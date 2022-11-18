Read full article on original website
Devils’ Schmid Leads Team to 12th Consecutive Win
The New Jersey Devils will lose a game again…eventually. Yesterday was not that day, however, as they defeated the Ottawa Senators in convincing fashion with a 5-1 win backstopped by goaltender Akira Schmid. The victory was the Devils’ 12th in a row, one shy of the franchise record of 13 set during the 2000-01 season when they made the Stanley Cup Final but lost to the Colorado Avalanche. Here’s what stood out from yesterday’s win.
Crosby, Malkin score as Penguins beat Blackhawks 5-3
CHICAGO — From start to finish, it was an emotional night for Evgeni Malkin. Complete with a very happy ending. S
Sabres Need a Roster Shakeup if Losing Streak Continues
The Buffalo Sabres dropped another game to push their losing streak to eight as they continue their struggles in November. While some of the losses have not looked terrible from an effort or energy perspective, a majority of them have been quite embarrassing. This team has gone from a 7-3-0 record and looking like a hard-nosed team with fight in them, to a 7-11-0 record and looking like they think they can walk through teams on skill alone. They have no right to believe that they can play that way when they have been a bottom-feeding team for more than a decade.
Impressive Canadiens Have Competition at Bottom of Standings
It’s not a stretch to say the Montreal Canadiens’ 2022-23 season isn’t going as expected, with the Habs in the middle of the standings. Heading in, it was clear the Habs are rebuilding, but an 8-8-1 record to start the season has many suggesting they should do whatever it takes to make the playoffs.
Devils bring 12-game win streak into matchup against the Oilers
Edmonton Oilers (9-7-0, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (13-3-0, first in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils come into a matchup against the Edmonton Oilers as winners of 12 straight games. New Jersey has a 13-3-0 record overall and a 7-2-0 record on...
NOTEBOOK: Thursday's win over Sharks 'big' for Red Wings' mental psyche
Trio of prospects making strides in SHL; Red Wings players and alumni set for MotorCity Casino Hotel's annual Red Wings Charity Poker Tournament on Monday. After dropping the first two games on their current four-game road trip, the Detroit Red Wings' 7-4 win over the San Jose Sharks on Thursday meant more than just two points in the Atlantic Division standings.
