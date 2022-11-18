Read full article on original website
Related
Here's What's Next for Shangela After 'Dancing With the Stars' 2022 Finale
"Dancing With the Stars" may be over but Shangela won't be off screens for long. The "Drag Race" star spoke to Newsweek about one of her many upcoming projects.
Famed '60s Television Star Dies
“Hogan’s Heroes” star Robert Clary has died at 96, according to Fox News. Clary died on Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills due to natural causes. In a statement, his niece, Brenda Hancock announced his death, and referred to his time at Nazi concentration camps during World War II.
Bride Annuls Marriage After Mom-in-Law's 'Freakout' Over Wedding Dress
"Your wedding dress is such a special element of your wedding and should be the one thing you can choose without any arguments," a wedding expert told Newsweek.
Legendary Actress Acknowledges "I'm Not Gonna Be Around For Much Longer" Amid Cancer Battle
Legendary actress Jane Fonda acknowledged in an interview that she is “not gonna be around for much longer,” according to a write-up posted in Pop Culture. Fonda is quickly approaching her 85th birthday and has recently been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. The legendary actress has begun receiving chemotherapy treatments.
Will Jonathan Majors Do Full Drag and Wear Dennis Rodman’s Wedding Dress in NBA Film? It’s a ‘Possibility’
Welcome to this week’s “Just for Variety.” Jonathan Majors is getting ready to star as Dennis Rodman in “48 Hours in Vegas,” Lionsgate’s upcoming film about the former Chicago Bulls player’s infamous weekend trip to Sin City in the middle of the 1998 NBA Finals against the Utah Jazz. Majors, who stars in the new Korean War drama “Devotion,” says he hasn’t talked to Rodman yet. “It’s on my list,” he told me at the Governors Awards. “I know where he’s at and I think he’s open-hearted and wants to collaborate. I want to justice by him.” Two years before the story in...
Woman 'Crashing' Ex's Mom's Funeral and Revealing Baby Secret Blasted
"You both failed at keeping your mouths shut during an event that wasn't about either of you," one commenter said.
Queen Consort Camilla Sparkles in Queen Elizabeth’s Tiara & Blue Lace Dress for King Charles’ First State Banquet at Buckingham Palace
Queen Consort Camilla brought back the late Queen Elizabeth II’s treasured jewelry for her first state banquet this week. The occasion marked the first state visit hosted by the royal couple since taking the throne earlier this week. Arriving with King Charles III to host the occasion for President Cyril Ramaphosa of the Republic of South Africa, Camilla wore a long cobalt blue gown. Her ensemble included long sheer sleeves, a matte bodice and long tiered hem, covered in a swirling lace pattern. Her ensemble’s most prominent feature was sparkling sapphire and diamond necklace and drop earrings previously belonging to Queen Elizabeth...
Letitia Wright Condemns 'Disrespectful' Story, Denies 'Black Panther' Rumor
The "Black Panther" star slammed a writer over a story that she said compares her to men "who have been accused of abuse & sexual misconduct."
Meet The 'Welcome to Chippendales' Cast and Real-Life Characters
"Welcome to Chippendales" stars Kumail Nanjiani and Annaleigh Ashford told Newsweek all about their characters in the Hulu series.
How a Tampon Company’s Tweet Ignited Calls to #BoycottTampax
On Al Gore’s internet, every week is Shark Week, and this time around, the chum just so happens to be Tampax. A social-media firestorm ignited when a Monday tweet from the tampon company’s Twitter account was branded “rapey,” “grotesque,” and “peak patriarchy” by scores of users who united behind the hashtag “#BoycottTampax.” But others defended the tweet, accusing some of its critics of being transphobic, particularly those who used the hashtag as a launching pad to slam old Tampax posts using inclusive language.Confused? Exhausted? Already fully migrated over to Mastodon? Us too—but let’s surf this crimson tide together, shall we?Here’s...
Man Backed for Leaving Date 'Stranded': 'I Felt Like a Third Wheel'
"You told her multiple times that you were ready to leave and she basically blew you off," one user said.
Very Vocal Rescue Cat Earns Mariah Carey Comparisons: 'She's a Singer'
Mia the cat starred in the video shared by Edgar and Ivy's Cat Sanctuary, with one viewer declaring: "Should have named her Mariah."
"I Unmatched Him": People Are Hilariously Revealing What Gives Them The Ick When It Comes To Dating
"He tacked a 'hehe' onto the end of his message and I unmatched him. 'Haha' is fine, but 'hehe'...I don't know, I just can't do it."
Meet the Student Behind Hive, the Twitter Alternative Challenging Elon Musk
"I feel like users might feel stuck on other platforms right now," Hive Social founder Raluca Pop told Newsweek.
Celebrity Chef Reveals How Stars Dine at Thanksgiving
Brooke Baevsky, aka the internet's Chef Bae, is used to cooking for celebrities and high-profile people, and she told Newsweek how they dine at Thanksgiving.
Princess Diana Silences New York Heckler in Rare Resurfaced Video
A little known video of the princess being confronted during a speech in New York in 1995 has gone viral on social media.
Dog Loving Its 'MC Hammer' Style Jumpsuit Has Internet in Stitches
Several users on TikTok were delighted by the pet in the latest viral video, with one saying this dog is "ready to be an extra in a music video with rain."
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
119K+
Post
1043M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0