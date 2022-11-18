ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Steve Burns, former ‘Blue’s Clues’ host, was ‘happiest depressed person in America’ on the kid’s show

By Luke Mc Cormick
Audacy
Audacy
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GvAZ4_0jFw623X00

Steve Burns acted alongside animated puppy Blue with a smile on his face and a skip in his step from 1996-2001 on the hit Nickelodeon children’s program “Blue’s Clue’s.”

Off camera his feelings were far from what he portrayed onscreen.

Speaking with Variety in promotion for new movie “Blue’s Big City Adventure,” Burns said of his original time on the show, “I didn’t know it yet, but I was the happiest depressed person in North America.”

Burns continued, “I was struggling with severe clinical depression the whole time I was on that show. It was my job to be utterly and completely full of joy and and wonder at all times, and that became impossible.”

The actor discussed how he moved to New York with dreams of becoming an actor in gritty dramas like his heroes Al Pacino and Dustin Hoffman. However, he was into “Blue’s Clues” from his first audition.

“The was thing that I loved: this idea of talking to the camera, like a Charlie Chaplin, Buster Keaton thing,” Burns said. “I thought the interactivity was really breakthrough. I used to call it ‘The Rocky Horror Children’s Show.’”

When Burns departed the show rumors swirled that he had died in perhaps a car crash or drug overdose. He took this as a cue to just leave public life. He said he’s left with regret about not reaching out for help during his time on the children’s show.

“My strategy had been: ‘Hey, you got a great thing going, so just fight it!’ Turns out, you don’t fight depression; you collect it,” he said. “After I left ‘Blue’s Clues,’ there was a long period of healing.”

Now Burns is even speaking to college students to discuss the importance of mental health.

Burns appears in “Blue’s Big City Adventure” streaming on Paramount+ now.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign up and follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
News Breaking LIVE

"Ghostbusters" Star Dies

Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Breaking LIVE

Famed '60s Television Star Dies

“Hogan’s Heroes” star Robert Clary has died at 96, according to Fox News. Clary died on Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills due to natural causes. In a statement, his niece, Brenda Hancock announced his death, and referred to his time at Nazi concentration camps during World War II.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Maya Devi

300-year-old 'Mermaid Mummy' with 'Human Face' and 'Tail' was Found

A 300-year-old mermaid which has a human face and a fish-like tail was found in Japan. A 12-inch long mummified creature that has a human face has been found in the Pacific Ocean, near the Japanese island Shikoku, between 1736 and 1741. Due to its eerie pointed teeth, two hands, and hair on its head and eyebrow, the creature looks like a human. However, it has a fish-like bottom with a tail.
TMZ.com

Sinbad Still Learning to Walk 2 Years After Stroke, Family Gives Update

Sinbad suffered a life-changing stroke 2 years ago ... and in the first update since his medical emergency, the star's family says he's got a long road ahead of him on the way to recovery. The family put out a lengthy release Monday, saying Sinbad was in the hospital for...
Parade

Christmas Comes Early as Gabrielle Union Stuns in Candy Cane-Inspired Dress With Plunging Neckline

The winter chill may be setting in, but Gabrielle Union isn't letting it bother her. The Being Mary Jane actress stepped out in New York City's Times Square yesterday, Nov. 21, for a quick stop at Good Morning America to promote her upcoming film Strange World. While the cut of her dress was giving nothing but warm summer breezes and ocean getaways, the pattern was simply screaming Christmas.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Audacy

Listen To 'Coop's Rockin’ Country Saturday Night' on Audacy

Coop rocks every weekend with the most fun allowed by law! Country stars, listener check-ins, hot phones, fun social media… it’s all part of ‘Coop’s Rockin’ Saturday Night’! Listen 7PM-Midnight Saturdays on your favorite Audacy Country station.
Audacy

Audacy

64K+
Followers
60K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy