Browns’ Greg Newsome II ruled out of Bills game with concussion after colliding with teammate in Friday’s practice

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase appears to be inching ever closer to an awaited return to the lineup. The star wideout will begin working back in with the team this week and attempt to make it back into the lineup for the matchup against the Titans on Sunday. His hip injury has kept him out of three games in four weeks (with a bye mixed in), and despite the fact that the Bengals have gone 2-1 in his absence, they’re anxiously awaiting his return.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO