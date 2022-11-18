Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Devastated After Discovering Husband of 14 Years Has Been Recording Her Daughter ShoweringBriana B.Nashville, TN
This Town in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFranklin, TN
Felix Cavaliere of the Rascals: On New Book, Tour with Gene Cornish, Memories of Jimi Hendrix and the BeatlesFrank MastropoloNashville, TN
This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenNashville, TN
Dolly Parton has $100 million to give away. Who should she support?Ash JurbergNashville, TN
Related
Watch These 3 Holiday Movies That Were Filmed Locally
It’s that time of year to watch holiday movies with the family. After decorating cookies, shopping or just wanting to avoid the cold weather, we’ve found three released this year that were filmed in the area. Santa Bootcamp This movie features scenes filmed in Brentwood at City Park. You might also recognize the spot where […] The post Watch These 3 Holiday Movies That Were Filmed Locally appeared first on Wilson County Source.
iheart.com
Loretta Lynn's Beautiful Nashville Estate Is Back On The Market
Loretta Lynn's beautiful home just outside of Nashville is back on the market after a deal with a prospective buyer fell through. The 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom home in Kingston Springs, Tennessee, hit the market earlier this year after the Country Music Hall of Famer moved back to her ranch in Hurricane Mills, where she died on October 4. The Kingston Springs home was under contract, but fell through when they buyer didn't end up selling their house, according to Taste of Country.
Middle Tennessee Teen Nails 'American Idol' Audition: How To Vote
The Clarksville teen is one of three hopefuls looking to make it to the next stage in her "American Idol" journey.
wymt.com
Web Exclusive: Tour Loretta Lynn’s Tennessee ranch
HURRICANE MILLS, Tenn. (WYMT) - If you are a Loretta Lynn fan, you most likely know about her ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, just outside of Nashville. Visitors can see Lynn’s historic home, tour the grounds and the replica of her Butcher Hollow cabin. The Johnson County, Kentucky native...
Inside Josh Turner's King Size Christmas Celebrations in Nashville With His Family
Watch: Josh Turner DOES NOT PLAY When It Comes to Christmas Movie Marathons. With less than a week to go until Thanksgiving on Nov. 24, Josh Turner is already getting in the festive spirit with his wife Jennifer and their four children: Hampton, 16, Colby, 13, Marion, 11, and Samuel, 8.
WDEF
Chattanooga Native to Perform at Opry on Sunday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga native and country music singer Conner Smith has a big show at the Opry this weekend. He’s joining other up and coming artists at the historic venue Sunday night to represent the Opry’s NextStage Class of 2022. Smith still calls himself a...
Legendary Tennessee Rock Venue Exit/In Closing After 51 Years in Nashville
This is a sad day for rock fans across the country. Nashville, Tennessee may be known as the country music capital, but rock n' roll has had a fair share of history in Nashville as well. Many huge names in rock music have played at the Exit/In. Exit/In has stood...
Iconic Chicago Restaurant Brands Buona and The Original Rainbow Cone are Coming to Several Middle TN Cities
Iconic Chicago restaurant brands Buona and The Original Rainbow Cone have announced the first Buona/Rainbow Cone dual-concept locations outside of Chicago. Led by experienced entrepreneurs and real estate developers Jesse Alvarez, Chicago native now residing in the Nashville metro area and Tony Vendramin, the new Buona /Rainbow Cone locations will bring the classic Chicago flavors to the Nolensville, Franklin, Spring Hill and Smyrna communities in 2023.
Maury Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Maury County!. 1Premiere Screening of “Steppin’ Into the Holiday”. Friday, November 18 & Saturday, November 19 5:00pm-9:00pm. 500 Riverside Dr, Columbia, TN. Riverwalk Park. Remember when Mario Lopez and Jana Kramer transformed downtown Columbia...
theatlanta100.com
New luxury bus service from ATL to Nashville
After I figured out how the foot rest worked, I stretched out my legs. “This may be the most comfortable seat I’ve ever sat in,” I told my friend Hope. We were at a preview event for Vonlane, a luxury bus company based in Texas with routes originating from Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth and San Antonio. The company has now expanded to Atlanta and Nashville with buses traveling between the two cities several times a week, departing from the Grand Hyatt Buckhead and arriving at the Omni Downtown.
Toddler, once spotted in homeless encampment in Nashville, dies months later
Family laid 23-month old Ariel Rose to rest on Friday, but they're convinced DCS could have done more after she was once spotted in the Brookmeade homeless encampment.
Investigation underway after fire damages home in Wilson County
Crews responded to a large fire at a junkyard in Wilson County early Tuesday morning.
WKRN
Water main break spotted along I-24 in Smyrna
If you were driving along Interstate 24 in Smyrna Friday afternoon, you may have seen this geyser near the Sam Ridley exit. If you were driving along Interstate 24 in Smyrna Friday afternoon, you may have seen this geyser near the Sam Ridley exit. 5 dead, 18 injured in Colorado...
Flo’s Front Porch on hold indefinitely due to skyrocketing construction costs
Rising costs and high inflation have caused the indefinite hold for a passion project for the Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary, the organization has announced.
‘When one LGBT person hurts, we all hurt’: Middle Tennessee LGBT community reacts to Colorado club shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — LGBTQ activists and bar owners around Middle Tennessee see Saturday night’s shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado — which left five dead and 25 injured — as an attack on the whole community. “When one LGBT person hurts, we all hurt, and so for us, there’s a need to honor […]
This Tennessee City Has The Worst Potholes In The U.S.
QuoteWizard compiled a list of the cities with the worst pothole problems, including this Tennessee city that earned the top spot.
chattanoogacw.com
Thanksgiving foods you CAN feed your dog
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — With Thanksgiving around the corner, it's inevitable to expect begging eyes and drooling mouths from our dogs. But not all Turkey Day treats are safe for pups, and some can even be toxic. For example, stuffing often contains ingredients like onions, scallions, and garlic, all...
Tennessee Tribune
Mayor Cooper Announces All Fifteen Nashville Public High School Athletic Programs Will Receive New Sports Fields
Nashville, TN — Today, Mayor John Cooper announced that every Metro Nashville Public High School (MNPS) athletic program will receive a new sports field, an initiative made possible through an innovative partnership with the Tennessee Titans and The Foundation for Athletics in Nashville Schools, Inc. (The Fans Inc), a non-profit organization dedicated to endow athletic programming at MNPS schools.
Forget porch pirates. This old-school neighborhood crime is making a comeback.
The Wilson County Sheriff's Office is warning of a new resurgence of an old crime, that could take place in neighborhoods in the middle of the night or in broad daylight.
Allegiant Air Announces Two New Nonstop Nashville Flights
Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) announces two new nonstop routes to Nashville beginning service as soon as February 2023. “Nashville consistently ranks among the most desired destinations in the country, so we are thrilled to connect vacationers from Utah and Ohio to all of the music, arts and culture in Music City,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue and planning. “The region has so much to offer, and these new flights will start just in time to plan spring and summer vacations.”
99.5 WKDQ
Evansville IN
33K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
99.5 WKDQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0