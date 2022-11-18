ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Browns’ Greg Newsome II ruled out of Bills game with concussion after colliding with teammate in Friday’s practice

By Mary Kay Cabot, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

What they are thinking in Berea as the Browns have lost 6 of 7 games? Terry Pluto’s postgame scribbles

DETROIT, Michigan – Scribbles in my note after the Browns lost 31-23 to Buffalo:. 1. I take no delight in writing stories like this, stories about coaching failures and possibly firing people. After the Browns’ loss, I suggested it was time to replace Joe Woods. That doesn’t fix everything. It may fix nothing. That also is important for the front office to know. I’ll just say that since the bye week, the Browns have allowed 70 points in two games and forced a grand total of two punts.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase to get eased back into practice this week

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase appears to be inching ever closer to an awaited return to the lineup. The star wideout will begin working back in with the team this week and attempt to make it back into the lineup for the matchup against the Titans on Sunday. His hip injury has kept him out of three games in four weeks (with a bye mixed in), and despite the fact that the Bengals have gone 2-1 in his absence, they’re anxiously awaiting his return.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
93K+
Followers
88K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy