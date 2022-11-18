Read full article on original website
WRAL
Weekend picks: Nights of Lights, holiday pop-up events
RALEIGH, N.C. — It's a holiday weekend for many people and we have your guide to where to take those out of town guests!. Nov. 25-Dec. 24: WRAL Nights of Lights- Brighten your holiday season with WRAL Nights of Lights Drive-Thru Light Show at Dorothea Dix Park, brought to you by WRAL/Capitol Broadcasting Company in partnership with the City of Raleigh.
WRAL
Johnston County girl bullied for the color of her skin invited to light the Pittsboro Christmas tree
“A lot of people have been supportive and asked me how I’m feeling and they’re being really kind,” said Hooper. Just last week she shared her story with WRAL News. She was bullied in school because of the color of her skin. One of the organizers of the Holly Days events in Pittsboro saw her story and instantly connected with it.
WRAL
LIVE: Watch the 78th Annual Raleigh Christmas Parade
Watch WRAL's pre-show for the 78th Annual Raleigh Christmas Parade, including sneak peeks of live performances, as we prepare for the parade to begin!. Watch WRAL's pre-show for the 78th Annual Raleigh Christmas Parade, including sneak peeks of live performances, as we prepare for the parade to begin!
WRAL
Notes, flowers, candles left along parade route where 11-year-old dancer died
Memorials grew Monday for Hailey Brooks along Hillsborough Street at the site of the incident and outside CC & Company Dance Complex. Memorials grew Monday for Hailey Brooks along Hillsborough Street at the site of the incident and outside CC & Company Dance Complex.
WRAL
Memorial growing outside dance company honoring 11-year-old killed in Raleigh Christmas Parade
Memorials grew Monday for Hailey Brooks along Hillsborough Street at the site of the incident and outside CC & Company Dance Complex. Memorials grew Monday for Hailey Brooks along Hillsborough Street at the site of the incident and outside CC & Company Dance Complex. Reporter: Julian GracePhotographer: Ryan TerhuneWeb Editor:...
For parents of Christmas parade dancers, the news brought panic, then relief, then sadness
Along the parade route, spectators and parents of participants were shocked and saddened to hear that a dancer had been injured.
Need Help? Register Your Kids For Toys For Tots
Raleigh Parks is pleased to offer Toys for Tots for families this holiday season! Registration Dates Thursday, Nov. 17: 5–7 p.m. at Peach Road Park Cultural Center (911 Ileagnes Rd. Raleigh) Friday, Nov. 18: 5–7 p.m. at Hill Street Park Community Center (2307 Hill St. Raleigh) Registration Information Register children from newborn to 13 years old at one of the registration locations to receive […]
cbs17
Memorials honor 11-year-old girl hit by float during Raleigh Christmas Parade
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A small memorial now stands in Downtown Raleigh, remembering an 11-year-old girl who was tragically killed after being hit by a float while she was performing in the Raleigh Christmas Parade. It’s set up at a tree near the intersection of Boylan Ave. and Hillsborough...
The 2022 ABC11 Raleigh Christmas Parade presented by Shop Local Raleigh canceled
The final preparations are complete. Sit back, relax and enjoy this year's Raleigh Christmas Parade.
WRAL
Take the Kids: Nasher Museusm of Art
DURHAM, N.C. — Teacher workdays are great for small adventures with my daughters. The latest led us to Duke University's Nasher Museum of Art in Durham. It was our first visit. We enjoyed our time discovering new-to-us artwork & having lunch at The Nasher Museum Café. The museum...
cbs17
Here’s how Wake County families in need can get free over-the-counter medicine Saturday
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina nonprofit organization wants to provide free over-the-counter-medicine to families in need in Wake County. It comes as doctors expect a spike in RSV, flu and COVID cases after Thanksgiving. NC MedAssist, a statewide non-profit pharmacy, is holding a Mobile Free Pharmacy Event...
WRAL
Ronnie's Country Store a staple of Four Oaks
This old-fashioned store sits along a busy highway in Four Oaks and is known for its boots, blue jeans, and ice cream--and for its owner, Ronnie Parker. This old-fashioned store sits along a busy highway in Four Oaks and is known for its boots, blue jeans, and ice cream--and for its owner, Ronnie Parker.
WRAL
Southeast Raleigh High School marching band brings powerful brass, drums to Raleigh Christmas Parade
The Southeast Raleigh High School marching band was a crowd favorite, with synchronized movements and a powerful rhythm of heavy brass and drums. In existence since 1997, they've earned superior ratings on the local, state and national level. Their motto: "Everyday we build a champion." The Southeast Raleigh High School...
The Daily South
How This North Carolina Family Changed People's Minds About Fruitcake
When Berta Lou Scott was a little girl in the 1930s, she loved all the things her mother baked for Christmas—except fruitcake. Too dry, too filled with candied things, not enough nuts. Today, Berta Lou is North Carolina’s queen of fruitcake. Yes, we know—a lot of you think...
The Daily South
Why You Need To Take A Trip To Apex, North Carolina, This Holiday Season
A historic downtown, vintage train station, and lots and lots of Christmas lights—what else could you need for a magical holiday escape? When it comes to small-town Christmas charm, Apex, North Carolina, has all its bases covered. Founded in the 1860s, Apex is considered one of the most intact turn-of-the-century railroad towns in the area. Located just 20 minutes west of Raleigh, the town of just over 60,000 is filled to the brim with Yuletide spirit. From a legendary single-family-home light display to a town-wide Christmas parade, tree lighting ceremony, and plenty of seasonal shopping, here’s why you should visit Apex this holiday season.
cbs17
Durham group helps feed hundreds of families with Thanksgiving grocery giveaway
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Despite the dark and cold temperatures, volunteers stepped outside Friday night to make sure people won’t go hungry this Thanksgiving. “I wanted to contribute positivity and hope to what everybody was going through,” said Katina Parker of Durham. Parker said she found others...
WRAL
Breaking down charges of driver who lost control of truck in Raleigh Christmas Parade
Virginia court records show 20-year-old Landen Christopher Glass had a number of non-moving violation tickets on his record, including four tickets for failure to have a vehicle inspected, with the most recent on Oct. 30. Virginia court records show 20-year-old Landen Christopher Glass had a number of non-moving violation tickets...
WRAL
11-year-old killed at Raleigh Christmas Parade identified as Hailey Brooks, multiple sources tell WRAL News
RALEIGH, N.C. — WRAL News has learned the name of the 11-year-old that died after getting hit by a pickup truck during this past weekend's Raleigh Christmas Parade, according to multiple sources. Hailey Brooks was dancing in Saturday's parade with CC & Company Dance Complex. She was struck and...
WRAL
Thanksgiving Day hours for grocery and retail stores 2022
Many grocery and retail stores are closed completely or are shutting down early on Thanksgiving Day 2022. Check out the list of store hours in case you need to do some last minute shopping. A number of grocery stores will be closing between 2 pm and 4 pm on Nov....
Witnesses post photos, videos of Raleigh Christmas Parade incident where 1 died
Raleigh Police say a young girl was hit by a truck towing a float.
