Missouri State

A city in Missouri makes the Best Places to Visit in the US list

Disney World is on the list, and so is New York City, so which place in Missouri makes a website list of the 50 Best Places to Visit in the USA?. If you could only visit one place in Missouri where would you go? Branson? Columbia? Lake of the Ozarks? St. Louis? Well, if your answer is Kansas City, then you are right in line with the 50 Best Places to Visit in the USA that Must be on your Bucket List article from countryliving.com.
Study ranks Arkansas No. 2 for drone readiness

According to a new study, Arkansas is one of the most drone-friendly states in the nation. The Mercatus Center, a nonprofit think tank at George Mason University, recently released “Is Your State Ready for Drone Commerce?” a research study of how prepared each state is for commercial drone services. In the survey, Arkansas was tied (with North Dakota) for the second most drone-friendly state in the country.
Navigating OSHA and AOSH

Laws and departments handle health or safety related questions, complaints and concerns from some people in the workplace. Clark Thomas, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's project manager and Mike Watson, the Arkansas Health and Safety Program Manager, talk about a few roles of these programs. Born and raised in...
Area church among 35 in Arkansas to get exit approval from Methodists

The United States’ second-largest Protestant denomination is the United Methodist Church, but in Arkansas, it just got a little smaller during the state’s annual conference in Hot Springs during the weekend. One area church, the Bellefonte United Methodist Church, was among 35 congregations throughout the state now able to break away from the denomination after members of the Arkansas Annual Conference to ratify disaffiliation agreements with the churches.
How bad will winter be this year? | Arctic Arkansas

ARKANSAS, USA — Pre-season cold blasts have already brought rounds of snow and chilly air to Arkansas, but will this continue December, January, and February? How bad is winter 2022-2023 be?. Tap HERE for to track incoming snow. Every winter in the south brings swings from warm days to...
Missouri News Headlines Monday, November 21st, 2022

(St. Louis area) -- The federal government has approved nearly $116 million in aid to help the St. Louis area recover from historic flooding in July. Governor Mike Parson’s Office says more than 13,500 households have been approved for about 43-million in Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance. The National Flood Insurance Program has paid over 40-million in claims for flood insurance policyholders. The U.S. Small Business Administration has approved about 33-million-dollars in disaster loans for homeowners, renters, and businesses. With the onset of cold weather, homeowners who applied for FEMA aid and had flood-related damage to furnaces or HVAC systems could still be eligible for reimbursement and should submit estimates or invoices to FEMA. The federal agency says those approved for assistance could be eligible for rental aid if a need for a temporary place to stay has arisen as repairs are being made.
The Artemis Rocket Just Launched to the Moon Powered by Missouri

The Artemis mission to orbit the moon is one of the more anticipated space events this year. Did you know that this now-famous rocket was powered by Missouri? It is - sort of. Fox 2 St. Louis shared the story of how Missouri is directly involved with the Artemis moon mission just launched this week by NASA. They shared that the batteries in the rocket boosters for Artemis come from EaglePicher, a Missouri company.
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Winter-like end to the weekend

SUNDAY: The morning will start very cold with temperatures in the low 20s. Sunny skies will warm temperatures into the mid 40s in the afternoon. East wind around 5 mph. MONDAY: Another cold start with temperatures in the mid 20s. A storm system will pass by to our south. It will bring clouds to the southern half of Arkansas, but it will be too dry for any rain. Temperatures will finally warm into the low 50s in the afternoon!
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Missouri

What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three burger places in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers so if you have never been to any of them, pay them a visit soon.
Most commonly seen birds in Missouri

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Missouri using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 91 count sites in Missouri. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.
