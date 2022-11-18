ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Knickerbockerglory can defy his inexperience to claim a second fencing victory in the Peter Beaumont Memorial Handicap Chase at Wetherby. A bumper scorer for Alastair Ralph in January 2021, he was recruited by Dan Skelton at the start of last term and went on to offer a very healthy return on his new connections' investment, winning three of his six hurdles starts. Skelton opted to make the move to fences this term and the decision paid an immediate dividend as he secured a comfortable success at Ffos Las at the start of the month.
New whip rules: BHA announces February introduction for jump jockeys; March for flat jockeys ahead of new season

New whip rules announced in the summer will come into effect in the New Year - initially for jump racing and in a four-week 'bedding-in' period. Winners of races could be disqualified if their rider contravenes whip rules under the new regulations, although it has been agreed that to address concerns regarding the impact of potential disqualification of runners on raceday for betting purposes, any potential decisions regarding disqualification will now be made by the whip review committee away from raceday, and will therefore not affect the outcome of a race for betting purposes.
John McConnell's runners always warrant close inspection when he sends them across the Irish Sea and Champagnesocialist looks to have been well placed in the Cazoo 'National Hunt' Maiden Hurdle at Sedgefield. Runner-up in two bumpers for Tom Taaffe, she also finished second on her first outing for McConnell at...
Grand Slam of Darts: Michael Smith wins in Wolverhampton to end his title duck

Michael Smith finally ended his major title duck by clinching his maiden televised ranking title with a comprehensive victory over Nathan Aspinall in Sunday's Grand Slam of Darts final. Smith - who had lost in eight previous big-stage finals - fulfilled his darting destiny with an emphatic 16-5 success against...

