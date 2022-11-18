ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado’s First El Pollo Loco Is Now Open And We’re Excited

Are you ready, Colorado? After years of waiting, the first El Pollo Loco location in Colorado is finally open and ready to serve up that tasty fire-grilled chicken!. Yes, El Pollo Loco used to have locations in Colorado but it's been over two decades since their last Colorado location closed down. Fast forward to the spring of 2022 when plans for a return to Colorado were announced for later in the year. Guess what? It's finally here!
Massive Elk Sends Estes Park Man Into Orbit

Elk are big, elk are fast and they can be flat out nasty creatures with no fear of humans whatsoever so it's best if you stay on their good side and better yet, stay the heck away from them as much as possible. Those words of advice have never been...
Can Drivers Turn Left at a Red Light in Colorado?

In most states, drivers are legally allowed to turn right at a red traffic light, however, some intersections will have obvious signage if this action is prohibited at a particular location. Regardless, those behind the wheel still have to come to a complete stop when the light turns red and also yield to pedestrians who may be crossing the street.
The 6 Best Cities in Colorado to Live Without A Car

Having a car in Colorado is freedom to many people, but even if you don't have a car you can still live free thanks to an abundance of travel options. Getting from place "A" to place "B" can be a real pain if you do not have a car, but here in Colorado, there are 6 cities that make living without a car a breeze.
Did You Know Denver Colorado Turned Down the Olympics?

I love strange facts about states. Ever since I was a young child, blessed as I was with the original Animaniacs on TV and their propensity to sneak education into all the chaos of children's animation, I've just always found an indescribable joy in finding out some odd truth about a place. Particularly, a place that I have lived.
Website dubs Colorado spot one of best RV parks for 2023

According to a blog that's all about life on the road, one of the top destinations for an RV trip is right in Colorado. Traveling Lifestyle's list of 'top 5 outdoor destinations,' which focused on spots catering to RVs, listed the 'Sun Outdoors Rocky Mountains' site as one of the country's best spots. With RV sites here starting at just $65 per night, Sun Outdoors Rocky Mountains sounds like a spot worth checking out during a road trip.
Update from Adam Frisch on Colorado District 3 race

Adam Frisch, the democratic candidate running against Rep. Lauren Boebert has just delivered his concession. Update from Adam Frisch on Colorado District 3 race. Adam Frisch, the democratic candidate running against Rep. Lauren Boebert has just delivered his concession. Denver weather: Cold overnight then temperatures …. Denver’s weather will dry...
Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, November 12-18

A lot of familiar names appear on the ten additions to the dining scene this week, including Stem Ciders, which quietly opened its new taproom in RiNo just a few blocks from its original Walnut Street location (now the home of Stem's Howdy Bar). The former Preservery space comes with plenty of room for cider fans to sit and sip, and also includes a kitchen that's serving appetizers, salads, sandwiches and a handful of larger entrees from Acreage executive chef Matt Ochs. A grand-opening celebration is slated for December 1.
RSV cases to hit rural Colorado soon, health experts say

RSV cases continue to surge in Colorado. Denver News 9 reports the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said nearly 900 people in the Denver metro area have been hospitalized with RSV since October. Ninety-percent of cases involve children. Health officials said it’s only a matter of time before rural hospitals in Weld and Larimer counties see the impact, calling it a “when, not if” situation, especially with the holiday season getting in full swing. Read more at https://www.9news.com/
Longmont mother and daughter take on Denver Fashion Week

A Longmont mother and daughter duo took on design, makeup and modeling at Denver Fashion Week. The Fall 2022 week runs through Saturday. While this week is the third season for Longmont makeup artist Jamie Gaston, her daughter Ashlyn Marie Gaston both designed and walked in Fashion Week for the first time on Sunday at the Couture Kids show.
Man gets stuck in waist-deep mud in Colorado

Crews from West Metro Fire were deployed to Bear Creek Lake in Lakewood on Tuesday, after a man got stuck in waist-deep mud. According to officials, the man fell into the mud pit while trying to find his friend's lost cellphone. "Freshly fallen snow disguised the thick, sticky mud and...
