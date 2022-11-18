After I figured out how the foot rest worked, I stretched out my legs. “This may be the most comfortable seat I’ve ever sat in,” I told my friend Hope. We were at a preview event for Vonlane, a luxury bus company based in Texas with routes originating from Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth and San Antonio. The company has now expanded to Atlanta and Nashville with buses traveling between the two cities several times a week, departing from the Grand Hyatt Buckhead and arriving at the Omni Downtown.

