Amarillo, TX

Carrie Oliver
3d ago

Debbie James that is not the case. I believe people feel they must be acceptance of this behavior. I believe, as an adult, your choice us your choice. But to expose children to this is unacceptable.

6
Debbie James
3d ago

These kind of shows pack houses in Vegas. But folks who live here won't attend here because, God forbid, someone from their church might see them. You know, the group that hits the strip bar on Saturday night and sits upright and righteous in the pew on Sunday morning. People need to lighten up, enjoy life and quit trying to control what others do.

5
 

kgncnewsnow.com

City of Amarillo Thanksgiving Closures

Logo for the City of Amarillo // Photo courtesy of the City of Amarillo. In preparation for the holiday, the City of Amarillo will close its facilities for the day. Here are some of the closures:. City Hall will be closed on Thanksgiving and Friday. COA Solid Waste will close...
AMARILLO, TX
The Amarillo Pioneer

Civic Center Lawsuit: Hearing on Modification Motions Held

The parties to the Civic Center funding lawsuit won by businessman Alex Fairly last month met again for a virtual hearing this morning to discuss competing motions by Fairly and the City of Amarillo to modify Judge William Sowder’s ruling. This hearing was rooted in a motion made by...
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

The WW2 War Hero Who Originated From Amarillo

It’s no secret that Amarillo played an important role during WW2, providing air bases, planes, and weapons to the United States during that time. But weapons were not our only contributions. One of the greatest contributions that Amarillo could give was brave men willing to contribute to the war effort. And turns out, that Amarillo actually contributed a notable figure, Brigadier General Odell M. Conoley who became a influential figures for the United States' millitery during WW2.
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

A Hometown Christmas Awaits You One Hour Outside Amarillo

It truly is the most wonderful time of the year! It's that time for all sorts of fun events focusing on Christmas and they are going on all over the place. Make sure you mark your calendars for Friday, December 2nd at 6 pm because downtown Borger is going to light up and fill up with all things Christmas.
BORGER, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Mayor Nelson Responds To “A Drag Show Christmas”. Was A Line Crossed?

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views or positions of Townsquare Media. A show coming to the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts has recently sparked a lot of debate and heated some people up because of what it is. So much so that residents of Amarillo started lodging formal complaints with Mayor Ginger Nelson.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Cowgirl Christmas Shopping

CBT Barrel Racing will kick off its 18th annual Christmas Cash Barrel Race with the Cowgirl Christmas Tradeshow from the 25th through 27th in the Amarillo National Center. There will be over 40 vendors offering western-themed gifts, as well as door prizes for restaurant gift cards, corn hole boards, and a free night at Palo Duro Glamping.
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

Doors Opening at Kind House Ukraine Bakery Storefront

AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Kind House Ukraine Bakery is a project that was started by Glenda Moore. At the time she was doing it along with an Assistant Principal job with Amarillo ISD. That passion to help those in the war zone of Ukraine grew to be her full time job,...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Potter County helping lost Livestock

Potter County Sheriff’s Office is assisting livestock producers when it comes down to losing animals. The office is asking producers to visit their website at Potter County Sheriff.org under the livestock tab to answer 7 simple questions to assist in returning these animals to their owners. This survey will...
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Traffic impacted after Monday crash on 45th, Bell

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to MyHighPlains.com staff in the area, some traffic was blocked at the intersection of 45th and Bell on Monday morning as emergency personnel responded to a crash. MyHighPlains.com staff reported that southbound traffic on Bell was blocked at around 9:55 a.m., though the turning lanes appeared to be open, and […]
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Childrens Car Seat Safety

It’s probably not something you give a whole lot of thought to. That’s car seat safety. As it gets colder outside did you know dressing your child in a puffy coat could jeopardize your child’s safety?. The extra space between a child’s jacket and their seat belt...
AMARILLO, TX
fsrmagazine.com

Black Bear Diner Expands Into San Antonio and Amarillo

Black Bear Diner announced it has entered two new Texas markets – San Antonio and Amarillo. Significantly, the San Antonio opening marks Black Bear Diner’s 150th diner, while the new Amarillo location is the 5th location to open at TravelCenters of America (TA). These openings are on the heels of the brand’s recent entrance into Dallas in October, as well as McAllen and Pasadena earlier this year as the company continues to execute its expansion plans with a large focus on building its presence in the Lone Star State.
AMARILLO, TX
The Amarillo Pioneer

APD Investigating Homicide at Local Hotel

Local authorities are seeking the public’s help in investigating a shooting that left one person dead at a local hotel this week. According to the Amarillo Police Department, officers were dispatched Thursday night to the Camelot Inn at 2508 East I-40 on the report of a shooting. A 24 year old male had been shot at that location and died from his injuries.
AMARILLO, TX

