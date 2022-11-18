Rochford Winning Illinois Supreme Court Seat Ensures Abortion Access. Planned Parenthood Illinois Action-endorsed candidates JB Pritzker, Juliana Stratton, Kwame Raoul, Michael Frerichs, Susana Mendoza, Alexi Giannoulias, and key general assembly members including Nabeela Syed, IL House (D-51), Maura Hirschauer, IL House (D-49) and Mary Edly-Allen, IL Senate (D-31) won their elections. Planned Parenthood Action Fund-endorsed Nikki Budzinski won her seat in the new 13th Congressional district. Equally important, Elizabeth Rochford won her seat on the Illinois Supreme Court, ensuring abortion will remain safe and legal in Illinois. Tonight’s victories mean abortion access in Illinois has champions who will protect patients and providers as well as work to expand care so it is equitable for all. As this election proved, voters want elected officials who are bold champions for abortion access. Pritzker, Raoul, Giannoulias, and many other victors put abortion rights at the forefront of their campaigns, talking about their commitment to protecting abortion access on the campaign trail, running ads focused on reproductive freedom, and standing up for our rights on the debate stage.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO