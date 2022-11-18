Read full article on original website
Karen Enderle
Karen J. Enderle, age 70, resident of Tiro, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Ohio Health Shelby. Born January 10, 1952, to Vernon and Dorothy (Poe) Lykins, she had been a lifelong area resident. A 1970 graduate of Shelby High School and worked at RR Donnelley for over 30 years before her retirement in 2016. Karen was a member of the Tiro United Baptist Church and loved sitting in the sun on her deck. Most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Kenneth C. Stubbs
Kenneth C. Stubbs, 90, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022 at Galion Pointe Nursing Home. He was born in Sadieville, Kentucky on March 3, 1932 to the late Roy and Effie (New) Stubbs. Kenneth was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army and served during the...
Michael L. Blaising
Michael Lee Blaising ,80 of Crestline, passed away from Alzheimer disease on November 18,2022 at home surrounded by his family. To plant a tree in memory of Michael Blaising as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Claude Gasparac
Claude Gasparac, 93, of Shelby, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his loving daughter and granddaughter. He leaves behind the love of his life of 73 years, Pauline (Whitley) Gasparac. He was born January 21, 1929, in Salyersville, KY,...
David J. Barnett
David J. Barnett, age 62 recently of Mansfield and formerly of Arizona, passed away in Mansfield, Ohio on Thursday, November 17, 2022, after injuries sustained during an automobile accident near his home. Read his full announcement online: https://www.snyderfuneralhomes.com/obituaries/David-J-Barnett?obId=26407964#/obituaryInfo. To plant a tree in memory of David Barnett as a living...
Bryan D. Winters
Bryan D. Winters, 45, passed away Thursday evening, November 17, 2022 after a sudden illness. He was born in Mansfield, Ohio on December 7th, 1976. To plant a tree in memory of Bryan Winters as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Clyde W. Hall
Clyde William Hall, 96, of Galion passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Magnolia Terrace Assisted Living. Clyde was born on May 17, 1926, in Morrow County to the late Palmer and Ada (Adams) Hall. Clyde would marry the mother of his children, Joy (Gardner) and she preceded him in death on September 16, 1989. Clyde would then marry Margaret “Peggy” (Loan) and she preceded him in death on January 1, 2016.
Anthony "Tony" Michael Meckes
Anthony “Tony” Michael Meckes, 63, of Mansfield, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, November 19, 2022. Tony was born July 9, 1959, in Mansfield, to Victor G. and Shirley A. (Lightfoot) Meckes. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy. He retired after 25 years of employment with his family business, and worked part-time two years in the maintenance department for the VA.
Berniece Hoover
Berneice L. Hoover, age 84, a resident of Shelby, passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Brethren Care in Ashland surrounded by her loving family. Born August 24, 1938 in Wrigley, Kentucky to Finley and Eva (Dennis) Cooper, she had been a resident of Shelby the majority of her life. Mrs. Hoover attended Shelby City Schools and had been employed at the Coffee Shop for 11 years. On April 14, 1979 she wed Burton H. Hoover. She was a homemaker and a loving wife, mother and grandmother who loved her God and family. She attended the Connect Church and enjoyed reading her Bible, cooking, working crossword puzzles, sitting on her front porch with her neighbors and spending time with her family.
Lanna D. Wallace
Lanna D. Wallace, age 72 of Crestline, Ohio passed away Thursday morning, November 10, 2022 in her home surrounded by her husband and daughter. She was born July 21, 1950 in Grundy, Virginia, the daughter of Dale and Dorothy (Stiltner) Whited. On June 8, 1968 she married Noah Wallace Jr., with whom she remembered each year their 54 years of marriage.
Pamela Sue (Schoonover) Hicks
Pamela Sue (Schoonover) Hicks, 68, of Mansfield, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, November 18, 2022. Pam was born January 10, 1954, in Mansfield, to Charles H. and Phyllis M. (Damron) Schoonover. She married the love of her life, Bill Hicks on December 15, 1973, and they enjoyed 38 years of marriage. Together they were faithful members of Mansfield Church of God. Pam was a Proverbs 31 woman. She loved and served the Lord with all her heart, and she showed Christ’s love to her family. She especially loved her grandchildren. She was known for her excellent cooking skills, especially her peanut butter fudge. She also enjoyed watching and ordering from QVC.
Winter gear available now at Grace Episcopal Church
MANSFIELD — The Mansfield Noon Optimist Club spent October and November gathering more than 1,000 items of cold weather clothing to share with children and families in need. As a result, Grace Episcopal Church now has coats, gloves, hats and more at 41 Bowman St. The church has coats of all sizes available Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Mansfield Symphony Youth Orchestra celebrates 40 years with Holiday Prelude on Dec. 11
MANSFIELD -- The talented area youth who make up the Mansfield Symphony Youth Orchestra will perform their Holiday Prelude concert at the Renaissance Theatre under the direction of Stephen Domka on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 3:30 p.m. The concert will mark the first MSYO holiday concert since 2019.
Plymouth hosts Christmas in the Village Dec. 1-3
PLYMOUTH -- The holidays are fast approaching and there is no better place to soak in the spirit of Christmas than at “Christmas in the Village” in Plymouth’s historic square where there is something for everyone to love. The Plymouth Improvement Committee (PIC) invites one and all...
RICI staff distributes free turkeys in Mansfield
MANSFIELD – Staff from Richland Correctional Institution (RiCI) spent time last week distributing free turkeys donated by the Employee Activity Committee (EAC) to local Mansfield organizations. The EAC Committee organizes various appreciation events for the staff in the institution.
MOESC hosts student leadership conference
MANSFIELD – The Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center hosted the OHSAA Foundation/ Mid-Ohio ESC Student Leadership Conference on Nov. 16, with the theme of “Lifting Our Voices.”. Students in grades 9 to 11 from Mid-Ohio member schools who demonstrated or have potential for leadership roles were chosen by their...
Ontario Community Craft Show set for Dec. 3
ONTARIO -- The 45th annual Ontario Community Craft Show is set for Saturday, Dec. 3. The craft show will feature over 100 vendors with handmade crafts from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Holiday Pops featuring the Mansfield Symphony Orchestra set for Dec. 17
MANSFIELD -- The sounds of the season will come alive as The Mansfield Symphony Orchestra and Chorus present its “Holiday Pops” concert at the beautiful Renaissance Theatre in Mansfield. A perennial family favorite, the Mansfield Symphony and Chorus ring in the season with an enchanting concert of traditional...
Renaissance Theatre honors magnanimous past board chair with dedication of "The Rand Smith Auditorium"
MANSFIELD — During his tenure as chairman of the Renaissance Theatre's board of directors, Rand Smith gave three things he often encouraged from others: Time, talent, and treasure. Time in spending 12 years on the Renaissance board, giving colorful private tours of the theater and even using his vacation...
United Way partners with Mansfield schools, non-profits to address absenteeism
MANSFIELD — Jillian Henry can still remember an elementary school reading contest where a class pizza party was on the line. Sometimes, an incentive can energize a school building. Mansfield City Schools is taking advantage of that excitement this school year in an effort to bolster attendance and reduce chronic absenteeism.
