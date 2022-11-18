Read full article on original website
Damore Nearly Rolls 700 Series; Leads Varsity Teams
YOUNGSVILLE, Pa. – Braddock Damore rolled a season-high 688 series during Friday Juniors League action at Valley Bowling Center on Nov. 18. Damore, a Warren junior, rolled a strike on nearly every frame during his high-game 263 in the second game. He sandwiched that between a 213 and a 212 for the 688 total.
Four Warren County Players Earn PVCA District 10 All-Star Honors
Four Warren County volleyball players were selected to the PVCA District 10 All-Star teams. Three players from D10 Class 3A runner-up Warren were honored. Kylie Fehlman and Summer Lucks each earned first-team selections, while Lindsay Madigan earned second-team honors. Eisenhower’s Rayna Hultman was a Class 1A second-team selection. Fehlman,...
22nd WGH Auxiliary Basket Raffle to be Held Dec. 5 – 9
WARREN, Pa. – The 22nd annual WGH Auxiliary Basket Raffle will be held from Monday, Dec. 5 through Friday, Dec. 9. Tickets will be available from 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday (Dec. 5 – 8), and from 7 a.m. – Noon on Friday (Dec. 9). The winner will be drawn at 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9. Tickets are $1 each, and the winner will be notified by phone (winner does not need to be present to win).
Warren Players Announces Audition Dates for Production of “Romantic Fools”
WARREN, Pa. – Warren Players has set audition dates for its upcoming production of “Romantic Fools.”. Auditions will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 28 and 29, at First Lutheran Church, 109 W. Third Ave., Warren. Reading material will be provided at auditions. Between two and 24 actors aged 18 and older are being cast.
Chamber Celebrates Local Businesses at Annual Gala
WARREN, Pa. – The Warren County Chamber of Business & Industry recognized several businesses during its annual Gala on Thursday for numerous accomplishments. Among those was the Rouse Home, which dates back to the 1800s and was honored by the Chamber for 160 years of service to Warren County.
WPOC, JDFC Team to Help Families Celebrate Thanksgiving
WARREN, Pa. – The Warren Pickleball Outreach Committee and the Jefferson Defrees Family Center teamed up together to help local families enjoy a brighter Thanksgiving holiday. Pictured above are Phyllis Rapp of WPOC, Melinda Johnson Executive Director of JDFC, and Jamie Bees of WPOC. The Warren Pickleball Outreach Committee...
FASD Superintendent Hetrick Begins Term on PA State Board of Education
TIONESTA, Pa. – Forest Area School District Superintendent Amanda E. Hetrick took the oath of office on Nov. 17 to begin her term on the Pennsylvania State Board of Education. Magisterial District Judge Daniel Miller of the 37th Judicial District of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania administered the oath to...
DKG Welcomes Jedor as Guest Speaker
WARREN, Pa. – Cyril Jedor was the guest speaker at the Delta Kappa Gamma October meeting. Jedor spoke about the long and tedious – but very rewarding – process of becoming a U.S. citizen. Mr. Jedor was born in France. He moved to the United States when...
Drivers See Highest Thanksgiving Gas Prices on Record
Gas prices are two cents cheaper in Western Pennsylvania this week at $4.020 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report, but the Thanksgiving national average is the highest on record since AAA started keeping track in 2000. The average price for a gallon of gas in...
Arrest Made in May Country Fair Robbery
WARREN, Pa. – The City of Warren Police made an arrest stemming from a May 23 robbery at the Country Fair at 413 Pennsylvania Ave. E. The suspect cannot be named because he was a juvenile at the time of the arrest. According to the affidavit of probable cause,...
Council Approves Additional Funds for Boat Launch Project
WARREN, Pa. – Warren City Council approved the allocation of $500,000 needed to lock in Warren’s riverfront development project during Monday’s meeting. Council approved a motion to approve city funding in the amount of $250,000 in general fund dollars, as well as another $250,000 from a loan taken out for parking garage repairs.
Nov. 22, 2022 Police Blotter
Justin Mueller, 37, Warren was charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking and Receiving Stolen. James Klark, 50, and Nicole Klark, 47, both of Warren were both cited for Harassment on 11/08/2022 after officers responded to a Domestic Dispute. Melvin Atwell, 66, Warren was cited for Public Drunkenness on 11/10/2022 after...
