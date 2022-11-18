ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entrepreneur

'I Need the Help': Frustrated Manager Offers to Hire Customers on the Spot to Help Curb Long Lines

By Emily Rella
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jFYJs_0jFw6nGJ00

Waiting in long shopping lines can be extremely frustrating, especially as the holiday season rolls in, and staffing shortages can make already busy stores take even longer to serve their customers.

Just how bad has it gotten?

One Dollar Tree store is going viral after a shopper filmed a video of disgruntled customers waiting in a line that grew so unwieldy the manager offered to give anyone standing there a job right on the spot.

In a video viewed over 528,000 times, a TikToker named Kensha documented a hectic scene inside her local Dollar Tree when one customer started complaining and saying that the store needed to open another cash register.

"I'll hire you on the spot," the manager tells the customer. "Can you ring? I need the help. I don't have enough people."

The manager then points to the hiring sign and throws his hands up in frustration.

Many took to the comments, offering support to the stressed-out manager and saying that the customers should be more supportive.

"Y'all need to be patient !! A lot of retail stores are short staffed!!! You either wait or leave," one user said. "Y'all shall b glad someone showed up and it's open."

"He's adorable! Poor guy. He needs help," another said. "So many stores need help."

Related: The Labor Shortage Is Only Getting Worse. What's Causing It and How Can I Avoid Losing Staff

Sign of the times

The disheartening clip highlights the widespread staffing shortage issues in the U.S. A recent report by CNBC found that the department of labor has around 5.5 million more retail job vacancies than it does people available to work those jobs.

As of January 2022, it was estimated that Dollar Tree employed 211,000 people in over 7,890 locations.

Comments / 41

Tim Gruss
2d ago

well I'm sure if dollar store was willing to pay their people better and offer them benefits then they would get applicants but if your company as having hard times finding people to work for you maybe it's because you're not making it worth going to work for you.

Reply(17)
17
Cathie Fehrman
3d ago

Really sad that this is what this country has come to. People don't want to work all they want is handouts. Its going to be a sad day when my generation is gone. I'm 65 work a fulltime and parttime job because that is what it takes to pay my bills and to have a little fun money. I've worked since i was 11.

Reply(3)
13
Witchy Woman
2d ago

Part-time help wanted sign at my local Dollar Tree...awesome. I could work part-time in addition to my full-time job and make some extra money. Manager said during interview the job IS part-time but the hours would be different to cover peak time. So...part-time but I need to be available full-time in case I'm needed? Like I'm going to quit my 11+ years full-time job to be available to work part-time? Not likely.

Reply(1)
5
Related
iheart.com

If You See This USB Charger In A Hotel Or Airbnb, Get Out & Call The Police

Most people don't think twice about the amenities offered by a hotel room or an Airbnb, they just appreciate that they are there and drink complimentary coffee from the coffee maker or binge watch something on an already-paid-for streaming service, but some guests might not realize that one convenience provided by their accommodations isn't as it seems - a USB charging cube.
Tracey Folly

Woman infuriated after coworker cleans fried rice and sweet and sour sauce off her computer keyboard: 'Not his business'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a coworker, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Some people would be upset if a coworker spilled fried rice and sweet and sour sauce on their workstation and computer keyboard. However, I once worked with a woman who became incensed when a coworker cleaned her workstation instead.
Mashed

What Does Costco Do With All Of Its Leftover Food?

Food waste is a critical issue across the world. According to BBC News, "over 900 million tonnes every year" worldwide, with 17% of food sold to consumers, ends up in the trash. In America, the USDA believes that 30% to 40% of all food is wasted, equating to 133 billion pounds and $161 billion.
rsvplive.ie

Christmas Bonus 2022: Payment date, how much is it, who is eligible and how to apply

The highly anticipated Christmas Bonus payment is around the corner, and with the cost of living and energy crisis, people will be eager to make use of the additional welfare payment. Each year, the Christmas Bonus is an extra payment given to people on long-term social welfare. Here is everything...
The HD Post

Bank of America offering no downpayment, no closing costs, no credit score home loans

NATIONWIDE – Bank of America announced a new loan, Community Affordable Loan Solution, which allows zero down payment, zero closing cost and no minimum credit requirement for first-time homebuyers in Black and Latino designated neighborhoods. This program is in addition to the bank’s partnership with the Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America (NACA) to provide zero down, zero closing cost, no minimum credit score loans for low-to-moderate income homebuyers through May 2027.
GOBankingRates

9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
RadarOnline

Candy Company Stiffs Good Samaritan Who Found Multi-Million Dollar Check With Six Small Bags Of Gummies As A Thank You

Not so sweet. A German man who returned a multi-million check found on a train platform got a reward. The problem is it was a little small — just six bags of candy, Radar has learned.A man named Anouar G was traveling home after visiting his mom, according to the German publication Bild, The Independent reported. That is when he saw a $4.7 million check on the platform, which appeared to be just left there.The check was for candy maker Haribo from a supermarket chain. “There was such a large sum on it that I couldn’t even pronounce it,” Anouar...
ZDNet

Southwest Airlines just made a twisted admission that'll infuriate customers

Do you find yourself breathing a little more deeply these days?. The evenings are getting ever darker, the pressure of work ever more intractable. You need to be somewhere different. You need to experience different people, different places, and different smells. You want, in essence, to get away. Yet cheap,...
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

74K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy