ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Titans' snap count takeaways from Week 11 victory

By Mike Moraitis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SSWLc_0jFvzbxe00

The Tennessee Titans notched their seventh win in their last eight games with a 27-17 victory over the Green Bay Packers on “Thursday Night Football” at Lambeau Field.

With the victory, the Titans will, at worst, maintain their big lead in the AFC South, and they currently own the No. 3 seed in the conference behind the Miami Dolphins (No. 2) and Kansas City Chiefs (No. 1).

The Titans had their best all-around effort of the 2022 campaign on Thursday night, and did so without some key players on both sides of the ball.

Here’s a look at how Tennessee divvied up its snaps in the win over Green Bay.

Snap counts and takeaways: Offense

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UVD3u_0jFvzbxe00
Dan Powers-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2byOLj_0jFvzbxe00
Via Jim Wyatt, Titans Online

-Treylon Burks (33) saw his typical allotment of snaps, but he certainly made the most of them with seven catches for 111 yards. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (52) led all wide receivers in snaps, followed by Robert Woods (50). Woods looked excellent on Thursday night.

-Chigoziem Okonkwo saw a season-high 29 snaps, but both he and Austin Hooper (30) were still out-snapped by Geoff Swaim (47).

-All five of Tennessee’s starting offensive linemen played every snap. Corey Levin and Le’Raven Clark each got an offensive snap, also, but it appears they served as extra blockers.

Snap counts and takeaways: Defense

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LGlzZ_0jFvzbxe00
Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2czeKE_0jFvzbxe00

-Kevin Byard, Roger McCreary and David Long played every snap, while Andrew Adams played all but one in relief of Amani Hooker.

-Joshua Kalu (51) once again saw increased action with Elijah Molden sidelined.

-Kristian Fulton played 43 snaps before exiting early due to injury, and Denico Autry played 27 before his premature exit.

-Monty Rice played just 18 snaps on defense after seeing 43 in Week 10. Other inside linebackers to see the field were Dylan Cole (16) and Joe Schobert (15).

-Greg Mabin saw the field for 12 snaps in his return to the Titans, but one of the other newest Titans, Davontae Harris, didn’t see a snap on defense but played 10 on special teams.

-With Mabin, Harris and new kicker Josh Lambo all seeing snaps in Week 11, the Titans have now fielded 73 players this season, three shy of the league’s highest mark owned by the Arizona Cardinals, which is 76.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

CBS cuts away from the Cowboys blowing out the Vikings

Every so often, either CBS or Fox will break away from a matchup and switch what game some areas of the country get due to the matchup being a blowout. That happened to the Dallas Cowboys blowing out the Minnesota Vikings, as CBS moved the majority of the country to the Cincinnati Bengals taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers, which is a one-point game as the thrid quarter winds down.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FanSided

Russell Wilson takes petty wristband beef with Seahawks to the next level

Russell Wilson has taken his wristband-inspired beef with Pete Carroll to a whole new level during a Denver Broncos press conference. While in Seattle, Russell Wilson was no stranger to one certain descriptor: corny. Everything from “Mr. Unlimited” to imitating run-throughs came across as a little corny, but it was unapologetically Russ, so it seemed.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Bills show class and gratitude with the Lions

The Buffalo Bills might be the Detroit Lions’ opponent this week, but the Bills have actually won a game in Ford Field since the last time the Lions had a home game. The Bills were forced to scramble in Week 11, unable to play in their home stadium as the Buffalo area was slammed with an epic snowstorm. The NFL moved the Bills-Browns game to Detroit. Buffalo won, 31-23.
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ohio State and 2023 quarterback commit part ways

Ohio State has lost a commitment from 4-star 2023 quarterback commit Brock Glenn. Out of Memphis, Tennessee, Glenn committed to the Buckeyes in late July of this year. He pledged himself to Ohio State not long after he was offered a scholarship and seemed to jump at the chance to be a part of the development track record of Ryan Day and the program at the position.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker's knee injury impacts Saints' 2023 draft outlook

That’s no good. The 2022 college football season took a hit this week when Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker went down with an ACL injury, sidelining one of the most exciting players in the country just as things were picking up with bowl season on the horizon. It’s a big loss for the sport just from an entertainment value perspective, and it’s disappointing to see it happen to a player who had really come into his own on a big stage.
KNOXVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

174K+
Followers
233K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy