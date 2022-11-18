ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

fox26houston.com

What time is the 2022 H-E-B Thanksgiving Parade in Houston?: Here's what to know

HOUSTON - Houston's 73rd Annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade is highly anticipated, so we've got you covered with everything you'll need to know to prepare for it. The parade is Thursday, November 24 at 9 a.m. when businesses in the downtown Houston area will come alive with colorful, high-flying balloons, elaborate floats, and marching bands.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Busy holiday travel season in Houston

Houston's George Bush airport is already experiencing major traffic and long waits as people begin to take off for the Thanksgiving weekend. FOX 26's Matthew Seedorff talks with travelers as they wait to get on their flight.
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Houston Alumnae Deltas gala celebrates service, scholarship

For the first time since 2019, the Houston Alumnae Chapter (HAC) of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., in partnership with Delta Research and Educational Foundation, will host the Jazz Soiree as an in-person event on Sunday, December 11, 2022. Renowned as one of the most elegant affairs on Houston’s holiday season social calendar, the gala will be held in the ballroom at the Marriott Marquis Hotel located at 1777 Walker Street in downtown Houston, beginning at 2 p.m.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston police increase patrolling for holidays after two women ambushed, robbed

HOUSTON - Houston police say additional officers will be patrolling businesses, especially parking lots, this holiday season. During a news conference on Monday, Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner suggested shoppers leave flashy jewelry, large designer bags, and firearms at home, and pay attention to their surroundings. SUGGESTED: Jamarion Thomas,...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Historic Texan Theater revamped under new ownership

CLEVELAND, Texas - It might be safe to presume most Houstonians have driven past Cleveland, Texas but hopefully the next time, they'll consider making a pit stop to enjoy a lovely evening out there. The Texan Theater, located on E Houston St. in northeast Houston and east of Conroe, has...
CLEVELAND, TX
fox26houston.com

$150K pilot program by Comcast to bridge digital divide in Acres Homes kicks off

HOUSTON - A pilot program launched by Comcast will help hundreds of residents in the Houston area with reliable, but affordable internet. The $150,000 program, called Project UP, is part of an ongoing effort to bridge the digital divide among previously underserved communities. It encompasses digital equity in programs by providing quality internet in low-income areas, including Houston, but more than 1,250 "Lift Zones" in Texas were also recently set up to provide free high-speed Wi-Fi.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

One man fatally stabbed on METRO train in downtown Houston

HOUSTON - One man is dead after being fatally stabbed on a train in downtown Houston. METRO police and Houston Fire Department responded to reports of a stabbing near 1150 Rusk St around 8 p.m. When officials arrived, they found a man with multiple stab wounds in his upper torso.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

METRO revised schedule for Thanksgiving holiday

HOUSTON - METRO announced their bus and rail systems will operate on different schedules for Thanksgiving. On Thanksgiving Day and on Friday, The local bus and METRORail will operate on Sunday schedules. METRORapid services will be limited and detours will be in place because of events on Thanksgiving Day. METRO...
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Wander among millions of colorful lights at Magical Winter Lights

Take in a twinkling spectacle, carnival and winter circus at Magical Winter Lights at Houston Raceway Park from Friday, November 18 through Saturday, January 7, 2023. One of the Houston area’s most popular holiday attractions returns with Magical Winter Lights, which brings seven dazzling themed displays decked out in more than 6 million lights to Houston Raceway Park in Baytown. This year, roaming visitors will get the chance to explore new lantern attractions and themes like world landmarks, an interactive Alice in Wonderland display, and more alongside favorite returning scenes.
BAYTOWN, TX
spacecityweather.com

After 10 days in the icebox, Houston will thaw out like a turkey for Thanksgiving

Ten days ago a cold front blew into Houston, and since that time the region has experienced weather that is typical for the dead of winter, not late fall. The city’s warmest temperature during that timespan has been just 61 degrees, with lows in the 30s and 40s. Houston will face another chilly day or two before we start to warm up in time for Thanksgiving. Unfortunately that comes with a price: We’re increasingly confident of rainfall on the holiday.
HOUSTON, TX

