Illinois State

TheDailyBeast

Whitmer Taps Michigan’s First Black Female Supreme Court Justice

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has chosen state Rep. Kyra Harris Bolden to become the next justice on the state’s Supreme Court, a historic move that will make the 34-year-old the first Black woman and youngest member of the court. “She will bring a unique perspective to our high court as a Black woman—and as a new, working mom—that has too long been left out,” Whitmer said, according to the Detroit News. Whitmer, who was recently re-elected, filled a seat vacated by Justice Bridget Mary McCormack, who is leaving to become CEO of a non-profit association for arbitration. “I will ensure equal access to justice, apply the law without fear or favor, and treat all who come before our state’s highest court with dignity and respect,” Bolden said.Read it at The Detroit News
The Crusader Newspaper

MELTON RUNNING FOR MAYOR

Sen. Eddie Melton, a native of Gary and Assistant Minority Leader of the Indiana State Senate announced his candidacy for Mayor of Gary on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at his new campaign headquarters. Indiana State Senator Eddie Melton was born and raised in Gary, Indiana as the son of a railroad...
The Associated Press

Wisconsin GOP leaders to push for 'long term' tax cuts

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republican legislative leaders said Tuesday they want to tap the state’s projected record-high $6.6 billion budget surplus to make “transformational” and once-a-generation tax law changes, including eliminating a tax paid by businesses and lowering income taxes for the most wealthy filers. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has rejected those ideas in the past and Republicans don’t have the votes necessary to override a veto. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, speaking at a WisPolitics.com event, said they hoped to work better with Evers in his second term. Evers, who rarely talked with GOP leaders in his first term, reached out to both lawmakers recently, Vos and LeMahieu said. Vos said he spoke with Evers for five minutes.
The Crusader Newspaper

Black leaders urge voters to get to the polls

Black leaders across the country are stepping up calls to galvanize voters as the days wind down to the crucial midterm election on November 8, where Democrats are bracing for big losses that will give Republicans control of Congress and important political seats in state legislatures. As the conservative U.S....
The Crusader Newspaper

Race neutrality is anti-Blackness

During this Supreme Court session, the Justices will tackle affirmative action in two cases brought by “Students for Fair Admissions,” opposing affirmative action policies at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina. According to its website, this group represents “20,000 students, parents, and others who believe that...
The Crusader Newspaper

Racial disparities among marijuana arrests still persist despite growing legalization trend

Black Americans accounted for about 38.8% of marijuana possession arrests in 2020 despite representing just 13.6% of the U.S. population. In another sign of change, 2020 – the most recent year for which I consider the data reliable – was the first year that marijuana possession was not the most common cause for a drug arrest. Out of roughly 1.16 million drug arrests nationwide that year, 36% were for possessing “other dangerous nonnarcotic drugs” like cocaine and methamphetamine. Just over a quarter (27.5%) were for possessing marijuana.
The Crusader Newspaper

Attorney General Raoul urges veterans to be on alert for scams during Veterans Day

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is warning veterans, spouses and family members to be on the lookout for scammers this Veterans Day. With the recent passing of the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act, which expands U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) benefits and health care for veterans exposed to military toxins, Raoul warns veterans that they may be targeted due to their eligibility to receive monetary benefits or other VA benefits.
The Crusader Newspaper

The Crusader Newspaper

Over the last eight decades the Crusader has distinguished itself as the most comprehensive recorder of Black life: employment, equal rights, social justice and more for the City of Chicago.

