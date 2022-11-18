ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, MO

kwos.com

Columbia’s FUSUS camera plan defeated on a 4-3 vote

Monday night’s vote was 4-3. Our news partner KMIZ reports the vote happened during a contentious meeting that lasted more than five hours. The three council members supporting FUSUS are Mayor Barbara Buffaloe, Councilman Matt Pitzer and Councilwoman Betsy Peters. The no votes came from Council members Pat Fowler, Andrea Waner, Roy Lovelady and Nick Foster.
COLUMBIA, MO
kmmo.com

COLUMBIA MAN DUE IN COURT IN COOPER COUNTY

A Columbia man charged with multiple felonies after a traffic stop in Boonville is due in court. According to a probable cause statement, Dannie Rice was pulled over by a Boonville Police Officer for pulling a trailer with a non-working tail light. During the traffic stop the officer discovered that Rice’s driving privileges had been revoked. The vehicle Rice was driving was titled to him but not registered. The vehicle Rice was driving was also found to have a license plate that belonged to a different vehicle and not registered to Rice.
BOONVILLE, MO
KRMS Radio

Accident Sends Versailles Woman To Lake Regional

A 61 year old Versailles woman was injured in a one-car wreck in Morgan County on Saturday evening. The Highway Patrol says Cheryl McGinnis-Kalkmann was the driver and sole occupant of a car that was travelling north on Route BB when it left the road, crossed Crystal Road, overturned and struck a tree.
VERSAILLES, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Two arrested after Boone County traffic stop; stolen mail found

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested two people with outstanding warrants during a traffic stop Tuesday morning. A department official pulled over a vehicle with expired played near the Clark Lane and Interstate 70 connector in Columbia. Mercedes Pattillo, 21, was identified as a passenger in the vehicle. During the stop, deputies developed probable The post Two arrested after Boone County traffic stop; stolen mail found appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

DNR awards more than $400 million for water infrastructure

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Natural Resources is awarding more than $400 million to improve community water infrastructure grants, according to a press release. In Mid-Missouri, there were several communities that will get funding to improve drinking water, wastewater, storm water and lead service line inventories. Columbia, Mexico and Fulton are three cities that The post DNR awards more than $400 million for water infrastructure appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kwos.com

Wanted murder suspect captured in Mexico

A woman accused in a Mid – Missouri drug killing is back in Callaway County. Emily Ricketts is charged with murder in the killing of Lauro Garza Perez in 2019. Another suspect, Ruben Charles – Cabrera, is thought to still be in Mexico, where Ricketts was captured.
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
KRMS Radio

Man Involved In Miller County Crash Arrested

A one-vehicle crash in Miller county resulted in an arrest Friday. Joseph O’Dell of Eldon was allegedly driving on the wrong side of the roadway which led to a crash. Officers determined O’Dell was driving under the influence and also without insurance at the time, and placed him under arrest.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
939theeagle.com

Columbia’s $9-million Highway 63 and Grindstone upgrade is moving forward

A $9-million plan to upgrade south Columbia’s heavily-congested Highway 63 and Grindstone interchange is moving a step closer. Columbia’s city council will first-read an agreement with state transportation officials during Monday night’s meeting. The state Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is considering a proposed loop ramp at 63 and Grindstone. MoDOT also plans to re-route Lenoir to the east and build two signals: one at the relocated Lenoir and the other at LeMone industrial drive.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

CPD Responds to reports of an armed individual causing a disturbance

COLUMBIA, Mo. The Columbia Police Department responded to reports of an armed individual causing a disturbance Saturday evening. CPD responded to the 1400 block of Bass Avenue at 7:45 p.m. Officers report that while the individual was armed, he did not make any threats. CPD said the situation was resolved without any incident and the The post CPD Responds to reports of an armed individual causing a disturbance appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Sedalia man flown to hospital following motorcycle crash on Highway 50

PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Sedalia man was hurt early Sunday morning after a motorcycle crash on Highway 50 in Pettis County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on the highway near Quincy Avenue around 2:20 a.m. Troopers said Kyle Strunk, 24, was thrown from the motorcycle after he hit a The post Sedalia man flown to hospital following motorcycle crash on Highway 50 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
SEDALIA, MO
kjluradio.com

One person arrested after disturbance in Columbia

An armed suspect is taken into custody following a disturbance just south of Stephens College. The Columbia Police Department says it was called to the 1400 block of Bass Avenue Saturday evening after reports that an individual was causing a disturbance in the area. The department says that while the individual was armed, no threats were made.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Stolen Lowe’s truck found in Maries County

MARIES COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Maries County Sheriff's deputy allegedly came across a Lowe’s delivery truck stolen from Jefferson City on the side of Highway 63 with passengers in it Thursday morning, according to a Facebook post by the Maries County Sheriff. He detained the driver and passenger then contacted the Jefferson City Police Department. The post Stolen Lowe’s truck found in Maries County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MARIES COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Cooper County Sheriff: Jackson County man faces several charges after allegedly stealing truck, ATM, setting truck on fire

BOONVILLE, Mo. (KMIZ) An Independence man was charged with several felonies on Thursday in Cooper County in relation to an alleged incident that occurred in October. Joshua Dillon, 40, was charged with: Three counts of tampering with a motor vehicleTwo counts of stealing a motor vehicleSecond-degree burglaryFirst-degree property damageStealing $750 or moreReceiving stolen propertyKnowingly burning The post Cooper County Sheriff: Jackson County man faces several charges after allegedly stealing truck, ATM, setting truck on fire appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COOPER COUNTY, MO
kwos.com

Decades behind bars for convicted killer

A man from Kirksville will spend years in prison after being sentenced in the shooting death of a Mexico Missouri man. Sadiq Moore was found guilty in the killing of Chance Davis in 2020. Two other men faces charges in the death.
KIRKSVILLE, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia business set to host holiday event to help local vendors

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Andrea Lyn Events, a local Columbia business is hosting a Holiday Makers Market event that is focused on helping small businesses while celebrating the upcoming holidays. Some small businesses have had to make adjustments during the past holiday season due to the pandemic. According to Score.org, 35% of small business owners have The post Columbia business set to host holiday event to help local vendors appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO

