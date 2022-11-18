Read full article on original website
LSU basketball loses title game of Cayman Islands Classic in heartbreaking fashion
LSU’s trip to the Caribbean for the Cayman Islands Classic couldn’t have ended in a more bizarre fashion than it did Wednesday night. Matt McMahon’s team suffered its first loss of the season when LSU, which won its first two outings in the three-day event, fell to Kansas State 61-59 in the tournament’s championship game.
Fuel stamps, controversy, OTs and revenge: Recalling five memorable LSU-Texas A&M games
LSU and Texas A&M have been playing every year as SEC West foes since the Aggies joined the conference in 2012, but the Tigers and A&M have been tangling for much longer than that. The series began way back in 1899, with LSU holding a 35-22-3 lead including wins in nine of their past 11 meetings. Here's a look back at five memorable games from this ancient series:
The LSU women's basketball schedule is not as strong as other ranked teams. Here is why.
Kim Mulkey’s team has put up 544 points in its first five games this season. The No. 12-ranked LSU Tigers have run roughshod over teams that aren't likely to reach the NCAA tournament, such as Bellarmine, Western Carolina and Houston Christian. On Sunday, they blew out Northwestern State 100-45,...
Don't look at Texas A&M's record, LSU coach Brian Kelly warns. The Aggies have talent.
Despite Texas A&M's record, and despite the fact that Jimbo Fisher's team has fallen severely short of preseason expectations, LSU coach Brian Kelly said he thinks the Aggies will play well in their last game with a chance to spoil the Tigers’ playoff hopes. “They don't have the wins...
Harold Perkins and BJ Ojulari can't wreak havoc for LSU without these 2 defensive tackles
The role of a defensive tackle often is often overlooked within the chaos of a college football game — particularly against running quarterbacks. This season LSU's defense has gone against several mobile QBs, including Auburn’s Robby Ashford, Florida’s Anthony Richardson, Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker and Arkansas’ Malik Hornsby.
Jayden Daniels had the flu, redshirts and LSU RBs: 3 takeaways from Brian Kelly
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels had the flu the week before the Tigers played Arkansas, coach Brian Kelly said, and the illness may have contributed to the subpar way he played that day by affecting his preparation. “I'm not going to give him any excuse as to why he didn't prepare...
The go-to guy: Versatile senior DB/WR helps power Denham Springs into quarterfinals
A USB connection is one way to power a computer or phone. You plug in and go. CamRon Eirick serves much the same purpose for the Denham Springs High School football team. No matter where he is plugged into the lineup, Eirick succeeds. The 6-foot-3 senior plays cornerback, wide receiver...
Want to know about LHSAA quarterfinal matchups for local teams? We've got you covered
Does 13 really have to be an unlucky number? The 13 Baton Rouge area teams set for the quarterfinals of the LHSAA's football playoffs are proof is not. Here are some basics to know about the games. Division I. KARR VS. CATHOLIC. Select. 7 p.m. at Memorial Stadium. WHAT TO...
Southside hopes to extend 10-game winning streak against perennial power Zachary
ST. MARTINVILLE – Southside High understands it has only been four years that they’ve been playing varsity football. While the Sharks have enjoyed some success during that time, earning postseason berths three of the four seasons, Southside isn’t a household name around the state. And that’s OK...
Free throws in final minute help Scotlandville hold off Zachary in EBR girls final
The title game of the East Baton Rouge Parish Girls Basketball tournament produced plenty of excitement as the top seeds, no. 1 Zachary and no. 2 Scotlandville squared off Tuesday night at Glen Oaks. Scotlandville rallied from a first half deficit, and then got five free throws in the final...
Surging Westgate prepares for a major challenge in the playoffs. 'Neville is Neville.'
Many thought that Westgate High's Class 4A championship run in 2021 was a one-year deal, a team that caught lightning in a bottle and rode it all the way to the title. "There were many who thought that we were a team that was going to go 3-7, 2-8 maybe get a good team every so often and get to a second round, quarterfinals," Westgate coach Ryan Antoine said.
Breaux Bridge defense playing huge role in Cinderella playoff run
Quarterback Kelby Hypolite has grabbed most of the headlines during Breaux Bridge's run to the Division II nonselect quarterfinals. The junior, who accounted for all five of his team's touchdowns in last week's 33-18 win over No. 12 Iota, has made the offense go this season with 1,003 yards passing and 1,283 yards rushing with 21 touchdowns.
Live Oak moves quickly, hires Central assistant, ex-Mandeville HC as new football coach
Once everything was finalized, one of the first calls Hutch Gonzales made was to one of his best friends. “All right, welcome to LP (Livingston Parish). ... You better get ready,” Denham Springs football coach Brett Beard said when he heard the news. Gonzales, who spent last season as...
Why Brian Kelly isn't concerned about LSU DC Matt House getting poached
Brian Kelly said he isn’t concerned about losing LSU defensive coordinator Matt House because he supports his assistants when they get opportunities to further their careers and thinks House and his family are happy in Baton Rouge. House on Monday was named one of 15 semifinalists for the Broyles...
Former LSU Health chancellor lobbied for scholarships for his family, report finds
While he was chancellor of LSU Health in New Orleans, Larry Hollier violated university policy — and perhaps state ethics laws — by lobbying for special scholarships for his grandchildren and pressuring a program director to admit his grandson’s girlfriend, a recent LSU investigation found. Last year,...
Baton Rouge engineering firm to merge with Mississippi engineering firm
Sigma Consulting Group, a civil engineering and surveying company based in Baton Rouge, has merged with Mississippi firm Waggoner Engineering, both agencies have announced. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. A Sigma news release said the company’s leadership team will integrate into Waggoner’s team. Miles Williams, Sigma’s president, will...
ASAP, formerly known as Waitr, says it will lay off 89 workers in Lafayette
ASAP said it plans to lay off 89 employees at its downtown Lafayette offices because of a prolonged drop in business. The food delivery service announced the layoffs in a letter filed with the Louisiana Workforce Commission earlier this month. The workers will be permanently let go on January 10.
Two men, one teenager cited for killing, dumping black bear in West Feliciana, LWF says
Two men and a teenager were cited Monday for illegally shooting a Louisiana black bear in West Feliciana Parish, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. LDWF agents were investigating the illegal shooting and dumping of a black bear west of St. Francisville near the Mississippi River when...
Invoking Devin Page, Allie Rice shootings, Baton Rouge pushes for more crime cameras
In the wake of multiple high-profile killings this year, parish leaders are pushing for local businesses to install surveillance cameras they say will help police stop and solve crimes in Baton Rouge neighborhoods plagued by shootings. Named the Page/Rice Initiative, the cameras are part of a business-led crime-prevention effort that...
Commander of Lafayette National Guard unit relieved of duties after inappropriate texts
Col. Scott Desormeaux, commander of the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, based in Lafayette, has been relieved of his duties, according to a story published in Army Times. Louisiana National Guard spokesperson Lt. Col. Noel Collins confirmed to the Army Times that Desormeaux was relieved of his duties after officials found "Desormeaux sent inappropriate text messages to other service members."
