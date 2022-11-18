ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Senate votes to bar investments in Russia

The Illinois Senate approved legislation Wednesday prohibiting the investment of state funds in Russia. “The Illinois Senate joins the international community in denouncing Russian’s ongoing, unconscionable acts of aggression against the Ukrainian people,” said Illinois Senate President Don Harmon, an Oak Park Democrat who sponsored the legislation in the Senate.
MELTON RUNNING FOR MAYOR

Sen. Eddie Melton, a native of Gary and Assistant Minority Leader of the Indiana State Senate announced his candidacy for Mayor of Gary on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at his new campaign headquarters. Indiana State Senator Eddie Melton was born and raised in Gary, Indiana as the son of a railroad...
Abortion rights win in Illinois, voters re-elected Pritzker/Stratton plus other pro-choice champions

Rochford Winning Illinois Supreme Court Seat Ensures Abortion Access. Planned Parenthood Illinois Action-endorsed candidates JB Pritzker, Juliana Stratton, Kwame Raoul, Michael Frerichs, Susana Mendoza, Alexi Giannoulias, and key general assembly members including Nabeela Syed, IL House (D-51), Maura Hirschauer, IL House (D-49) and Mary Edly-Allen, IL Senate (D-31) won their elections. Planned Parenthood Action Fund-endorsed Nikki Budzinski won her seat in the new 13th Congressional district. Equally important, Elizabeth Rochford won her seat on the Illinois Supreme Court, ensuring abortion will remain safe and legal in Illinois. Tonight’s victories mean abortion access in Illinois has champions who will protect patients and providers as well as work to expand care so it is equitable for all. As this election proved, voters want elected officials who are bold champions for abortion access. Pritzker, Raoul, Giannoulias, and many other victors put abortion rights at the forefront of their campaigns, talking about their commitment to protecting abortion access on the campaign trail, running ads focused on reproductive freedom, and standing up for our rights on the debate stage.
Bailey no match as Pritzker cruises to second term

After an intense election season where crime fueled racial tensions, Governor JB Pritzker on Election Day cruised to a second term with a solid victory over Republican Darren Bailey. Pritzker led Democratic incumbents as they held off an effort by conservative rightwing extremists to capture key political offices. Cheers erupted...
UChicago Medicine joins NWIIWA as Elite Partner

The University of Chicago Medicine has recently partnered with the Northwest Indiana Influential Women Association (NWIIWA) as an Elite Partner, solidifying and aligning the two organization’s goals to advance the achievements of women across multiple industries. NWIIWA is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and the leading professional development association for women...
Open Enrollment for ACA Insurance began Nov. 1 in Indiana

Open enrollment season for health insurance is upon us, and Hoosiers who want to get the right kinds of coverage have a lot to consider. More than a half million people in Indiana are uninsured. The health insurance marketplace open enrollment period began Nov. 1 and continues through Jan. 15, a busy time for most people, and Indiana residents have up to five insurance providers to choose from, depending on the county where they live.
Over the last eight decades the Crusader has distinguished itself as the most comprehensive recorder of Black life: employment, equal rights, social justice and more for the City of Chicago.

