Bronze reflects on history and Owen’s World Cup tips – Friday’s sporting social

By Pa Sport Staff
 4 days ago

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 18.

Football

Lucy Bronze reflected on the Lionesses’ journey from where it all started.

Gary Neville regretted the way Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United career appears set to end.

Sergio Aguero had a fun journey to Qatar.

Wayne Rooney and Mohamed Salah won awards.

Jamie Carragher met a famous face.

Michael Owen’s top tips…

Gary Lineker thinks it’s all over.

Cricket

England’s Saqib Mahmood is on the comeback trail.

Rugby Union

Owen Farrell is set for a landmark appearance.

Rugby League

Almost final time!

Formula One

A family affair for the departing Sebastian Vettel.

A tribute helmet from Mick Schumacher.

Full focus from Max Verstappen.

Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo sported some Pudsey ears.

Alpine welcomed some of Uruguay’s World Cup squad.

Charles Leclerc made a young fan very happy.

