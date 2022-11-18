Read full article on original website
SkySports
Fighting Fifth Hurdle: Ground no issue for defending champion Not So Sleepy in Newcastle showpiece
Hughie Morrison has allayed any ground concerns ahead of Not So Sleepy's bid to win the Fighting Fifth Hurdle for a second consecutive year at Newcastle on Saturday. The Lady Blyth-owned gelding gained a fifth win over hurdles when dead-heating with Epatante in very soft ground last November. Subsequently sixth...
SkySports
Wednesday Tips
Knickerbockerglory can defy his inexperience to claim a second fencing victory in the Peter Beaumont Memorial Handicap Chase at Wetherby. A bumper scorer for Alastair Ralph in January 2021, he was recruited by Dan Skelton at the start of last term and went on to offer a very healthy return on his new connections' investment, winning three of his six hurdles starts. Skelton opted to make the move to fences this term and the decision paid an immediate dividend as he secured a comfortable success at Ffos Las at the start of the month.
SkySports
Race of the Day: In-form Ben Case team to strike at Hereford with Felton Bellevue
At The Races expert Declan Rix is back with his Wednesday selection from Hereford, highlighting one at a price from the Ben Case yard. Hereford is the port of call for Sky Sports Racing viewers on Wednesday, a seven-race card kicking off at 12.50 with a novice hurdle which sees Gordon Elliott with a runner in Caldwell Diamond.
SkySports
New whip rules: BHA announces February introduction for jump jockeys; March for flat jockeys ahead of new season
New whip rules announced in the summer will come into effect in the New Year - initially for jump racing and in a four-week 'bedding-in' period. Winners of races could be disqualified if their rider contravenes whip rules under the new regulations, although it has been agreed that to address concerns regarding the impact of potential disqualification of runners on raceday for betting purposes, any potential decisions regarding disqualification will now be made by the whip review committee away from raceday, and will therefore not affect the outcome of a race for betting purposes.
SkySports
Tuesday Tips
John McConnell's runners always warrant close inspection when he sends them across the Irish Sea and Champagnesocialist looks to have been well placed in the Cazoo 'National Hunt' Maiden Hurdle at Sedgefield. Runner-up in two bumpers for Tom Taaffe, she also finished second on her first outing for McConnell at...
SkySports
Michael Smith: Fallon Sherrock brings excitement to the World Darts Championship | 'People tune in to watch'
Grand Slam of Darts champion Michael Smith has backed the decision to award Fallon Sherrock a place at the 2023 World Darts Championship, saying she brings excitement and increasing viewership to the sport. Sherrock had seemingly missed out on a place after teenage star Beau Greaves claimed the second qualification...
SkySports
Grand Slam of Darts: Michael Smith wins in Wolverhampton to end his title duck
Michael Smith finally ended his major title duck by clinching his maiden televised ranking title with a comprehensive victory over Nathan Aspinall in Sunday's Grand Slam of Darts final. Smith - who had lost in eight previous big-stage finals - fulfilled his darting destiny with an emphatic 16-5 success against...
SkySports
Michael Smith says 'no one can call him a bottle job' after his victory at the Grand Slam of Darts
Michael Smith says it's "time to be greedy" and win more major titles after finally breaking his major title duck by sealing glory in the Grand Slam of Darts on Sunday. The 32-year-old had lost his first eight finals, including three this year, but finally got over the line with a classy 16-5 win over Nathan Aspinall in Wolverhampton.
