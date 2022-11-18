Read full article on original website
Buyer Beware: Amazon is sending expired COVID tests to customers in Houston, and you can't return themhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Spider Monkey safe after smuggling attempt by Texas womanLauren JessopKaty, TX
Atascocita home completely destroyed after catching on fire twice in two days in northeast Harris Countyhoustonstringer_comAtascocita, TX
Parents Charged After Son's Body Found In Washing MachineStill UnsolvedSpring, TX
Houston-born lyricist Tobe Nwigwe receives Grammy nomination for Best New ArtistJalyn SmootHouston, TX
What time is the 2022 H-E-B Thanksgiving Parade in Houston?: Here's what to know
HOUSTON - Houston's 73rd Annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade is highly anticipated, so we've got you covered with everything you'll need to know to prepare for it. The parade is Thursday, November 24 at 9 a.m. when businesses in the downtown Houston area will come alive with colorful, high-flying balloons, elaborate floats, and marching bands.
Where to get Thanksgiving sandwiches with all the trimmings in Houston
Late-night snacking on meat and gravy leftovers is a Turkey Day tradition.
'It looked legitimate' | Man shares story after falling victim to parking scam in downtown Houston
HOUSTON — A Houston man said he's out $200 after being scammed by a city parking employee. That former city of Houston employee, Aisha Mercer, was arrested last week in what investigators are calling a bribery scheme. Officials said she was taking money from drivers to remove boots from ticketed cars.
Emergency Turkey Drive donation fuels much-needed increase ahead of Thursday's Super Feast
HOUSTON - Houston’s Thanksgiving Super Feast is Thursday but donations are down so much this year, there’s still a lot needed including turkeys. So, an Emergency Turkey Donation Drive is being held at George R. Brown (GRB) Convention Center. PREVIOUS: 'Families are having a hard time:' Annual Super...
Busy holiday travel season in Houston
Houston's George Bush airport is already experiencing major traffic and long waits as people begin to take off for the Thanksgiving weekend. FOX 26's Matthew Seedorff talks with travelers as they wait to get on their flight.
Despite Last-Minute Venue Change, Fertitta’s ‘True Blue’ Gala Smashes Fundraising Records
A LITTLE RAIN has never stopped Houston from having a good time — or partying for a cause. A pop-up thunderstorm deterred plans for a backyard bash at the Fertitta family residence, but Tilman and Richard Flowers swiftly and successfully transported the annual Houston Police Foundation’s True Blue Gala to the ballroom of the Post Oak Hotel.
Houston Alumnae Deltas gala celebrates service, scholarship
For the first time since 2019, the Houston Alumnae Chapter (HAC) of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., in partnership with Delta Research and Educational Foundation, will host the Jazz Soiree as an in-person event on Sunday, December 11, 2022. Renowned as one of the most elegant affairs on Houston’s holiday season social calendar, the gala will be held in the ballroom at the Marriott Marquis Hotel located at 1777 Walker Street in downtown Houston, beginning at 2 p.m.
$3.2 million River Oaks condo comes with gorgeous views of downtown
Life in Houston's luxurious Arabella comes with amenities such as two pools and valet parking.
Houston Bush airport already seeing holiday travel rush, travelers sit in traffic
HOUSTON - Nearly 55 million Americans are expected to travel for Thanksgiving and according to AAA, travel numbers should be close to what they were before the pandemic. In Houston on Monday, a long line of travelers sat in traffic just trying to get to Houston’s Bush Intercontinental Airport.
Houston police increase patrolling for holidays after two women ambushed, robbed
HOUSTON - Houston police say additional officers will be patrolling businesses, especially parking lots, this holiday season. During a news conference on Monday, Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner suggested shoppers leave flashy jewelry, large designer bags, and firearms at home, and pay attention to their surroundings. SUGGESTED: Jamarion Thomas,...
Historic Texan Theater revamped under new ownership
CLEVELAND, Texas - It might be safe to presume most Houstonians have driven past Cleveland, Texas but hopefully the next time, they'll consider making a pit stop to enjoy a lovely evening out there. The Texan Theater, located on E Houston St. in northeast Houston and east of Conroe, has...
$150K pilot program by Comcast to bridge digital divide in Acres Homes kicks off
HOUSTON - A pilot program launched by Comcast will help hundreds of residents in the Houston area with reliable, but affordable internet. The $150,000 program, called Project UP, is part of an ongoing effort to bridge the digital divide among previously underserved communities. It encompasses digital equity in programs by providing quality internet in low-income areas, including Houston, but more than 1,250 "Lift Zones" in Texas were also recently set up to provide free high-speed Wi-Fi.
One man fatally stabbed on METRO train in downtown Houston
HOUSTON - One man is dead after being fatally stabbed on a train in downtown Houston. METRO police and Houston Fire Department responded to reports of a stabbing near 1150 Rusk St around 8 p.m. When officials arrived, they found a man with multiple stab wounds in his upper torso.
Texas man dies after jumping on moving 18-wheeler and dancing
An investigation is underway after a man fell to his death after jumping on a moving 18-wheeler and dancing on top of it, police said.
METRO revised schedule for Thanksgiving holiday
HOUSTON - METRO announced their bus and rail systems will operate on different schedules for Thanksgiving. On Thanksgiving Day and on Friday, The local bus and METRORail will operate on Sunday schedules. METRORapid services will be limited and detours will be in place because of events on Thanksgiving Day. METRO...
How to help during Super Feast donation drive Monday
A donation drive for the 44th Annual Super Feast in Houston is being held Monday at the George R. Brown Convention Center. Here's how to help.
Wander among millions of colorful lights at Magical Winter Lights
Take in a twinkling spectacle, carnival and winter circus at Magical Winter Lights at Houston Raceway Park from Friday, November 18 through Saturday, January 7, 2023. One of the Houston area’s most popular holiday attractions returns with Magical Winter Lights, which brings seven dazzling themed displays decked out in more than 6 million lights to Houston Raceway Park in Baytown. This year, roaming visitors will get the chance to explore new lantern attractions and themes like world landmarks, an interactive Alice in Wonderland display, and more alongside favorite returning scenes.
Houston bars implement safety measures after deadly mass shooting at LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado
HOUSTON — The latest mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub occurred 958 miles from Houston. "This is a horrible crime,” an official in Colorado Springs said. But the local community is also feeling the pain. “I was devastated when I woke up and saw the news of Club...
After 10 days in the icebox, Houston will thaw out like a turkey for Thanksgiving
Ten days ago a cold front blew into Houston, and since that time the region has experienced weather that is typical for the dead of winter, not late fall. The city’s warmest temperature during that timespan has been just 61 degrees, with lows in the 30s and 40s. Houston will face another chilly day or two before we start to warm up in time for Thanksgiving. Unfortunately that comes with a price: We’re increasingly confident of rainfall on the holiday.
Family friendly mural event planned for the weekend
The artist behind the iconic mural displaying Isiah Carey's likeness is back! Lee Washington has the details about a family-friendly event happening in Houston.
