Taylor Swift breaks silence on Ticketmaster fiasco

By Christine Samra
 4 days ago

Taylor Swift is breaking her silence after eager fans (and bots) crashed Ticketmaster’s website attempting to get tickets to her upcoming Eras Tour.

Swift posted to her Instagram stories on Friday morning to issue a statement about the matter.

“It goes without saying that I’m extremely protective of my fans. We’ve been doing this for decades together and over the years, I’ve brought so many elements of my career in house,” she wrote.

“I’ve done this SPECIFICALLY to improve the quality of my fans’ experience by doing it myself with my team who care as much about my fans as I do. It’s really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties, and excruciating for me to just watch mistakes happen with no recourse.”

The “Bad Blood” singer said she and her team are looking into the matter to make sure this never happens to Swifties again.

“I’m not going to make excuses for anyone because we asked them, multiple times if they could handle this kind of demand and we were assured they could. It’s truly amazing that 2.4 million people got tickets but it really pisses me off that a lot of them feel like they went through several bear attacks to get them,” she continued to pen.

For fans that were left empty-handed on the site, Swift hopes to make it up to them.

“All I can say is that my hope is to provide more opportunities for us to all get together and sing these songs,” she said.

She concluded her statement by thanking fans for “wanting to be there.”

“You have no idea how much that means.”

Presale for the Eras Tour started Tuesday. The massive turnout ended up crashing the Ticketmaster website leaving fans upset and many empty-handed.

Due to a record number of fans turning out to buy tickets during the presale, the ticket site had to cancel general public sales that were slated for Nov. 18.

The fallout from this has caused lawmakers to weigh in on the matter. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) said the merger of Ticketmaster and Live Nation Entertainment could be to blame as it holds power in the ticket market.

Swift’s Eras Tour kicks off on March 17 in Glendale, Arizona.

The “Anti-Hero” singer is set to play five shows in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium on Aug. 3, 4, 5, 8, and 9.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

