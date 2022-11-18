ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black and Gold Digital Edition: Week 11

By Jay Puskar, Kent Urbanski, Michael Fenner
 4 days ago

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — In this week’s Black and Gold Digital Edition, hosts Jay Puskar, Mike Fenner and Kent Urbanski discuss the Steelers’ win last Sunday, and how Pittsburgh matches up against Cincinnati for next week’s game.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are off to a good start to the second half of the season, defeating the New Orleans Saints at Acrisure Stadium coming out of a bye week.

Black and Gold Digital Edition: Week 10

With TJ Watt back, the Steelers played really well. You could feel the electricity in the stadium as he was introduced. Alex Highsmith is player of the week, and Kent says he thinks that is a direct result of Watt coming back and having a game plan for that.

Mike says they need to find some balance to keep the defense honest so they can stay ahead of the change and not get into third longs constantly.

The Steelers are now 2-2 at home. They continue their home stand as they welcome Cincinnati in a rematch of week 1. A lot has changed since week 1, so how does Pittsburgh match up against Cincinnati?

The Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 4:25 p.m.

