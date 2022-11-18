ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quiet confidence surrounds Toledo with aniticipated matchup against Duke looming

By By Kyle Rowland / The Blade
 4 days ago

The first murmurs about Duke women’s basketball coming to Toledo this season were heard last March at the Mid-American Conference basketball tournament.

The source was credible, but it still seemed far-fetched. Why would the Blue Devils willingly enter a raucous road environment against one of the top mid-majors in the country?

As it turns out that’s exactly what Duke coach Kara Lawson wants : a hostile atmosphere to help her team. Hey, it worked last time.

TALE OF THE TAPE

Scoring offense
■ Toledo 85.0.
■ Duke 79.8.

Scoring defense
■ Toledo 64.3.
■ Duke 49.0.

Field-goal percentage

■ Toledo 46.1.
■ Duke 45.6.

Rebound margin
■ Toledo plus-9.0.
■ Duke plus-13.0.

Assist/turnover ratio
■ Toledo 1.8.
■ Duke 1.5.

Then-No. 5 Duke played at Toledo in 2001-02, and the Rockets won 71-65. All the Blue Devils did that season was go 31-4 and advance to the Final Four.

The Rockets hope they can create the same magic on Sunday afternoon. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m., with the game streaming on ESPN+.

“This is different. It’s not often that Duke comes to Savage Arena,” Toledo guard Sophia Wiard said. “I’ve got a whole lot of family coming, a whole lot of friends, and I know my teammates do as well. It’s going to be really fun to play in front of our fans.”

But UT isn’t just showing up for the environment, the Rockets are trying to win. There’s a gathering in Cleveland in early March, and they’d like to bring home the trophy. They just don’t want it to be a necessity.

Toledo already won at Cincinnati on Wednesday , with future games against Duke, Penn State, Missouri State, Michigan, and Dayton. Each one represents a 40-minute audition for UT to demonstrate to the NCAA tournament selection committee that it belongs .

“Last year, we let a couple opportunities slip through our fingers,” Toledo coach Tricia Cullop said. “And this year I’m not hiding it from them. We absolutely need to grab some of these victories to prove ourselves. When there are teams that have an opportunity to go to [the NCAA tournament] and they put our resume up against theirs, we want the selection committee to say, ‘They played head-to-head, or they played like opponents and Toledo got the victory.”

The UT ticket office will be open for business Saturday. A near-capacity crowd is expected. The game is a goldout, with Toledo asking fans to wear gold. The Rockets are a staple in the top 30 in women’s basketball attendance. Sunday will be the fans’ Super Bowl.

“We cannot wait to see a sea of gold,” Cullop said. “I know they’re going to turn out. Our fan base is tremendous.”

The brand recognition of Duke is a particular shining example of how the Rockets can garner attention. The Blue Devils are one of the winningest programs in women’s basketball history and they enter Sunday’s anticipated matchup with a 4-0 record and an average margin of victory of 30.7 points. Their closest game was a 19-point win over Texas A&M.

Duke is incredibly balanced, with three players averaging double figures but none more than 13 points per game. Four blowouts could skew the numbers, although eight players scoring at least five points per game is impressive no matter the outcome.

“When [former Notre Dame coach] Muffet [McGraw] agrees to pay at Toledo and when Kara Lawson agrees to play at Toledo with those two brands, it grows the game,” Cullop said. “It also prepares both teams for postseason play. Huge pat on the back to Kara. Not many people at name brand schools are willing to do this. I know we have a strong team, but they have a great team. It will be a very difficult game for us. But I admire the willingness to do it.”

The Blue Devils’ opponent is no slouch. A UT team that won 29 games last season returned everybody and added two impact transfers. A gritty overtime win at Cincinnati was the first step in their non-conference gauntlet, and it sent a jolt of confidence through the Rockets.

“A road win no matter where it’s at is difficult to get,” UT forward Nan Garcia said. “Making a statement and being able to get that road win was great for the program and the potential for what we can do this year.”

The team most people probably view as an afterthought — the mid-major in midnight blue and gold — is not running scared. Actually, quite the opposite. Toledo is approaching Sunday with a mix of trust and belief. Over the past year, in practice and in games, the Rockets have consistently produced positive results.

A win Sunday would be icing on the cake.

“If we play our game and stick to our principles, we can really beat anybody,” Wiard said. “We just have to stay within what we do. [Cincinnati] gives us a lot of momentum going into Duke. We know we have the ability to take down these bigger teams.”

