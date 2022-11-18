Popeyes Restaurant Proposed for Runnemede; Joint Planning Zoning Board to Hear Application on Nov. 30

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
acprimetime.com
NJEA Convention in Atlantic City Features Drag Queen & LGBTQ Training
A publicly funded state teachers union hosted a drag queen story hour for children at its convention last week. The New Jersey Educators Association (NJEA), which skims millions of dollars directly from property taxes and “is by far the biggest political spender in New Jersey,” directly promoted woke political topics for the classroom at its 2022 convention. In addition to featuring “Drag Queen Entertainment” for elementary school children, the convention also featured professional development sessions on “LGBTQ inclusive lessons: planning for change” and “creating a safe and brave anti-racist classroom.”
This $11M N.J. house is a mini-resort with its own golf course, pools, 6 bars and a nightclub
Imagine living in your own private resort. You can, in Wall Township, for just under $11 million. The 23.4-acre Monmouth County compound, called Mattaccino, is for sale for $10.99 million. It has 32,500 square feet of living space with 10 bedrooms and 17 bathrooms all tucked behind a gate leading to a 500-foot oak tree-lined driveway.
southjerseyobserver.com
Westville’s Hugs Ceramics Celebrates Grand Opening With Ribbon Cutting
Katie Thompson (center) cuts the ribbon in celebration of the Grand Opening of her pottery studio, Hugs Ceramics. Also pictured from left are: Councilman Matt Gayle, Gloucester County Commissioner Heather Simmons, and Councilmen Travis Lawrence and Bruce Nordaby. (SJO Photo) On November 19, 2022, Katie Thompson celebrated the Grand Opening...
southjerseyobserver.com
Upcoming Events: Bellmawr Branch of the Camden County Library System
Thursday, December 1, 2022 – 6:30 p.m. Ages 14-18. Calling all teen writers! The Teen Writing Club will meet the first Thursday of the month to share our works in progress, provide feedback on others’ material, and enjoy some snacks! Bringing some of your own writing is encouraged, though we will also be doing some writing activities during the meetings.
Gov Murphy: Major national event is coming to Atlantic City, NJ
Gov. Phil Murphy, the incoming Chairman of the National Governor’s Association just broke major news on Thursday during an interview. Murphy confirmed for the first time anywhere that the National Governor’s Association Annual Summer Meeting for 2023 will be held in Atlantic City. Murphy confirmed that this mega...
thesunpapers.com
Burlington County commissioners approve contract for road work
The Burlington County Commissioners approved a new contract for road resurfacing work that will help maintain transportation infrastructure and save significant tax dollars. The approved vendor was awarded a $12.2 million contract to repave just over 34 miles on 17 county roads through 13 municipalities as part of this year’s road overlay program. Approximately $10.2 million in New Jersey Department of Transportation funding will be used for these projects.
southjerseyobserver.com
NJ Human Services Announces Expanded Substance Use Disorder Outpatient Treatment Hours Coming for Ten Counties
Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman recently announced the Department has awarded contracts to expand substance use disorder outpatient treatment service hours in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Essex, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Monmouth, Ocean, and Passaic counties. Providers can begin increasing hours as soon as possible, and no later than within three months.
A $1,000 payment coming to some New Jersey residents
hand holding moneyPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons) How does $1,000 dollars sound right now? The Board of Commissioners in Camden County are proud to introduce a Relief Fund that is being made available to those employed in the direct personal care of the elderly, children, and adults with intellectual, physical, and developmental disabilities and brain injuries, whose wages have been affected by the COVID-19 Pandemic. Individuals chosen by the board will receive a stimulus payment in the amount of $1,000.
Popular Jersey Shore Bar & Grill Shuttering
A popular bar and grill restaurant in Monmouth County is closing after 30 years. Main Street Bar & Grill at 735 Route 35 is expected to close before the end of the year. “We still have about 6 weeks so let’s make it (a) great ending,” a Facebook post said.
Cherry Hill township introduces four bond ordinances on first reading
Township council introduced four bond ordinances on first reading at its Nov. 14 meeting. As per bond law, the township will fund a down payment, and the ordinances authorize the remaining funds not covered by the down payment or grant funding to be borrowed through bonds. The first ordinance establishes an appropriation of $4,780,550 for improvements to parks and recreational sites, equipment for the Department of Public Works, computer and police equipment and upgrades, and facility improvements and land purchases.
Unlicensed Bucks Wedding Venue Must Pay $11K, Says AG
The operators of a wedding and event venue in Bucks County must pay $11,750 to the state, authorities announced. Lawrence and Karen Plummer, who run The Barn at Forestville in Furlong, did not obtain the zoning permit required to run an event venue, said state Attorney General Joshua Shapiro in a statement Friday, Nov. 18.
seaislenews.com
Sea Isle to Establish Formal “Dune Line”
Sea Isle City and a federal agency that oversees beach replenishment projects will be drawing a line in the sand – sort of. An ordinance expected to be approved Tuesday by City Council will establish a formal “dune line” along Sea Isle’s oceanfront. A public hearing on the ordinance will be held 10 a.m. at Council chambers in City Hall before a vote is taken.
Famous restaurant chain opens another new location in Pennsylvania
If you've been craving a crispy chicken sandwich or tenders, you may be excited to learn that a famous restaurant chain with more than 2,600 locations across the county recently opened another new location in Pennsylvania. Read on to learn more.
Chester County Boasts One of the 100 Most-Loved Restaurants in America
Damas Mediterranean Grill in Exton has made DoorDash’s inaugural list of the 100 most-loved restaurants in the U.S., writes Isabel Tehan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The list is based on user ratings left on the online food ordering and delivery platform for food taste and quality and efficiency...
njurbannews.com
Frontier Airlines fined millions; ordered to refund customers–including some in Trenton
Earlier this week, the Transportation Department fined Frontier Airlines more than $2,2 million in fees for failing to provide legitimate and expeditious refunds to thousands of disgruntled and dissatisfied passengers, including many at the busy Trenton-Mercer Municipal Airport. The low-cost, low-budget, and low-flying carrier is the only American airline company penalized by the Department of Transportation and was also assessed more in fines than any of the other six carriers named in the DOT filing, totaling more than $7 million, according to published reports.
Thanksgiving turkey giveway in Philadelphia region
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Thanksgiving is on Thursday, and local organizations are working to ensure everyone has something on the table. On Saturday, there will be two Turkey giveaways in our region.First, in North Philadelphia, the Philabundance Community Kitchen at 2224 North 10th Street is handing out frozen turkeys, side dishes and pies.The giveaway begins at 11 a.m. and continues until supplies run out.Another turkey giveaway is happening Saturday in Camden.Mayor Victor Carstarphen, along with members of Camden's City Council, will be out to distribute 600 turkeys to families in the city starting at 10 a.m. The pickup location is Roosevelt Plaza Park at 520 Market Street in Camden.If you plan on grabbing a bird, you must register online first and bring a photo ID at the time of pickup.And, if you cannot make it Saturday, Camden will be hosting another turkey giveaway on Monday from 12 to 6 p.m. at the North Camden Community Center at 1000 North 6th Street.
thesunpapers.com
County farmers market season to conclude with holiday market days
The Burlington County Farmers Market is finishing another hugely successful season with two special holiday market days where residents can find fresh, locally grown produce, delicious seasonal foods and handmade crafts. This year’s holiday markets will be held on Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and again on...
Village of 6 tiny homes will house formerly incarcerated men
A new mini village — complete with six 100-square-foot tiny homes, a communal bathroom, a kitchenette and outdoor picnic area — will house and support recently incarcerated people on parole in Cumberland County, officials who unveiled the project this week said. The Village of Hope in Bridgeton, on...
buckscountyherald.com
Newtown supervisors approve Toll Brothers development
At its November meeting, Newtown supervisors unanimously approved the preliminary final plan for 45 single-family homes located at 435 Durham Road and 107 Twining Bridge Road. Newtown AOP (Toll Brothers) settled with the township earlier this year after the company brought litigation when the board of supervisors denied their original plan back in 2019.
Three more N.J. residents arrested for involvement in Jan. 6 attack on U.S. Capitol
Three more New Jersey men, all from South Jersey, have been arrested for allegedly taking part in the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol. The FBI this week arrested David Krauss of Sewell, along with Nicholas Krauss of Pitman and Russell Dodge Jr. of Pedricktown for engaging in the Capitol attack, which injured more than 100 and killed five.
