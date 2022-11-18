Read full article on original website
Local Animal Rescue Center Looking To The Community For Support
MEET ONE COOL CAT - HANSEL. Just look at that sassy cat. This beautiful, friendly cat is waiting for his new home. You can find him and many of his friends at Green Acres Animal Rescue in St. Augusta. Hansel is the life of the party and is full of energy. This sweet medium-sized male shorthaired cat loves everyone. He also loves watching birds and playing with his foster brother Chance.
One-Year-Old Catnip Lover Gus – Looking For His FURever Home at TCHS
Last week, I visited the animals at Tri-County Humane Society and met many of the adult cats that were there looking for a home. This week, I checked the website for those cats, and ALL of them were adopted...except GUS! Gus was one of the most friendly cats I met all day, and I can't imagine how he doesn't have a home yet..but he has been at TCHS way too long, and he deserves the love that he is willing to give to his new family.
Twin Cities animal shelter needs more people to help care for pets once families adopt
While many animal shelters nationwide are at- or over-capacity, at least one in the Twin Cities is facing another problem: it is having a difficult time hiring vet techs.
Urgent plea from a Minnesota nonprofit that ensures families in need have Thanksgiving dinner
(FOX 9) - A Minnesota nonprofit that steps up every year to make sure families in need have a Thanksgiving Day dinner is issuing an urgent plea for help. Traditionally, the Minnesota Rapid Response Coalition helps to feed about six hundred people on Thanksgiving. This year though, the nonprofit's plan for a "Thanksgiving dinner to-go" fell through just a few days ago when a grocer the organization partnered with said they could only provide butter.
JoeTown WinterWalk Festival Family Event Coming Soon
It's that time of year again, let's have some fun with Winter! There needs to be some things that are good about the season... and this is one of those events!. JoeTown WInterWalk Festival is happening December 2-3 in downtown St. Joseph. WinterWalk is a festival that has events for every member of the family. There is a time to meet with Santa and Mrs. Claus on the Bello Cucina patio. There will be a tree lighting ceremony at the St. Joe Parish lawn, live music at Krewe Restaurant, ornament making for kids at Heritage Hall, and several other events!
What are the Fines/Penalties for Not Doing This in St. Cloud?
I agree (if you think) that it's a little early for the snow that we've had already this season. Obviously nothing like they have had out in the Buffalo, NY area, but still. Over the last week I went out to shovel about three times because it basically snowed for 4 days straight. I get it when people say to wait until the snow is done falling before anyone goes out to shovel or snowblow because you will just have to do it again. But, with that said, the job might be a bit easier if you stay on top of it. But, yes, it does create more work because of the time you need to go out to clean it up.
Metro Bus Announces Holiday Service Schedules
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Metro Bus has announced its schedules for the upcoming holidays. There will be no service of any kind on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and New Year's Day. On Friday, November 25th, there will be regular weekday service for Fixed Route, Dial-a-Ride, and ConneX. On both...
Let them eat pie at the Lexington restaurant in St. Paul
ST PAUL, Minn — The Lexington is a St. Paul institution. The supper club offers an elevated menu that has classic supper club favorites, like the relish tray, chicken pot pie, and popovers along with some new interpretation of classic dishes. They've added pie to the dessert menu. In...
St. Cloud Parks and Recreation Share Great Sledding Locations For This Winter
After the snow we got this week, you might have a kid (or a kid at heart) itching to get out and do some sledding. The St. Cloud Parks and Recreation Instagram page can read your mind, they shared information this week on sledding locations at area parks. Ready for...
Local Girl Builds Food Pantry For People Struggling With Hunger
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - A local girl is taking it upon herself to help people struggling with hunger. Allison Hand's daughter Norah, built a Little Food Pantry that will be placed outside of Place of Hope Ministries later this week. Allison says the pantry works just like the Little...
St. Cloud V.A. Recognizing Care Givers This Month
November is National Family Care Giver Month. The St. Cloud V.A. is recognizing care givers who offer services to veterans. I was joined this week by Jessica Behrendts from the Care Giver Support program at the St. Cloud V.A. and Public Affairs Officer Barry Venable from the St. Cloud V.A.
Find Holiday Gifts & Savings At ‘Made In Minnesota’ This Weekend In St. Cloud
It's just about time for our big Made In Minnesota Event! I'm so excited about this year's event. We have well over 100 vendors that will be displaying their Made in Minnesota goods, and you are invited to the party. UNIQUE GIFTS. If you are looking for great quality, unique...
The Weekender: The Nutcracker, Made in MN, and More!
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Looking for something to do this weekend? Our latest central Minnesota entertainment guide has something for everyone. Enjoy the classic story of The Nutcracker Ballet at the Paramount Theatre, catch a unique basketball game in Holdingford, visit with Santa at Back Shed Brewing, check out Minnesota made products at the Made in MN Expo and help the community with a Night at the Park event in Waite Park. Read more in The Weekender!
100 Year Old Building On East St. Germain St. Getting New Life
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Mackrell building has stood at 413-415 East St. Germain Street since 1922. It has had a lot of businesses in it over the past century but the new owner believes the best is yet to come for the building. Moxie Ladies owner Marla Waseka...
Area Doctor Hopes His Story On Marrow Donation Inspires Others
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - A national organization aimed to help people with life-threatening blood cancers is hoping to grow their donor pool. For over 30 years, Be The Match has managed the most diverse marrow registry in the world to help save lives through transplant. Their reach has now...
Stearns History Museum Awarded Portion of Legacy Funding Grant
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The Stearns History Museum is one of 42 recipients getting a portion of a nearly $5-million grant. The Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage Large Grants are awarded annually to help organizations preserve and share Minnesota History. The Stearns History Museum was awarded over $120,000. Amy...
8 Affordable Gifts That You Can Find On Marketplace In Central Minnesota
PLAY PEN - FOR PETS OR CHILDREN FOR SALE $20. This playpen can be used for pets...or children. It was only ever used for baby guinea pigs or rabbits. It's in good condition and it's going for just $20. THE ULTIMATE BARBIE DOLL LOVERS DREAM COLLECTION IS $750. How much...
Ice Fishing Isn’t Far off in This Location in Minnesota
The recent cold and snowy weather isn't bad news for everyone. Ice fishing isn't far off now with temperatures consistently in the 20s and 30s over the past week and temps expected to drop to the teens for highs over the weekend and single digits expected overnight. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says if the cooler weather continues some locations about an hour north of St. Cloud and beyond should be safe for ice fishing. He says some skinny lakes and some that are sheltered from the wind have been ice covered for about a week. Schmitt says Central Minnesota is a bit further behind with only a few bays and ponds ice covered around here.
Reason 1066 To Love Minnesota: We Take Our Bars Out Onto The Ice!
Here is reason 1066 to love Minnesota: We take our bars out onto the ice during winter. And on not just ANY lake, you can not only drop in a line, you can also crack open a cold one with friends at the bar. Some call it LOW, others may refer to it by it's first letters, L-O-T-W, me I just call it paradise during the winter. Lake Of The Woods. It's not like I need to tell you where to ice fish, that's none of my business, but if you are looking for some fun during the middle of winter, drop in a line, then head out to the bar.
St. Cloud Police Doing Southside Neighborhood Safety Walks
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Community Engagement officers will be going door to door to promote safety in some St. Cloud neighborhoods this week. The St. Cloud Police Department, Landlord Task Force, COP House Neighborhood Coalition, and St. Cloud State University are teaming up for a series of southside neighborhood safety walks.
