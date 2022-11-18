ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World Cup referees use controversial England goal as example of what they must DISALLOW in Qatar 2022

By Martin Lipton
 4 days ago
KALVIN PHILLIPS has followed Peter Crouch into Fifa’s bad books - before kicking a ball at Qatar 2022.

Ahead of the 2006 tournament in Germany, videos of Crouch’s aerial approach was used as an example of what should be penalised by referees, making the striker a marked man.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bAa6c_0jFwFQCQ00
Harry Maguire powered England in front against Albania 12 months ago but Fifa say it should have been ruled out due to the role of Kalvin Phillips Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bZiC0_0jFwFQCQ00
Phillips has already made his mark with Fifa but is expected to miss England's first World Cup game, on Monday, as he regains full fitness Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oOKtB_0jFwFQCQ00
Maguire will be dreaming of having the same amount of space against Iran as he had facing Albania at Wembley last November Credit: Richard Pelham / The Sun

And now Phillips’ block to create the space for Harry Maguire’s early breakthrough in the 5-0 qualifying win over Albania last November was the example of play that officials should clamp down on in the World Cup.

Phillips moved back from an offside position to clear the way for Maguire to head home a Reece James free-kick at the backpost.

Refs’ chief Pierluigi Collina said: “That would be disallowed here. It would be interfering with an opponent from an offside position.”

The Three Lions' Wembley romp was notable for Harry Kane's "perfect hat-trick" in 27 minutes as they netted five times before the break.

Skipper Kane was the first England man since David Platt in 1993 to score in the same game with both feet and a header.

The Tottenham striker and Maguire seem certain starters for Monday's World Cup opener against Iran.

But Maguire's goal supplier James has missed Qatar through injury and Phillips isn't yet fit enough to play.

The fifth scorer against Albania, Jordan Henderson, is only likely to make the bench.

Fifa's singling out of a Three Lions' goal comes as former England manager Sven Goran Eriksson advised current boss Gareth Southgate to quit - if he masterminds World Cup glory in Qatar.

The Swede believes playing the tournament in winter could help Southgate - as his players won't be "half dead" like they are at the end of the Premier League season.

Eriksson told The Telegraph: "If England win it, my advice to Gareth Southgate is to go. It can’t get any better than that.

"It is unfair to criticise him for being too defensive because he’s done one final and one semi-final.

"It is very difficult to do much better than that."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mc8kl_0jFwFQCQ00
Maguire celebrates his early goal against Albania in a Wembley qualifier but it should have been erased, say Fifa Credit: Getty

