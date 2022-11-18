ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Comments / 0

Related
103.7 THE LOON

Local Animal Rescue Center Looking To The Community For Support

MEET ONE COOL CAT - HANSEL. Just look at that sassy cat. This beautiful, friendly cat is waiting for his new home. You can find him and many of his friends at Green Acres Animal Rescue in St. Augusta. Hansel is the life of the party and is full of energy. This sweet medium-sized male shorthaired cat loves everyone. He also loves watching birds and playing with his foster brother Chance.
SAINT AUGUSTA, MN
103.7 THE LOON

One-Year-Old Catnip Lover Gus – Looking For His FURever Home at TCHS

Last week, I visited the animals at Tri-County Humane Society and met many of the adult cats that were there looking for a home. This week, I checked the website for those cats, and ALL of them were adopted...except GUS! Gus was one of the most friendly cats I met all day, and I can't imagine how he doesn't have a home yet..but he has been at TCHS way too long, and he deserves the love that he is willing to give to his new family.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
fox9.com

Urgent plea from a Minnesota nonprofit that ensures families in need have Thanksgiving dinner

(FOX 9) - A Minnesota nonprofit that steps up every year to make sure families in need have a Thanksgiving Day dinner is issuing an urgent plea for help. Traditionally, the Minnesota Rapid Response Coalition helps to feed about six hundred people on Thanksgiving. This year though, the nonprofit's plan for a "Thanksgiving dinner to-go" fell through just a few days ago when a grocer the organization partnered with said they could only provide butter.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

JoeTown WinterWalk Festival Family Event Coming Soon

It's that time of year again, let's have some fun with Winter! There needs to be some things that are good about the season... and this is one of those events!. JoeTown WInterWalk Festival is happening December 2-3 in downtown St. Joseph. WinterWalk is a festival that has events for every member of the family. There is a time to meet with Santa and Mrs. Claus on the Bello Cucina patio. There will be a tree lighting ceremony at the St. Joe Parish lawn, live music at Krewe Restaurant, ornament making for kids at Heritage Hall, and several other events!
SAINT JOSEPH, MN
103.7 THE LOON

What are the Fines/Penalties for Not Doing This in St. Cloud?

I agree (if you think) that it's a little early for the snow that we've had already this season. Obviously nothing like they have had out in the Buffalo, NY area, but still. Over the last week I went out to shovel about three times because it basically snowed for 4 days straight. I get it when people say to wait until the snow is done falling before anyone goes out to shovel or snowblow because you will just have to do it again. But, with that said, the job might be a bit easier if you stay on top of it. But, yes, it does create more work because of the time you need to go out to clean it up.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Metro Bus Announces Holiday Service Schedules

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Metro Bus has announced its schedules for the upcoming holidays. There will be no service of any kind on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and New Year's Day. On Friday, November 25th, there will be regular weekday service for Fixed Route, Dial-a-Ride, and ConneX. On both...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
KARE 11

Let them eat pie at the Lexington restaurant in St. Paul

ST PAUL, Minn — The Lexington is a St. Paul institution. The supper club offers an elevated menu that has classic supper club favorites, like the relish tray, chicken pot pie, and popovers along with some new interpretation of classic dishes. They've added pie to the dessert menu. In...
SAINT PAUL, MN
103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud V.A. Recognizing Care Givers This Month

November is National Family Care Giver Month. The St. Cloud V.A. is recognizing care givers who offer services to veterans. I was joined this week by Jessica Behrendts from the Care Giver Support program at the St. Cloud V.A. and Public Affairs Officer Barry Venable from the St. Cloud V.A.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

The Weekender: The Nutcracker, Made in MN, and More!

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Looking for something to do this weekend? Our latest central Minnesota entertainment guide has something for everyone. Enjoy the classic story of The Nutcracker Ballet at the Paramount Theatre, catch a unique basketball game in Holdingford, visit with Santa at Back Shed Brewing, check out Minnesota made products at the Made in MN Expo and help the community with a Night at the Park event in Waite Park. Read more in The Weekender!
HOLDINGFORD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Ice Fishing Isn’t Far off in This Location in Minnesota

The recent cold and snowy weather isn't bad news for everyone. Ice fishing isn't far off now with temperatures consistently in the 20s and 30s over the past week and temps expected to drop to the teens for highs over the weekend and single digits expected overnight. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says if the cooler weather continues some locations about an hour north of St. Cloud and beyond should be safe for ice fishing. He says some skinny lakes and some that are sheltered from the wind have been ice covered for about a week. Schmitt says Central Minnesota is a bit further behind with only a few bays and ponds ice covered around here.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Reason 1066 To Love Minnesota: We Take Our Bars Out Onto The Ice!

Here is reason 1066 to love Minnesota: We take our bars out onto the ice during winter. And on not just ANY lake, you can not only drop in a line, you can also crack open a cold one with friends at the bar. Some call it LOW, others may refer to it by it's first letters, L-O-T-W, me I just call it paradise during the winter. Lake Of The Woods. It's not like I need to tell you where to ice fish, that's none of my business, but if you are looking for some fun during the middle of winter, drop in a line, then head out to the bar.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud Police Doing Southside Neighborhood Safety Walks

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Community Engagement officers will be going door to door to promote safety in some St. Cloud neighborhoods this week. The St. Cloud Police Department, Landlord Task Force, COP House Neighborhood Coalition, and St. Cloud State University are teaming up for a series of southside neighborhood safety walks.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud, MN
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy