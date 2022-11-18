ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wilson County Source

Watch These 3 Holiday Movies That Were Filmed Locally

It’s that time of year to watch holiday movies with the family. After decorating cookies, shopping or just wanting to avoid the cold weather, we’ve found three released this year that were filmed in the area. Santa Bootcamp This movie features scenes filmed in Brentwood at City Park. You might also recognize the spot where […] The post Watch These 3 Holiday Movies That Were Filmed Locally appeared first on Wilson County Source.
FRANKLIN, TN
iheart.com

Loretta Lynn's Beautiful Nashville Estate Is Back On The Market

Loretta Lynn's beautiful home just outside of Nashville is back on the market after a deal with a prospective buyer fell through. The 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom home in Kingston Springs, Tennessee, hit the market earlier this year after the Country Music Hall of Famer moved back to her ranch in Hurricane Mills, where she died on October 4. The Kingston Springs home was under contract, but fell through when they buyer didn't end up selling their house, according to Taste of Country.
KINGSTON SPRINGS, TN
wymt.com

Web Exclusive: Tour Loretta Lynn’s Tennessee ranch

HURRICANE MILLS, Tenn. (WYMT) - If you are a Loretta Lynn fan, you most likely know about her ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, just outside of Nashville. Visitors can see Lynn’s historic home, tour the grounds and the replica of her Butcher Hollow cabin. The Johnson County, Kentucky native...
HURRICANE MILLS, TN
WDEF

Chattanooga Native to Perform at Opry on Sunday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga native and country music singer Conner Smith has a big show at the Opry this weekend. He’s joining other up and coming artists at the historic venue Sunday night to represent the Opry’s NextStage Class of 2022. Smith still calls himself a...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Maury County Source

Iconic Chicago Restaurant Brands Buona and The Original Rainbow Cone are Coming to Several Middle TN Cities

Iconic Chicago restaurant brands Buona and The Original Rainbow Cone have announced the first Buona/Rainbow Cone dual-concept locations outside of Chicago. Led by experienced entrepreneurs and real estate developers Jesse Alvarez, Chicago native now residing in the Nashville metro area and Tony Vendramin, the new Buona /Rainbow Cone locations will bring the classic Chicago flavors to the Nolensville, Franklin, Spring Hill and Smyrna communities in 2023.
CHICAGO, IL
Maury County Source

Maury Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Maury County!. 1Premiere Screening of “Steppin’ Into the Holiday”. Friday, November 18 & Saturday, November 19 5:00pm-9:00pm. 500 Riverside Dr, Columbia, TN. Riverwalk Park. Remember when Mario Lopez and Jana Kramer transformed downtown Columbia...
MAURY COUNTY, TN
theatlanta100.com

New luxury bus service from ATL to Nashville

After I figured out how the foot rest worked, I stretched out my legs. “This may be the most comfortable seat I’ve ever sat in,” I told my friend Hope. We were at a preview event for Vonlane, a luxury bus company based in Texas with routes originating from Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth and San Antonio. The company has now expanded to Atlanta and Nashville with buses traveling between the two cities several times a week, departing from the Grand Hyatt Buckhead and arriving at the Omni Downtown.
ATLANTA, GA
WKRN

Water main break spotted along I-24 in Smyrna

If you were driving along Interstate 24 in Smyrna Friday afternoon, you may have seen this geyser near the Sam Ridley exit. If you were driving along Interstate 24 in Smyrna Friday afternoon, you may have seen this geyser near the Sam Ridley exit. 5 dead, 18 injured in Colorado...
SMYRNA, TN
chattanoogacw.com

Thanksgiving foods you CAN feed your dog

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — With Thanksgiving around the corner, it's inevitable to expect begging eyes and drooling mouths from our dogs. But not all Turkey Day treats are safe for pups, and some can even be toxic. For example, stuffing often contains ingredients like onions, scallions, and garlic, all...
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Mayor Cooper Announces All Fifteen Nashville Public High School Athletic Programs Will Receive New Sports Fields

Nashville, TN — Today, Mayor John Cooper announced that every Metro Nashville Public High School (MNPS) athletic program will receive a new sports field, an initiative made possible through an innovative partnership with the Tennessee Titans and The Foundation for Athletics in Nashville Schools, Inc. (The Fans Inc), a non-profit organization dedicated to endow athletic programming at MNPS schools.
NASHVILLE, TN
Robertson County Source

Allegiant Air Announces Two New Nonstop Nashville Flights

Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) announces two new nonstop routes to Nashville beginning service as soon as February 2023. “Nashville consistently ranks among the most desired destinations in the country, so we are thrilled to connect vacationers from Utah and Ohio to all of the music, arts and culture in Music City,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue and planning. “The region has so much to offer, and these new flights will start just in time to plan spring and summer vacations.”
NASHVILLE, TN
99.5 WKDQ

99.5 WKDQ

Evansville IN
33K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

99.5 WKDQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy