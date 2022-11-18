ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoops Rumors

Ja Morant, Tyrese Haliburton helped off floor late for Grizzlies, Pacers

A couple of rising guards suffered injuries late in the fourth quarter of victories and had to be helped off the court on Friday night. Grizzlies star Ja Morant turned his left ankle in Friday’s win over the Thunder, per Mark Giannotto of The Memphis Commercial Appeal. According to Lang Whitaker of Grind City Media (Twitter link), head coach Taylor Jenkins said Morant “tweaked” the ankle and there will be an update on his status Saturday.
Yardbarker

Lakers Twitter Loathes Patrick Beverley

Last night, your Los Angeles Lakers defeated the visiting Detroit Pistons at Crypto.com Arena, 128-121, thanks in large part to the heroics of Anthony Davis, who turned in a masterful 38-point, 16-rebound double-double. Four perimeter players scored in double digits (Lonnie Walker IV, Austin Reaves, Russell Westbrook and Kendrick Nunn),...
numberfire.com

Rockets starting Kenyon Martin Jr. for inactive Kevin Porter Jr. (back) on Friday

Houston Rockets forward Kenyon Martin Jr. is starting in Friday's lineup against the Indiana Pacers. Martin Jr. will make his fourth start this season after Kevin Porter Jr. was forced to sit with back soreness. In a matchup versus a Pacers' team allowing a 113.7 defensive rating, our models project Martin Jr. to score 23.9 FanDuel points.
Yardbarker

Indiana Pacers forward Terry Taylor assigned to Fort Wayne Mad Ants

The Indiana Pacers announced on Sunday that they are assigning forward Terry Taylor to the Fort Wayne Mad Ants. Taylor has played in just four of the Pacers last ten games, and he has played under 12 minutes in total in that span. With Indiana having an off day on Sunday and the Mad Ants playing Sunday night, it made sense to send Taylor to the G League to get some game reps in.
