New whip rules announced in the summer will come into effect in the New Year - initially for jump racing and in a four-week 'bedding-in' period. Winners of races could be disqualified if their rider contravenes whip rules under the new regulations, although it has been agreed that to address concerns regarding the impact of potential disqualification of runners on raceday for betting purposes, any potential decisions regarding disqualification will now be made by the whip review committee away from raceday, and will therefore not affect the outcome of a race for betting purposes.

1 DAY AGO