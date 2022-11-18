Read full article on original website
Related
Democrats Give Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts An Ultimatum
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse and Rep. Hank Johnson ordered the chief justice to name someone who can testify on the court’s ethics scandals.
270towin.com
House Update: Four Seats Uncalled; GOP Majority Will Have 220-222 Seats
Republicans clinched the House earlier this week and will enjoy a narrow majority when the new Congress is seated in January. Currently, the party has won 219 seats, while Democrats have won 212. The Democratic total includes California 34, where one of two Democrats on the ballot will prevail. Four...
Biden extends student loan payment pause while relief plan is blocked
President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday that his administration is extending the student loan pause that was implemented at the start of the pandemic.
States move to keep court from lifting Trump asylum policy
A coalition of conservative-leaning states is trying to keep in place a Trump-era public health rule that allows many asylum seekers to be turned away at the southern U.S. border.
PUSH leaders tell students to fight for loan forgiveness program
On Saturday, November 19, at the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, supporters joined Reverend Jesse Jackson and Bishop Tavis Grant, national acting executive director for the civil rights organization, in a fight to get the Biden student loan debt program released. At issue is a Trump-appointed Texas judge who has blocked Biden’s...
Whitmer Taps Michigan’s First Black Female Supreme Court Justice
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has chosen state Rep. Kyra Harris Bolden to become the next justice on the state’s Supreme Court, a historic move that will make the 34-year-old the first Black woman and youngest member of the court. “She will bring a unique perspective to our high court as a Black woman—and as a new, working mom—that has too long been left out,” Whitmer said, according to the Detroit News. Whitmer, who was recently re-elected, filled a seat vacated by Justice Bridget Mary McCormack, who is leaving to become CEO of a non-profit association for arbitration. “I will ensure equal access to justice, apply the law without fear or favor, and treat all who come before our state’s highest court with dignity and respect,” Bolden said.Read it at The Detroit News
Now the most hostile court in decades is targeting affirmative action
Just when you think it can’t get any worse…it does. Most of the recent decisions of the U.S. Supreme Court have been consistent with the expectation of a conservative stacked deck. With very few exceptions, there is little mystery in the card that they choose to play. To...
MELTON RUNNING FOR MAYOR
Sen. Eddie Melton, a native of Gary and Assistant Minority Leader of the Indiana State Senate announced his candidacy for Mayor of Gary on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at his new campaign headquarters. Indiana State Senator Eddie Melton was born and raised in Gary, Indiana as the son of a railroad...
Supreme Court declines to shield Trump tax returns from Congress
The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected an emergency appeal from former President Donald Trump seeking to shield his tax returns from House Democrats, capping a multiyear legal battle and paving the way for the release of his tax returns.
Election reflections—ignore the pollsters, challenge the Democrats
To let the pollsters tell it, Democrats were going to get a “drubbing” or a “shellacking,” just like the one President Barack Obama experienced in 2010 when Dems lost 63 Congressional seats and 6 Senate seats. In contrast, Democrats seem to have gained one Senate seat, and the Georgia runoff may push the number up to two.
Wisconsin GOP leaders to push for 'long term' tax cuts
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republican legislative leaders said Tuesday they want to tap the state’s projected record-high $6.6 billion budget surplus to make “transformational” and once-a-generation tax law changes, including eliminating a tax paid by businesses and lowering income taxes for the most wealthy filers. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has rejected those ideas in the past and Republicans don’t have the votes necessary to override a veto. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, speaking at a WisPolitics.com event, said they hoped to work better with Evers in his second term. Evers, who rarely talked with GOP leaders in his first term, reached out to both lawmakers recently, Vos and LeMahieu said. Vos said he spoke with Evers for five minutes.
Black leaders urge voters to get to the polls
Black leaders across the country are stepping up calls to galvanize voters as the days wind down to the crucial midterm election on November 8, where Democrats are bracing for big losses that will give Republicans control of Congress and important political seats in state legislatures. As the conservative U.S....
A breakdown of gun terminology to help you in discussions on mass shootings and debates over gun control
The gun lobby sometimes seeks to discredit gun control advocates by pointing to the incorrect use of gun-related terminology.
Race neutrality is anti-Blackness
During this Supreme Court session, the Justices will tackle affirmative action in two cases brought by “Students for Fair Admissions,” opposing affirmative action policies at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina. According to its website, this group represents “20,000 students, parents, and others who believe that...
Racial disparities among marijuana arrests still persist despite growing legalization trend
Black Americans accounted for about 38.8% of marijuana possession arrests in 2020 despite representing just 13.6% of the U.S. population. In another sign of change, 2020 – the most recent year for which I consider the data reliable – was the first year that marijuana possession was not the most common cause for a drug arrest. Out of roughly 1.16 million drug arrests nationwide that year, 36% were for possessing “other dangerous nonnarcotic drugs” like cocaine and methamphetamine. Just over a quarter (27.5%) were for possessing marijuana.
Senate Democrats Re-elect Senator Taylor as Democratic Leader
Indiana Senate Democrats convened in Indianapolis to elect its 123rd General Assembly leadership team. Members of the Democratic caucus voted to re-elect State Senator Greg Taylor (D-Indianapolis) as Indiana Senate Democratic Leader. “I’m extremely grateful to be re-elected as Senate Democratic Leader, and I look forward to continuing to fight...
Frank Mrvan defeats Green to stay in Congress
After the votes were tabulated in the 1st District Congressional race between incumbent Frank Mrvan and Jennifer-Ruth Green, it was clear the key to Mrvan’s win were the voters in Lake County. The final vote tally out of Lake, Porter, and the western edge of LaPorte County, which make...
Attorney General Raoul urges veterans to be on alert for scams during Veterans Day
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is warning veterans, spouses and family members to be on the lookout for scammers this Veterans Day. With the recent passing of the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act, which expands U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) benefits and health care for veterans exposed to military toxins, Raoul warns veterans that they may be targeted due to their eligibility to receive monetary benefits or other VA benefits.
The Crusader Newspaper
Chicago, IL
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
942K+
Views
ABOUT
Over the last eight decades the Crusader has distinguished itself as the most comprehensive recorder of Black life: employment, equal rights, social justice and more for the City of Chicago.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0