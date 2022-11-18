ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

uschamber.com

U.S. Chamber Opposes FTC's Data Privacy Rulemaking

Washington, D.C. — Jordan Crenshaw, Vice President of the U.S. Chamber’s Technology Engagement Center issued the following statement today following the U.S. Chamber’s filing of comments with the Federal Trade Commission regarding its privacy rulemaking proposal. U.S. Chamber Comments to FTC on Commercial Surveillance and Data Security...
The Hill

Trump may not make it to the primaries

The conventional wisdom has Donald Trump as either the man to beat for the Republican nomination or at least headed for a drawn-out fight to the finish with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. But could Trump flame out and not even make it to the Iowa caucuses?. It’s not as far-fetched...
uschamber.com

Successful Labor Complaint Remediation in Mexico without U.S. Intervention

An independent union has won the representation vote at a Saint Gobain facility in Cuautla, continuing the expansion of independent unions across Mexico. A cohort of labor associations, the AFL-CIO, the United Steelworkers, and Sindicato Independiente de las y los Trabajadores Libres y Democráticos de Saint Gobain México, filed a labor complaint petition with the U.S. Department of Labor in late September 2022. The petition alleged that multiple labor rights were denied at Saint Gobain – an automotive glass manufacturer. Specifically, the unions claimed that the facility allowed the current union, the Confederation of Workers and Campesinos, to intimidate and threaten workers ahead of a new representation vote.
Minnesota Reformer

Student loan repayment pause extended by White House amid legal battles over relief plan

WASHINGTON — The Department of Education announced on Tuesday it is extending the pandemic-era pause on federal student loan repayments until June 30 while legal challenges to the administration’s student debt relief program are fought over in the courts. The agency said if the student debt relief program has not been put in place by […] The post Student loan repayment pause extended by White House amid legal battles over relief plan appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
