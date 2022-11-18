An independent union has won the representation vote at a Saint Gobain facility in Cuautla, continuing the expansion of independent unions across Mexico. A cohort of labor associations, the AFL-CIO, the United Steelworkers, and Sindicato Independiente de las y los Trabajadores Libres y Democráticos de Saint Gobain México, filed a labor complaint petition with the U.S. Department of Labor in late September 2022. The petition alleged that multiple labor rights were denied at Saint Gobain – an automotive glass manufacturer. Specifically, the unions claimed that the facility allowed the current union, the Confederation of Workers and Campesinos, to intimidate and threaten workers ahead of a new representation vote.

