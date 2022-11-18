Read full article on original website
sneakernews.com
This Nike Air Cross Trainer Low Screams An Early 90s Aesthetic
Following a dominant return at the beginning of 2021, the Nike Air Cross Trainer Low is seemingly reviving its early season releases with 2023 set to debut a”Volt” and “Royal” accented proposition pulled directly from the footwear section of a 90’s catalog. Fueling its perforated...
sneakernews.com
This Nike Air Force 1 Low Gets Flavored With Pumpkin Spice
While October and Halloween have come and gone, much like most high schoolers across the country, The Swoosh still hasn’t curbed its obsession with the seasonal Pumpkin Spice craze. As such, the latest Air Force 1 Low Canvas dominantly employs a burnt orange hue across the two-toned ensemble. Remaining...
sneakernews.com
Lucky Green Lands On This Upcoming Air Jordan 1 Mid
The Air Jordan 1 Mid continues to propel Michael Jordan’s sneaker legacy forward, arriving in both new and familiar styles for casual and savvy sneaker fans alike. Recently, a women’s-exclusive pair of the mid-top Air Jordan emerged in a simple, but compelling green and white color combination. Reminiscent of past nods to the Boston Celtics, the unreleased sneaker features an all white leather base, allowing for the slightest contrast to revel in the spotlight. Eye-catching green, then, animates everything from the profile swooshes to ankle straps, with the latter featuring iconic “Wings” logos on the lateral side. Jumpman branding on the top of the tongue also boasts a black-colored finish, as does the outsole underfoot. Together, each aforementioned component creates another heritage-friendly Air Jordan 1 for the modern day.
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Canvas Arriving With Light Purple Shades
Both Nike and Jordan Brand are constantly repurposing old ideas for new releases. This Air Jordan 1 Mid is further proof of that, as it incorporates not only a familiar Swoosh but also a canvas construction not completely unlike that of the AJKO. The color blocking, too, is somewhat reminiscent...
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 37 Low Appears In Concord Blue And Arctic Orange
As is customary with Jordan Brand’s continuation of His Airness’ signature series, lighter, low-cut propositions begin to enter the market halfway through the original constructions life cycle. Speeding up the aforementioned timetable, recently leaked images give us a look at the second Air Jordan 37 Low, anchored by heavy sampling of “Concord Blue”.
sneakernews.com
Where To Buy The PHILLLLLTHY x adidas NMD S1
Following an early launch on his personal website, Phillip Leyesa–also known as PHILLLLLTHY–finally drops his adidas NMD S1 globally on Wednesday, November 30th. First seen in late July, the pair is covered in “Ambient Sky”, “Crew Navy”, and “Altered Blue” colors, a design choice that nods to the Brooklyn-based creative’s signature indigo dye work. The PRIMEKNIT upper also indulges in an aesthetic in line with PHILLLLLTHY’s own projects, which have brought him a sizable audience on social media over the past two years. Semi-translucent details across the mid-foot and midsole inject a modern aesthetic to the latest adidas NMD silhouette, with Leyesa’s “P” logo landing on the latter component. Lastly, the BOOST-cushioned silhouette boasts a light gum brown outsole that gives a touch of “fresh” to the future-thinking sneaker.
sneakernews.com
Lively Pink Hues Appear On The Nike Air Max 97
Following the return of the iconic Nike Air Max 97 “Silver Bullet”, The Swoosh is readying its final slate of offerings before the new year, including this dominantly shaded pink proposition. Save its midfoot overlays, “Sail” hues clothe the tongue construction and sole unit in clad compositions, rendering...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Max 95 Returns In “Metallic Silver” And With Toggle Lacing For Women
Despite no longer celebrating a milestone anniversary of its own, the Nike Air Max 95 has formed an important part of the Swoosh’s product lineup throughout 2022. Recently, the mid-1990s proposition reemerged in a “Metallic Silver”, “Alabaster”, and “Black” colorway exclusively for women.
sneakernews.com
The New Balance 1906R “Protection Pack” Sees A Classic Grey Colorway
Ironically, the New Balance 1906R is following in the footsteps of its much more successful younger brother, the 2002R, going as far to replicate the themes of its most successful collection: the “Protection Pack.”. Alongside a denim-constructed colorway, which was revealed back in August, the 1906R “Protection Pack” is...
sneakernews.com
A Bold Multi-Colored Nike Zoom Freak 4 Arrives Ahead Of Christmas
Giannis Antetokounmpo’s down-to-earth personality and vibrant charisma has made him a fan favorite amongst the youth – next to the dicey style of play and constant three point barrages from Stephen Curry. As such, the reigning Finals MVP and his roster of signature silhouettes have been tooled more than most for the kids appreciation for a titular palette, extending a multi-color ensemble unto the latest Nike Zoom Freak 4.
sneakernews.com
Red Detailing Highlights The Latest Nike Air Max TW
As the modernized successor to the heralded Nike Air Tailwind fused with elements of the Air Max Plus, the Nike Air Max TW’s life cycle in the market remains in its infancy while this fall season has proffered the ideal setting for a new slate of propositions. Extending a tonal opposite to the model’s debut “royal/yellow” offering, the most recent outfit indulges in a “Red Clay” scheme.
sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 1 Mid “Lemon Wash”
In preparation for 2023, the Jumpman has dressed the Air Jordan 1 Mid in a drove of new colorways. The “Lemon Wash,” which was first revealed earlier this month, is among one of the newest — and if the appearance of official images is any indication, a release is likely closer than we might think.
sneakernews.com
The Next Nike Air Max Terrascape 97 Pairs Bright Yellow With Rich Maroon
Although anticipation surrounding the Nike Air Max 97‘s 25th anniversary has died down a bit after the re-release of the “Silver Bullets”, Christian Tresser’s iconic design continues to form an important part of the Swoosh’s roster of products. Recently, the mountain bike-inspired creation emerged in...
sneakernews.com
The Women’s Air Jordan 1 Mid Brightens Up With Aqua And Peach Tones
While the Air Jordan 1 Mid is no where near upending the popularity of its high-top construction, the silhouette continues to drive Jordan Brand’s offerings forward. Such is the case with the latest women’s- exclusive proposition, extending an early springtime aesthetic unto the latest build. Centered on its...
sneakernews.com
Stone Island Brings “Steel Blue” To Its New Balance 574 Legacy Collaboration
Having announced its Football Drop just a few days before the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Stone Island x New Balance are set to extend the legacy of the Boston-based brand’s beloved 1988 construction in a tasteful conclusion the two cohort’s latest collaborative collection. Military influences are harkened to...
sneakernews.com
Purple And Gold Give The Nike Little Posite One A Regal Touch
The Nike Air Foamposite One has kept relatively quiet over the last few years, but that’s looking to change over the next 18 month period. Recently, Eric Avar’s future-thinking creation emerged in a “Cave Purple”, “vivid Purple”, “Black”, and “Saturn Gold” color combination exclusive to kids. The Little Posite One-variant might not have the majority of sneaker enthusiasts running to buy a pair, but the sneaker is indicative of Nike’s attention to the silhouette. When couples with other styles prepped for the new year–including the one included in Nike Doernbecher XVIII Freestyle collection.
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 6 “Black/Metallic Silver” Headlines The Best Releases Of The Week
The Air Jordan 1 “Lost & Found” has come and gone, and it’s likely many are planning to sleep through the rest of the year’s drops. There’s still plenty to be excited about, however, including but not limited to the Air Jordan 6 “Black/Metallic Silver” and the Air Jordan 11 “Cherry,” the former of which headlines this upcoming week’s best sneaker releases.
sneakernews.com
The Bodega x New Balance 9060 “Age Of Discovery” To Release On December 10th
Bodega, though friends to numerous footwear brands, is quite a bit closer to the team over at New Balance. Their Boston neighbor has provided the bi-coastal boutique numerous collaborations over the course of the last few years, and come later this December, the two will be closing out 2022 with yet another: the 90/60 “Age of Discovery.”
sneakernews.com
Jordan Dub Zero “Cherrywood” Is Available Now
Since its return only about two years ago, the Jordan Dub Zero has surfaced in many a different colorway, both new and OG alike. And after dressing up in “Black/Taxi” earlier this month, the silhouette is hitting the shelves in “Cherrywood.”. Much like many a pair before,...
sneakernews.com
MSCHF To Release An Alternate Black Gobstomper “Sour Edition”
Following their “Satan Shoes” back in 2021, MSCHF has fully tapped into sneaker culture, reimaging icons the likes of the Vans Old Skool. The art collective has even produced a few silhouettes of their own, such as the Super Normal 2 and the Gobstomper, the latter of which is about to receive a sour candy-inspired sequel come December 6th.
