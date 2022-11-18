ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cassius

LeBron James Gets Called Out For Lying By Jalen Ramsey: “You Be Cappin'”

By Bruce Goodwin II
Cassius
Cassius
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PAYwo_0jFw6bfb00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pJLM6_0jFw6bfb00

Source: Wally Skalij / Getty

S omeone finally called LeBron James out.

King James is known for exaggerating the truth a bit regarding the books he’s read or how knowledgeable he is about the songs he attempts to recite word for word.

But on the inaugural episode of TNF in The Shop amidst the Tenessee Titans game against the Green Bay Packers, Bron’s lies got brought up while talking with Maverick Carter, Paul Rivera, Jamie Foxx , Jalen Ramsey , Rob Lowe, and Dez Bryant.

With football being the sport of play for the night, James jokes that Ramsey’s coach Sean McVay has been getting some of his plays from his Madden playbook and says he once put Ramsey in dime coverage and put him on the inside for a blitz but switched him to a quarterback spy to keep a keen eye on him.

Ramsey quickly responds to James, bringing up the running Twitter joke accusing him of lying.

“So you been saw this, Bron? You know what they’re saying on Twitter right now. They say you be cappin’,” Ramsey explains.

Bron laughed it off, adding, “Hey, listen, I always speak the truth.”

Elsewhere in the late The Shop episode, James said he’s still got an itch to play football. After all, he played for two years in high school and was offered a tryout from the Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks during the NBA’s 2011 lockout.

Ramsey chimed in, saying he would have “no chance.”

James’ capping ways came to a head on social media recently when he was honoring Takeoff’s death by saying he’s been listening to Migos since 2010, even though the group’s first mixtape Jugg Season didn’t drop until 2011.

“I was listening to those guys my first year with the Heat in 2010,” LeBron said during the press conference. “You can ask any one of my teammates back then, they had no idea who the Migos was… I was like, ‘I’m telling you these guys are next.’”

Relive the history of James lying for the cameras below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GFD0g_0jFw6bfb00

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Kendall Jenner, NBA Star Have Reportedly Broke Up

One of the most notable NBA couples has broken up. Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker and mega-celebrity Kendall Jenner have reportedly called it quits. TMZ Sports reported that Booker and Jenner have broke up over their busy schedules. "Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are dunzo -- the model and NBA...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Spun

Cowboys Fans Not Happy With Tony Romo On Sunday

Dallas Cowboys fans are currently enjoying their blowout over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon. The Cowboys are thrashing the Vikings, 37-3, on the road on Sunday. Cowboys fans are not loving one in-game prediction from Tony Romo, though. The former Cowboys quarterback turned CBS broadcaster believes that both offensive...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
People

Patrick Mahomes' Daughter Shows Off Custom 'Mahomes' Jacket as She Cheers on Dad at Sunday Game

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes — who will welcome a baby boy early next year — have a cheerleader in daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes have a little sports fan on their hands! The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner attended the Kansas City Chiefs' away game in San Francisco Sunday with daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months, in tow as they cheered on their favorite quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, ahead of the team's big win. Sharing photos from their game day on Instagram, Brittany showed off her and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
People

La La Anthony Has 'Proudest Mom' Moment After Son Kiyan, 15, Gets College Basketball Scholarship

La La Anthony's son Kiyan, 15, received a basketball scholarship to Syracuse, the same school where his dad Carmelo Anthony won a national championship La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan is following in his dad's footsteps. On Monday, the TV personality, 40, celebrated her 15-year-old son with a sweet post on Instagram after he received a basketball scholarship to Syracuse University, the same school where Carmelo won a national championship with the team in 2003. The mom of one, who filed for divorce from Carmelo in June...
hotnewhiphop.com

Jalen Rose Rips Larsa Pippen For Dating Marcus Jordan

Jalen Rose had an interesting take on the Larsa Pippen-Marcus Jordan relationship. Jalen Rose is someone who is paid to comment on numerous happenings around the NBA. Furthermore, he is a former player. With this kind of experience, Rose is able to speak on things that a lot of other people can’t. Consequently, he also has an opinion on the personal lives of those connected with the league.
blavity.com

Shaquille O'Neal Says He Understands Kanye West: 'I Used To Be A Narcissist'

Shaquille O’Neal took some time on his podcast to respond to Kanye West, who recently slandered the NBA legend on Twitter. The back-and-forth between the two celebrities started after O’Neal criticized Kyrie Irving, who faced backlash for posting a link to Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America!, a film which is widely regarded as antisemitic.
Cassius

Cassius

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

CASSIUS is a lifestyle platform that delivers bold, smart and insightful content for men on a mission.

 https://cassiuslife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy