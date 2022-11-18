ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Fuel stamps, controversy, OTs and revenge: Recalling five memorable LSU-Texas A&M games

LSU and Texas A&M have been playing every year as SEC West foes since the Aggies joined the conference in 2012, but the Tigers and A&M have been tangling for much longer than that. The series began way back in 1899, with LSU holding a 35-22-3 lead including wins in nine of their past 11 meetings. Here's a look back at five memorable games from this ancient series:
Surging Westgate prepares for a major challenge in the playoffs. 'Neville is Neville.'

Many thought that Westgate High's Class 4A championship run in 2021 was a one-year deal, a team that caught lightning in a bottle and rode it all the way to the title. "There were many who thought that we were a team that was going to go 3-7, 2-8 maybe get a good team every so often and get to a second round, quarterfinals," Westgate coach Ryan Antoine said.
Breaux Bridge defense playing huge role in Cinderella playoff run

Quarterback Kelby Hypolite has grabbed most of the headlines during Breaux Bridge's run to the Division II nonselect quarterfinals. The junior, who accounted for all five of his team's touchdowns in last week's 33-18 win over No. 12 Iota, has made the offense go this season with 1,003 yards passing and 1,283 yards rushing with 21 touchdowns.
Baton Rouge engineering firm to merge with Mississippi engineering firm

Sigma Consulting Group, a civil engineering and surveying company based in Baton Rouge, has merged with Mississippi firm Waggoner Engineering, both agencies have announced. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. A Sigma news release said the company’s leadership team will integrate into Waggoner’s team. Miles Williams, Sigma’s president, will...
Commander of Lafayette National Guard unit relieved of duties after inappropriate texts

Col. Scott Desormeaux, commander of the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, based in Lafayette, has been relieved of his duties, according to a story published in Army Times. Louisiana National Guard spokesperson Lt. Col. Noel Collins confirmed to the Army Times that Desormeaux was relieved of his duties after officials found "Desormeaux sent inappropriate text messages to other service members."
