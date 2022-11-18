The Air Jordan 1 Mid continues to propel Michael Jordan’s sneaker legacy forward, arriving in both new and familiar styles for casual and savvy sneaker fans alike. Recently, a women’s-exclusive pair of the mid-top Air Jordan emerged in a simple, but compelling green and white color combination. Reminiscent of past nods to the Boston Celtics, the unreleased sneaker features an all white leather base, allowing for the slightest contrast to revel in the spotlight. Eye-catching green, then, animates everything from the profile swooshes to ankle straps, with the latter featuring iconic “Wings” logos on the lateral side. Jumpman branding on the top of the tongue also boasts a black-colored finish, as does the outsole underfoot. Together, each aforementioned component creates another heritage-friendly Air Jordan 1 for the modern day.

1 DAY AGO