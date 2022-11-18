ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit News

Justin Rogers' Lions grades: High marks aplenty as Detroit cuts Giants down to size

East Rutherford, N.J. — Justin Rogers grades the Detroit Lions' performance in their 31-18 victory over the New York Giants. Perfect? Not quite, but Jared Goff navigated the windy conditions well enough, avoiding the big negative play, and taking a single sack for that matter, while completing 17-of-26 throws for 165 yards. He didn't have a touchdown, but made some critical third-down throws, including one in the red zone that set up a touchdown on the next snap. Grade: B.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Lions continue surge, flatten Giants for third straight victory

East Rutherford, N.J. — Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn put it best earlier in the week, calling belief a powerful drug. After a dreadful start to the season, the Lions' surging confidence was evident Sunday at MetLife Stadium as they dismantled the New York Giants, 31-18, earning a third consecutive win for the first time in five years, to go with back-to-back victories on the road after snapping a 13-game winless streak away from Ford Field a week earlier.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

'Automatic' Lions RB Jamaal Williams closing in on Barry Sanders' touchdown mark

East Rutherford, N.J. — In his first free-agency period as the Detroit Lions general manager, one of Brad Holmes' first targets was running back Jamaal Williams. A durable, high-energy leader, Holmes figured the young veteran could be a solid backfield complement to D'Andre Swift, in the same fashion Williams operated with Aaron Jones in Green Bay.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Wojo: After Lions pound Giants, is it OK to whisper about the playoffs?

It’s officially different. For how long and how far, we’ll see. But for now, the Lions are doing things they’ve rarely done, and doing them in ways we’ve rarely seen. Thanksgiving is coming, and unlike many years, the Lions aren’t cooked. Not even stuffed. They won their third straight, second straight on the road, and did it in punishing fashion. They hammered the New York Giants 31-18 Sunday, looking composed and confident, almost as if they’re getting used to it.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Red Wings getting vital offensive contributions from defensemen

Detroit - Good hockey teams will get offensive contributions from their defensemen, complementing the offense created from the forwards up front. The Red Wings only got 20 goals from defensemen last season. In another sign of this season's improved roster, the blue line has already contributed 10 goals along with creating a large number of other scoring opportunities because of getting pucks to the net.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Fired clubhouse manager sues Tigers, alleging racial discrimination

Detroit — John Nelson, who joined the Detroit Tigers as a teen-aged bat boy in 1979 and eventually became their visiting clubhouse manager, is suing the ballclub over racial and age discrimination. Nelson, who identifies as African American, was 58 at the time of his firing in October 2021....
DETROIT, MI

