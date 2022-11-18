ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL

Weekend picks: Nights of Lights, holiday pop-up events

RALEIGH, N.C. — It's a holiday weekend for many people and we have your guide to where to take those out of town guests!. Nov. 25-Dec. 24: WRAL Nights of Lights- Brighten your holiday season with WRAL Nights of Lights Drive-Thru Light Show at Dorothea Dix Park, brought to you by WRAL/Capitol Broadcasting Company in partnership with the City of Raleigh.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

LIVE: Watch the 78th Annual Raleigh Christmas Parade

Watch WRAL's pre-show for the 78th Annual Raleigh Christmas Parade, including sneak peeks of live performances, as we prepare for the parade to begin!. Watch WRAL's pre-show for the 78th Annual Raleigh Christmas Parade, including sneak peeks of live performances, as we prepare for the parade to begin!
RALEIGH, NC
K97.5

Need Help? Register Your Kids For Toys For Tots

Raleigh Parks is pleased to offer Toys for Tots for families this holiday season! Registration Dates Thursday, Nov. 17: 5–7 p.m. at Peach Road Park Cultural Center (911 Ileagnes Rd. Raleigh) Friday, Nov. 18: 5–7 p.m. at Hill Street Park Community Center (2307 Hill St. Raleigh) Registration Information Register children from newborn to 13 years old at one of the registration locations to receive […]
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Take the Kids: Nasher Museusm of Art

DURHAM, N.C. — Teacher workdays are great for small adventures with my daughters. The latest led us to Duke University's Nasher Museum of Art in Durham. It was our first visit. We enjoyed our time discovering new-to-us artwork & having lunch at The Nasher Museum Café. The museum...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Ronnie's Country Store a staple of Four Oaks

This old-fashioned store sits along a busy highway in Four Oaks and is known for its boots, blue jeans, and ice cream--and for its owner, Ronnie Parker. This old-fashioned store sits along a busy highway in Four Oaks and is known for its boots, blue jeans, and ice cream--and for its owner, Ronnie Parker.
FOUR OAKS, NC
The Daily South

Why You Need To Take A Trip To Apex, North Carolina, This Holiday Season

A historic downtown, vintage train station, and lots and lots of Christmas lights—what else could you need for a magical holiday escape? When it comes to small-town Christmas charm, Apex, North Carolina, has all its bases covered. Founded in the 1860s, Apex is considered one of the most intact turn-of-the-century railroad towns in the area. Located just 20 minutes west of Raleigh, the town of just over 60,000 is filled to the brim with Yuletide spirit. From a legendary single-family-home light display to a town-wide Christmas parade, tree lighting ceremony, and plenty of seasonal shopping, here’s why you should visit Apex this holiday season.
APEX, NC
WRAL

Thanksgiving Day hours for grocery and retail stores 2022

Many grocery and retail stores are closed completely or are shutting down early on Thanksgiving Day 2022. Check out the list of store hours in case you need to do some last minute shopping. A number of grocery stores will be closing between 2 pm and 4 pm on Nov....
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy