Browns’ Greg Newsome II ruled out of Bills game with concussion after colliding with teammate in Friday’s practice

How likely are the Browns to move on from DC Joe Woods in the offseason? Hey, Mary Kay!
DETROIT -- In this edition of Hey, Mary Kay! I answer Browns questions about Joe Woods, Deshaun Watson and more. Hey, Mary Kay: How likely are the Browns to move on from Joe Woods this offseason? — Nick Sette, Cleveland, Ohio. Hey, Nick: The defense has eight more games...
Watching the loss to Buffalo, it’s obvious the Browns should replace defensive coordinator Joe Woods – Terry Pluto
DETROIT, Michigan – You could feel it coming Sunday at Ford Field when the Browns faced Buffalo. Confession time: I hate writing stories like this. But if you follow the Browns, I bet you felt it, too. Cleveland had been playing well. Jacoby Brissett was hot. The Browns should...
OHSAA regional final football playoff scores for Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Here are the regional final scores from the OHSAA state football playoff for Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Why Jacoby Brissett’s back-to-back failed quarterback sneaks were the turning point of Browns vs. Bills
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns played a strong first half in Detroit against the Bills, yet trailed, 13-10, at halftime. The defense did a good job on the opening drive of the second half to force a Bills’ field goal to stay within one score at 16-10.
How Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney and the rest of the defense graded vs. the Bills
DETROIT, Michigan -- The Browns defense was solid in the first half, but couldn’t contain Buffalo’s offense in the second half, during the 31-23 loss on Sunday. Here’s how the defense graded according to Pro Football Focus:. (PFF grades every player on every play and uses a...
Browns tight end David Njoku delivered a necessary message on Monday
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns tight end David Njoku paused before answering the questions to lead off his Zoom call with reporters on Monday, the day after another disappointing Browns loss. “What are guys most pissed off about right now?” he was asked.
Browns at low point of season, pressure on coaches to have them respond – Terry Pluto’s Pregame Scribbles
DETROIT – Scribbles in my notebook as the Browns play Buffalo in the dome at Detroit’s Ford Field:. 1. Want to think the Browns have a chance in this game? Buffalo has allowed at least 145 yards rushing in its last three games. The Browns have Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. Maybe they can control the game by running the ball.
Watch the Bengals take a lead vs. the Steelers on Samaje Perine’s 29-yard catch and run
PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania -- Joe Burrow didn’t have to do too much to get his first touchdown pass of the game against the Steelers. Joe Burrow dumped the ball to Samaje Perine, who coasted untouched for 29 yards into the end zone. The receivers sustained their blocks long enough, and...
Browns are who we thought they were after getting outclassed yet again by AFC contender
DETROIT, MI -- The Buffalo Bills, less than 24 hours before Sunday’s kickoff, were digging themselves out of six feet of snow, trying to get on a plane to Detroit. They didn’t practice on Friday and had to unexpectedly travel. They looked the part, too, early in the...
Winners and losers from the Bengals’ first AFC North win of the season
PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania — The Bengals’ win in Pittsburgh wasn’t their prettiest of the season, nor was it their most dominant or even their best performance. But it might have been their most needed win. In a 37-30 win over the Steelers at Acrisure Stadium, the Bengals moved...
AP Top 25: Where is Ohio State football on Nathan Baird’s Week 13 ballot? College rankings
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football fans should not take for granted a tough road win over a bowl-eligible team this late in the season. Georgia had to do it too, Saturday, holding off Kentucky 16-6 on the road. Tennessee couldn’t do it, imploding with a 63-38 loss at South Carolina.
What they are thinking in Berea as the Browns have lost 6 of 7 games? Terry Pluto’s postgame scribbles
DETROIT, Michigan – Scribbles in my note after the Browns lost 31-23 to Buffalo:. 1. I take no delight in writing stories like this, stories about coaching failures and possibly firing people. After the Browns’ loss, I suggested it was time to replace Joe Woods. That doesn’t fix everything. It may fix nothing. That also is important for the front office to know. I’ll just say that since the bye week, the Browns have allowed 70 points in two games and forced a grand total of two punts.
Seven Browns games left: Why a change of defensive coordinators makes sense – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – I received this email from “R.R.”. “And you did it again … calling for the defensive coordinator’s head, but ignoring the fact the front office didn’t give him any LBs or DTs. They didn’t do it because the Chief of Strategy doesn’t value those positions.
Guardians’ catcher options and a Hall of Fame ballot breakdown: Podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Guardians are down to a pair of rookie catchers on their roster after Luke Maile was non-tendered on Friday. On Monday’s show, Paul Hoynes and Joe Noga break down Cleveland’s options behind the plate for 2023. They also dive into the Hall of Fame ballot, and speculate on who could be the next faces elected to Cooperstown.
Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase to get eased back into practice this week
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase appears to be inching ever closer to an awaited return to the lineup. The star wideout will begin working back in with the team this week and attempt to make it back into the lineup for the matchup against the Titans on Sunday. His hip injury has kept him out of three games in four weeks (with a bye mixed in), and despite the fact that the Bengals have gone 2-1 in his absence, they’re anxiously awaiting his return.
Joe Mixon enters concussion protocol coming out of win over the Steelers
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Joe Mixon has entered the concussion protocol, according to Bengals coach Zac Taylor. Cincinnati’s starting running back didn’t play in the second half in a 37-30 win over the Steelers on Sunday night after suffering the head injury. He had seven carries for 20 yards and three catches for 42 yards only playing 14 snaps.
‘Teams are going to continue to try to run the football, and we have to stop it.”- Kevin Stefanski: Transcript
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski answered questions on Monday, about Sunday’s 31-23 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Below is the transcript as provided by the Browns media-relations department. Opening statement:. “Injury front, (C) Ethan Pocic has a knee injury. That will be in the weeks but not...
The Browns’ 31-23 loss to the Bills: By the numbers
DETROIT, MI -- The Browns were defeated by the Bills, 31-23 on Sunday, but what do the numbers tell us?. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
