Purdue pulled out a gritty 17-9 win over Northwestern on Saturday to move to 7-4 on the season and one step closer to a Big Ten West title. After today’s win, the Boilermakers will finish back-to-back seasons above .500 for the first time since 2006-07. It was also the first home win against Northwestern since 2007.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO