the newly-remodeled store on Route 9. Accepting the donation was Framingham Deputy Police Chief Sean...
HOME of the WEEK: 3-Bedroom House in Framingham For $499,900
FRAMINGHAM – This week’s home of the week on SOURCE is a 3-bedroom house in the City of Framingham. The 35 Willis Avenue property is priced at $499,900. Built in 1942, the property has 1,008 square feet of living space, and sits on a 5,876 square foot lot.
William S. Quinn, 68
FRAMINGHAM – William S. “Billy” or “Quinny” Quinn, 68, passed away peacefully on November 14, 2022. Billy was a lifelong resident of Framingham. He was the first-born son of the late William G. Quinn and Virginia M. (Worrey) Quinn. In his early years Billy enjoyed...
Massachusetts Lifts Bacteria Advisory at Lake Waushakum
FRAMINGHAM – The Massachusetts Department of Public health has lifted the bacteria advisory at Lake Waushakum in Framingham/Ashland. The advisory was issued around Columbus Day weekend. The state department collected a water sample from Waushakum on Wednesday, and for the second consecutive week the levels for cyanobacteria levels were...
Framingham Police Conducting Search in Saxonville
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are conducting a search in the Saxonville section of the City of Framingham tonight, November 18. Police are searching fora suspect who broke into a home in the neighborhood off Elm Street. The search is in the Ashmont Drive neighborhood. Police have a K9 dog...
Framingham Police: One Injured in Concord Street Fight
FRAMINGHAM – One person was injured and taken to Framingham Union Hospital, after a fight between two men in downtown Framingham, yesterday afternoon. Police were called to 19 Concord Street at 3:11 p.m. on November 17 for a report of two men fight. The men are known to each...
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Friday, Wednesday, November 18, 2022
1 Saint Bridget School presents Dorothy in Wonderland tonight. Tickets available at the door. There is a second show on Saturday. 2. Voices of MetroWest will perform an ’80s concert at the Chris Walsh memorial Auditorium tonight at Fuller Middle School at 7. There is a second show on Saturday. Tickets are available online and at the door.
Framingham Police: Driver Cited In Beaver Street Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police cited a driver in a crash on Beaver Street, last night, November 17. The two-car, rear-end crash happened at 5:40 p.m. at 113 Beaver Street. Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens said there were no injuries. One driver was cited for unlicensed operation of a motor...
Town of Wayland Encourages Residents to Enroll in New CodeRED Emergency Alert System
WAYLAND — The Town of Wayland encourages residents, employees and businesses to sign up for CodeRED, the Town’s new emergency alert system. The CodeRed Emergency Alert System is a free community notification system available in Wayland that sends alerts concerning time-sensitive and emergency information that may impact the area.
Framingham Police: 2 Injured in 3-Car Crash
RAMINGHAM – Two people were injured and transported by ambulance to MetroWest Medical center in Framingham after a crash yesterday on Route 9. The crash happened at 5;28 p.m. at 1316 Worcester Road. Framingham Police described the crash as 3-car, rear-end accident. No citations were issued, said the Police...
Laura A. (Conlon) Head
FRAMINGHAM – Laura A. (Conlon) Head passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on Friday November 18, 2022. Laura was born in Framingham and is the daughter of the late Joseph P Conlon and Constance G. (Mears) Conlon of Framingham. She is survived by her loving husband Michael Head, sons Travis Conlon, Lucas Conlon and his fiancé Alexandria Krause all of Sterling, her brother Michael P. Conlon of Venice FL, late sister Karen E. (Conlon) Petro, sister Sharon F. (Conlon) Higgins and husband Walter C. Higgins of Millville, brother Timothy D. Conlon and wife Kelly A. Conlon of Rochester NY, sister Linda C (Conlon) Bates and husband William Bates of Summerville SC, she leaves behind many nieces and nephews.
Elliot Morris Goodman, 92, Korean War Veteran, Attorney, & Morse Institute Library Trustee
NATICK – A true believer in the town of Natick, MA, both in its future and its history, Elliot Morris Goodman, 92, passed away on November 16, 2022. He was the beloved husband for 48 years of the late Marion Martin Goodman and the devoted father and stepfather of Wendy (Goodman) Fluke, Donna Goodman, Peter Goodman and his wife Sara, Warren Prim and his wife Sheila, and Bryan Prim and his wife Marjorie. He was an important part of the lives of his thirteen grandchildren: Melanie, Rochelle, Jared, Michael, Eric, Marissa, Alexandra, Stephanie, Samantha, James, Amber, Kelsey and Peter as well as his six great-grandchildren. Elliot cooked pizzas and lobsters for his grandchildren while he teased them with his wonderful sense of humor.
Michigan Attorney General Announces 2 Massachusetts Men To Stand Trial For Murder in Fungal Meningitis Outbreak
LANSING, MICHIGAN – Two men charged for a deadly 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak that killed 11 people in Michigan, will stand trial in Livingston County, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced yesterday, November 18. The announcement comes a decade after the fatal meningitis outbreak from the former New England...
Lamakina Finishes 75th in State Championship Meet; Holliston’s Luisi Win Division 2 Championship Title
FORT DEVENS – The MIAA state championship meets were held today, November 19 at Fort Devens. Framingham High freshman Sasha Lamakina finished 75th overall in the MIAA Division 1 meet, said Athletic Director Paul Spear. She was the only Flyer to qualify for the meet. Cambridge sophomore won the...
Natick Firefighters Deliver Baby on Mass Pike
NATICK – On September 30, at around 12:40 a.m., the Natick Fire Department responded to the Mass Turnpike service plaza for a reported female in labor. On arrival the crews were able to help the Frost family welcome their newest member into the world!. Both mom and their new...
Framingham Police Arrest Framingham Man on Fugitive of Justice Warrant
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man on a fugitive from justice warrant and warrants for motor vehicle charges on Wednesday, November 16. Police arrested on Wednesday at 5:32 p.m. Todd Major, 37, of 38 Charles Street in Framingham. No other information was available at this time. Framingham...
League of Women Voters Framingham Selling Limited-Edition Merchandise
FRAMINGHAM – The League of Women Voters of Framingham invites you to check out their limited-edition merchandise sale. All proceeds from the fundraiser will go towards supporting the League’s activities in Framingham such as voter registration, hosting informational events, and encouraging civic participation in Framingham. Produced in partnership with fundraising platform FanCloth, the limited-edition merch is designed to combine the use of merch to promote engagement with our democracy.
