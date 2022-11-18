Former NC State football player Joseph Boletepeli is arrested 'for stalking Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren and making threats by tweeting: ''Imma get him I promise'''

Ex-North Carolina State University football player Joseph Boletepeli has been arrested after allegedly threatening his former coach, the Wolfpack’s Dave Doeren, and attempting to confront him at work.

As reported by Raleigh’s WRAL, a warrant for Boletepeli's arrest claims the 22-year-old posted a threat on Twitter, reading: "Imma get him I promise. Dave Doeren and the rest."

The Raleigh, North Carolina native also allegedly communicated threats over text message and through other members of the Wolfpack coaching staff, according to Wake County court records.

He has since been charged with communicating threats, misdemeanor stalking and resisting a public officer during his arrest. Boletepeli is now under house arrest and is wearing an ankle monitor.

Wake County (North Carolina) court spokespeople did not immediately respond to DailyMail.com’s request for further information.

Boletepeli was a member of the Wolfpack in 2018 and 2019 before transferring to Maryland, where he appeared in four games in 2020.

'The university cannot comment on an ongoing legal matter,' a team spokesperson told DailyMail.com in an email. 'Our focus remains on the safety and well-being of our staff, student-athletes and the rest of the campus community.'

It’s unclear what the issue is between Doeren and Boletepeli, a 6-foot-4, 262-pound defensive end who played in nine games for the Wolfpack over two seasons.

Doeren has been a popular coach in Raleigh, where his teams have had seven winning seasons since he was hired from Northern Illinois in 2013.

The 7-3 Wolfpack face Louisville on Saturday before wrapping up their season against rival North Carolina in Chapel Hill on November 25.