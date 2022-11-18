Read full article on original website
Related
NME
Taylor Swift fans are organising campaign against Ticketmaster after ticket controversy
Numerous Taylor Swift fans have joined forces to organise a campaign against Ticketmaster following the recent controversy surrounding the recent ‘Eras Tour’ sale. Swift said in a statement last Friday (November 18) that Ticketmaster had “assured” her it was able to handle huge demand, but she acknowledged how some fans had “such a hard time trying to get tickets” for her 2023 North American dates.
NME
Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, BTS and Harry Styles among winners at 2022 American Music Awards
This year’s edition of the American Music Awards (AMAs) has just wrapped up, with the biggest winners of the night including Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, BTS and Harry Styles. Swift was the overall champion this year, taking home all six of the AMAs she was nominated for;...
NME
Adele almost cancelled the first night of her Las Vegas residency after feeling “sick as a dog”
Adele has said that she was almost forced to cancel the opening night of her new Las Vegas residency after feeling “sick as a dog”. The 32-date ‘Weekends With Adele’ series at Las Vegas’ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace was originally scheduled for January before being postponed with a day’s notice “due to delivery delays and COVID”. Adele later claimed that the postponed shows had “no soul” and “lacked intimacy”.
NME
Chris Brown booed after AMAs win, Kelly Rowland defends him: “Chill out”
Chris Brown was booed after winning an award at last night’s American Music Awards, with presenter Kelly Rowland defending the controversial singer. During Sunday night’s ceremony in Los Angeles, Brown – who was not present – won the AMA for Favourite Male R&B Artist. After announcing...
"Dancing With The Stars" Crowned Their New Champion Last Night, And Twitter Is Totally Divided About It
It looks like the heat went from the dance floor to the keyboard.
NME
Kanye West enlists alt-right voice Milo Yiannopoulos for 2024 Presidential campaign
Kanye West says he has enlisted alt-right voice Milo Yiannopoulos to assist with his 2024 Presidential campaign. According to Consequence, the rapper told paparazzi at the weekend that he had teamed up with the controversial political figure. West was a US presidential candidate in 2020 but went on to concede his run after winning 50,000 votes. At the time of his withdrawal, he announced plans to run again in 2024.
NME
Watch The Black Crowes guitarist Rich Robinson remove stage invader with his guitar at Australia concert
The Black Crowes guitarist Rich Robinson removed a stage invader with his guitar at a concert in Australia over the weekend. The incident happened after a man jumped onstage while the band were performing ‘Stare It Cold’ at the Palais Theatre in Melbourne on Sunday (November 20). Security...
NME
Julia Fox says she was “delusional” for thinking she could help Kanye West
Julia Fox has said she was “delusional” for thinking that she could help Kanye West during their brief relationship. The Uncut Gems actor, who was romantically involved with West earlier this year, recently took to TikTok to respond to a comment about her “dating a famously violent misogynist and antisemite”.
NME
Fousheé: explosive and futuristic punk sounds from a true original
You’ve almost certainly heard Fousheé‘s music, even if you’re not fully aware of it. The New Jersey vocalist and guitarist’s track ‘Deep End’, first written in 2018, went viral on TikTok over the 2020 lockdown, with snippets of the song sprawling across the app and spilling out into all corners of social media. She went uncredited for a while before eventually revealing herself as the song’s creator in July 2020, catapulting her into the public consciousness and paving the way for ‘Time Machine’, a sweet, spooling project that showcased Fousheé’s artistic vulnerability and versatility.
NME
EVERGLOW team up with German DJ and producer TheFatRat on new track ‘Ghost Light’
K-pop girl group EVERGLOW have joined forces with German DJ and producer TheFatRat on a new song titled ‘Ghost Light’. On November 18, TheFatRat and EVERGLOW unveiled a mesmerising visualiser for their collaboration track ‘Ghost Light’, now out on streaming platforms. The former is best known for producing music for the video game Dota 2.
NME
NOFX’s Fat Mike announces new band ‘Codefendants’ and shares two singles
NOFX frontman Fat Mike has announced his new musical project ‘Codefendants’ and released two singles, ‘Suicide By Pigs’ and ‘Abscessed’ – listen below. NOFX’s ‘Double Album’ is set to arrive on December 2, announced in September alongside new single ‘Darby Crashing Your Party’. The album could be the punk veterans’ last, as they announced earlier this year that they intend to embark on a farewell tour in 2023.
"I Unmatched Him": People Are Hilariously Revealing What Gives Them The Ick When It Comes To Dating
"He tacked a 'hehe' onto the end of his message and I unmatched him. 'Haha' is fine, but 'hehe'...I don't know, I just can't do it."
NME
Watch Nandi Bushell and her brother cover Rage Against The Machine’s ‘Killing In The Name’
Nandi Bushell has shared a video of the young musical prodigy jamming with her younger brother to Rage Against The Machine‘s 1992 classic ‘Killing In The Name’. Bushell posted the cover on Sunday (November 20) to Twitter and Instagram. In it, the 12-year-old wunderkind shreds on guitar while younger brother Thomas plays drums. “A family that Rages together, stays together!” Bushell wrote on social media when sharing their rendition.
NME
Watch The Smile perform ‘You Will Never Work In Television Again’ on ‘Fallon’
The Smile appeared on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon on Friday night (November 18) to perform ‘You Will Never Work In Television Again’ – check it out below. The Smile – made up of Radiohead‘s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood and Sons Of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner – released their ‘A Light For Attracting Attention‘ album back in May, with ‘You Will Never Work In Television Again’ acting as the lead single.
NME
‘Look At Me: XXXTentacion’: DJ Semtex hosts exclusive Q&A at special film screening in London
Last week, NME and Fader Films hosted special screenings of new documentary Look At Me: XXXTentacion in London, Paris and Berlin ahead of its European release. Directed by filmmaker Sabaah Folayan, the film details the turbulent life of late, controversial rapper Jahseh Onfroy AKA XXXTentacion. It tells the story from his troubled childhood spent in South Florida to his sudden rise in the music industry – extensively detailing the domestic violence allegations made against him by ex-girlfriend Geneva Ayala in 2016 – and his death in 2018 during an apparent robbery.
NME
Brockhampton’s Kevin Abstract to quit Twitter: “Thx for being down for the ride”
Brockhampton‘s Kevin Abstract has said he will be deactivating his Twitter account next week. “BH family. Thx for being down for the ride,” Abstract told his fans on the social media platform. “I appreciate y’all. I am probably the most dramatic person you follow on this app. With that being said: I’ll be deactivating this account after these radio shows air this week. If you wanna keep up with me, I’m sure you’ll find me.”
NME
What time is ‘Wednesday’ on Netflix?
Wednesday, Netflix‘s hotly anticipated reboot of the Addams Family franchise, comes out this week, starring Jenna Ortega as the titular teenager. Set in a spooky castle in the mountains, where Wednesday is packed off to Nevermore boarding school after setting killer piranhas on some bullies, the show also features Tim Burton as executive producer (alongside creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar) as well as director of four episodes.
NME
Elton John plays final US concert of ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour
Elton John completed his final ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ concert in the US last night (November 20) at the Dodger Stadium in LA. The show was the last of three at the venue and saw John team up with Dua Lipa, Kiki Dee and Brandi Carlile. It marked...
NME
Sault tease first ever live shows on Instagram
Sault have hinted that they could finally play their first ever live show. Taking to Instagram, the mysterious collective asked fans, “if we were to do a live show…which songs would you want to hear?”. Since their emergence in 2019, Sault have never played live. The group has...
NME
Kanye West says he’s selling Balenciaga, Adidas and Gap hoodies for $20
Kanye West has said he plans to sell Balenciaga, Adidas and Gap hoodies for $20 (£16.85) after each of the companies cut ties with him. Last month it was revealed that Balenciaga would no longer be working with the rapper following his antisemitic comments, with news emerging shortly after that Adidas had also ended its partnership with West. Gap then announced it was taking “immediate steps” to remove all Yeezy products from their stores, which followed the formal termination of their partnership in September.
Comments / 0