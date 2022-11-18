Read full article on original website
PUSH leaders tell students to fight for loan forgiveness program
On Saturday, November 19, at the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, supporters joined Reverend Jesse Jackson and Bishop Tavis Grant, national acting executive director for the civil rights organization, in a fight to get the Biden student loan debt program released. At issue is a Trump-appointed Texas judge who has blocked Biden’s...
Senate votes to bar investments in Russia
The Illinois Senate approved legislation Wednesday prohibiting the investment of state funds in Russia. “The Illinois Senate joins the international community in denouncing Russian’s ongoing, unconscionable acts of aggression against the Ukrainian people,” said Illinois Senate President Don Harmon, an Oak Park Democrat who sponsored the legislation in the Senate.
MELTON RUNNING FOR MAYOR
Sen. Eddie Melton, a native of Gary and Assistant Minority Leader of the Indiana State Senate announced his candidacy for Mayor of Gary on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at his new campaign headquarters. Indiana State Senator Eddie Melton was born and raised in Gary, Indiana as the son of a railroad...
Nicholas J. Inman Named Comcast’s Regional Vice President of Finance
Nicholas J. Inman has been named Vice President of Finance for Comcast’s Greater Chicago Region, which serves more than 3 million customers in Illinois, Northern Indiana and Southwest Michigan. In his new role, Inman will oversee all the region’s financial activities, facilities and equipment inventories. “Nick is a...
Illinois quick hits: no major overhauls of SAFE-T Act expected;
After months of being criticized by Republicans and law enforcement officials on provisions in the criminal justice reform package SAFE-T Act, Democrats are saying don’t expect a major overhaul of the bill. The measure affects several aspects of law enforcement in Illinois, and also ends cash bail on January...
Democrats differ on whether changes are needed to SAFE-T Act
While Republican lawmakers and the Illinois law enforcement are nearly unanimously opposed to the cashless bail provision set to go into effect Jan. 1 as part of the SAFE T Act, there are different opinions among Democrats on what needs to change. The Safety, Accountability, Fairness, and Equity Today, or...
Senate Democrats Re-elect Senator Taylor as Democratic Leader
Indiana Senate Democrats convened in Indianapolis to elect its 123rd General Assembly leadership team. Members of the Democratic caucus voted to re-elect State Senator Greg Taylor (D-Indianapolis) as Indiana Senate Democratic Leader. “I’m extremely grateful to be re-elected as Senate Democratic Leader, and I look forward to continuing to fight...
Illinois Democrats maintain control of all levers of state government
As votes continued to be tallied Wednesday, returns showed Illinois Democrats would hold every statewide elected office and maintain supermajorities in the General Assembly while extending their majority on the Illinois Supreme Court. After a fiery election night speech in which Gov. JB Pritzker excoriated the Republican Party as “unwilling...
First Financial Awards $38,500 to Northwest Indiana organizations
First Financial Bank (Nasdaq: FFBC) and the First Financial Foundation have awarded $38,500 in grants to organizations in Northwest Indiana, in a collaborative effort that aims to help people and communities in the area to thrive and grow. The 2022 Annual Grant Campaign from First Financial includes 59 organizations in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois.
Abortion rights win in Illinois, voters re-elected Pritzker/Stratton plus other pro-choice champions
Rochford Winning Illinois Supreme Court Seat Ensures Abortion Access. Planned Parenthood Illinois Action-endorsed candidates JB Pritzker, Juliana Stratton, Kwame Raoul, Michael Frerichs, Susana Mendoza, Alexi Giannoulias, and key general assembly members including Nabeela Syed, IL House (D-51), Maura Hirschauer, IL House (D-49) and Mary Edly-Allen, IL Senate (D-31) won their elections. Planned Parenthood Action Fund-endorsed Nikki Budzinski won her seat in the new 13th Congressional district. Equally important, Elizabeth Rochford won her seat on the Illinois Supreme Court, ensuring abortion will remain safe and legal in Illinois. Tonight’s victories mean abortion access in Illinois has champions who will protect patients and providers as well as work to expand care so it is equitable for all. As this election proved, voters want elected officials who are bold champions for abortion access. Pritzker, Raoul, Giannoulias, and many other victors put abortion rights at the forefront of their campaigns, talking about their commitment to protecting abortion access on the campaign trail, running ads focused on reproductive freedom, and standing up for our rights on the debate stage.
Frank Mrvan defeats Green to stay in Congress
After the votes were tabulated in the 1st District Congressional race between incumbent Frank Mrvan and Jennifer-Ruth Green, it was clear the key to Mrvan’s win were the voters in Lake County. The final vote tally out of Lake, Porter, and the western edge of LaPorte County, which make...
Bailey no match as Pritzker cruises to second term
After an intense election season where crime fueled racial tensions, Governor JB Pritzker on Election Day cruised to a second term with a solid victory over Republican Darren Bailey. Pritzker led Democratic incumbents as they held off an effort by conservative rightwing extremists to capture key political offices. Cheers erupted...
A column written on the eve of a critical election
The first thing that you need to know is that this column was written about 24 hours before the polls closed in Indiana and Illinois. It was intentionally written the day before the election. I need to make a point that surpasses politics. There are many people concerned with the...
UChicago Medicine joins NWIIWA as Elite Partner
The University of Chicago Medicine has recently partnered with the Northwest Indiana Influential Women Association (NWIIWA) as an Elite Partner, solidifying and aligning the two organization’s goals to advance the achievements of women across multiple industries. NWIIWA is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and the leading professional development association for women...
Secretary of State offices closed for election day, Tuesday, Nov. 8
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that all offices and facilities will be closed on Tuesday, Nov. 8th in observance of Election Day. Offices and Driver Services facilities will reopen for business on Wednesday, Nov. 9th. As a reminder, Secretary White has extended all driver’s license, ID card and...
Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs seeks additional help with Operation Purple Heart
As Veterans Day approaches and we honor all who have served in the Armed Forces, Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs urges people to assist with Operation Purple Heart, an unprecedented mission to return 11 Purple Heart medals to their rightful owners. The military honors were submitted to the Illinois State...
Open Enrollment for ACA Insurance began Nov. 1 in Indiana
Open enrollment season for health insurance is upon us, and Hoosiers who want to get the right kinds of coverage have a lot to consider. More than a half million people in Indiana are uninsured. The health insurance marketplace open enrollment period began Nov. 1 and continues through Jan. 15, a busy time for most people, and Indiana residents have up to five insurance providers to choose from, depending on the county where they live.
Illinois Lottery players win big in historic Powerball draw
Record-Breaking $2.04 Billion Jackpot Struck in California. The record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot was won by one lucky player in California on November 8, 2022, setting the world record for the largest jackpot ever won in lottery history. The jackpot was already a record $1.9 billion but grew to $2.04...
IDPH announces distribution of 1 million free COVID-19 Rapid Tests for vulnerable Illinoisans
Public Health Department Urges Illinoisans to Get Fully Vaccinated for Protection from COVID-19 & Flu Before the Holiday Season; Illinois Reports 14,225 New Cases of COVID-19 in Past Week. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced it will be distributing 1 million over-the-counter (OTC) COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to...
Powerball jackpot rockets to record $1.9 billion
The Powerball jackpot has officially set another new world record. Tonight’s top prize now stands at a mind-blowing $1.9 billion. There has never been a jackpot this big, meaning tonight’s draw is making history as the largest lottery jackpot of all time. Although no one matched all six...
