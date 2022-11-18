Dr Anthony Fauci, the Trump Covid response team member-turned top target of the Maga right, gave his final press conference on Tuesday as director of the nation’s top agency for combatting infectious disease.Dr Fauci’s tenure at NIAID led to his celebration as a hero among Democrats and many other Americans who looked to him as the prime source for information about the government’s efforts to fight Covid-19. However, the public health guidelines that he endorsed (but was not responsible for enforcing) led to him being villified by right-wingers who spread misinformation and lies about various treatments for the disease...

