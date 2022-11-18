Titans' snap count takeaways from Week 11 victory

The Tennessee Titans notched their seventh win in their last eight games with a 27-17 victory over the Green Bay Packers on “Thursday Night Football” at Lambeau Field.

With the victory, the Titans will, at worst, maintain their big lead in the AFC South, and they currently own the No. 3 seed in the conference behind the Miami Dolphins (No. 2) and Kansas City Chiefs (No. 1).

The Titans had their best all-around effort of the 2022 campaign on Thursday night, and did so without some key players on both sides of the ball.

Here’s a look at how Tennessee divvied up its snaps in the win over Green Bay.

Snap counts and takeaways: Offense

Dan Powers-USA TODAY Sports

Via Jim Wyatt, Titans Online

-Treylon Burks (33) saw his typical allotment of snaps, but he certainly made the most of them with seven catches for 111 yards. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (52) led all wide receivers in snaps, followed by Robert Woods (50). Woods looked excellent on Thursday night.

-Chigoziem Okonkwo saw a season-high 29 snaps, but both he and Austin Hooper (30) were still out-snapped by Geoff Swaim (47).

-All five of Tennessee’s starting offensive linemen played every snap. Corey Levin and Le’Raven Clark each got an offensive snap, also, but it appears they served as extra blockers.

Snap counts and takeaways: Defense

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

-Kevin Byard, Roger McCreary and David Long played every snap, while Andrew Adams played all but one in relief of Amani Hooker.

-Joshua Kalu (51) once again saw increased action with Elijah Molden sidelined.

-Kristian Fulton played 43 snaps before exiting early due to injury, and Denico Autry played 27 before his premature exit.

-Monty Rice played just 18 snaps on defense after seeing 43 in Week 10. Other inside linebackers to see the field were Dylan Cole (16) and Joe Schobert (15).

-Greg Mabin saw the field for 12 snaps in his return to the Titans, but one of the other newest Titans, Davontae Harris, didn’t see a snap on defense but played 10 on special teams.

-With Mabin, Harris and new kicker Josh Lambo all seeing snaps in Week 11, the Titans have now fielded 73 players this season, three shy of the league’s highest mark owned by the Arizona Cardinals, which is 76.