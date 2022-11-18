Read full article on original website
Detroit News
'He's got it': Lions' Jameson Williams returns to practice, not ready to play yet
Allen Park — Finally, the wait is over. The Detroit Lions announced Monday that first-round draft pick Jameson Williams will begin practicing this week, more than 10 months after he suffered a torn ACL in the College Football Playoff championship game with the University of Alabama. With Williams' return...
Detroit News
Justin Rogers' Lions grades: High marks aplenty as Detroit cuts Giants down to size
East Rutherford, N.J. — Justin Rogers grades the Detroit Lions' performance in their 31-18 victory over the New York Giants. Perfect? Not quite, but Jared Goff navigated the windy conditions well enough, avoiding the big negative play, and taking a single sack for that matter, while completing 17-of-26 throws for 165 yards. He didn't have a touchdown, but made some critical third-down throws, including one in the red zone that set up a touchdown on the next snap. Grade: B.
Detroit News
Lions continue surge, flatten Giants for third straight victory
East Rutherford, N.J. — Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn put it best earlier in the week, calling belief a powerful drug. After a dreadful start to the season, the Lions' surging confidence was evident Sunday at MetLife Stadium as they dismantled the New York Giants, 31-18, earning a third consecutive win for the first time in five years, to go with back-to-back victories on the road after snapping a 13-game winless streak away from Ford Field a week earlier.
Detroit News
All listed as questionable, Lions' Ragnow, Rodriguez and Elliott active vs. Giants
East Rutherford, N.J. — The Detroit Lions entered Sunday with three players listed as questionable for the team's game against New York Giants, but all three — center Frank Ragnow, linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez and and safety DeShon Elliott — are active for the matchup. Ragnow is still...
Detroit News
To maintain win streak, Lions must capitalize on Josh Allen's propensity for mistakes
Allen Park — During the team's recent three-game winning streak, the Detroit Lions have seen a run of dual-threat quarterbacks, but on Thanksgiving, they'll have to beat the best of the bunch if they want to keep the good times rolling. No offense to Aaron Rodgers, the league's reigning...
Report: Deion Sanders Speaking With Two Schools About Job Openings
One of the hottest names in this year's college football coaching carousel has been Deion Sanders. The former NFL and MLB star led Jackson State to its first unbeaten regular season in program history, capped with a 24-13 win over Alcorn State on Saturday. "Coach Prime" has particularly seen ...
Detroit News
'Automatic' Lions RB Jamaal Williams closing in on Barry Sanders' touchdown mark
East Rutherford, N.J. — In his first free-agency period as the Detroit Lions general manager, one of Brad Holmes' first targets was running back Jamaal Williams. A durable, high-energy leader, Holmes figured the young veteran could be a solid backfield complement to D'Andre Swift, in the same fashion Williams operated with Aaron Jones in Green Bay.
Detroit News
Wojo: After Lions pound Giants, is it OK to whisper about the playoffs?
It’s officially different. For how long and how far, we’ll see. But for now, the Lions are doing things they’ve rarely done, and doing them in ways we’ve rarely seen. Thanksgiving is coming, and unlike many years, the Lions aren’t cooked. Not even stuffed. They won their third straight, second straight on the road, and did it in punishing fashion. They hammered the New York Giants 31-18 Sunday, looking composed and confident, almost as if they’re getting used to it.
ESPN Predicts The End Of Michigan's Season
Michigan obviously has the huge matchup with Ohio State on Saturday that will determine how the rest of the season will play out.
WATCH: Nicholas Barr-Mira on Recovering Against Cal, Icing Kickers
The Bruins' kicker and punter also shouted out long snapper Jack Landherr IV, who is a semifinalist for the Mannelly Award.
Detroit News
Red Wings getting vital offensive contributions from defensemen
Detroit - Good hockey teams will get offensive contributions from their defensemen, complementing the offense created from the forwards up front. The Red Wings only got 20 goals from defensemen last season. In another sign of this season's improved roster, the blue line has already contributed 10 goals along with creating a large number of other scoring opportunities because of getting pucks to the net.
Detroit News
Fired clubhouse manager sues Tigers, alleging racial discrimination
Detroit — John Nelson, who joined the Detroit Tigers as a teen-aged bat boy in 1979 and eventually became their visiting clubhouse manager, is suing the ballclub over racial and age discrimination. Nelson, who identifies as African American, was 58 at the time of his firing in October 2021....
