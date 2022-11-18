ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tyla

Mum says she saves thousands by buying Christmas presents second hand

A mum has admitted that she saves thousands of pounds by purchasing many of her Christmas gifts second hand. As you can see from the video below, second-hand gifts would be an absolute joy to some folks. Whilst some might recoil at the very suggestion, when you think about it...
The Daily South

The Meaning Of Redbirds At Christmas

Redbirds–also known as northern cardinals–often appear as popular images in holiday decor. Their inquisitive beaks and lively red colors make them eye-catching additions to Christmas cards and ornaments, but how the birds became associated with the holiday season is a more mysterious story. That tale begins with the color red, a hue with many Christmastime connections, and includes the winter season, the habits of cardinals, and the symbolism that has developed around them over centuries.
Travel Maven

This Epic Christmas Village in New Jersey is a Must-Visit

Between the magical Christmas light displays, festive decorations, and tree-lighting celebrations, there are so many ways to usher in the holiday season here in the Garden State. One of the best and most exciting Christmas markets is set to return this year and it is a must-visit destination. Keep reading to learn more.
SMITHVILLE, NJ
Tree Hugger

Woman Builds Her Own Extra-Wide Tiny House, With No Experience

Compared to what it was a decade ago, the tiny house movement has become kind of a big thing now in popular culture, with tiny house television shows, websites, and books galore, as well as a wide variety of professional tiny house building companies now offering turnkey tiny homes to those with the cash.
The Independent

Aldi has launched festive sleeved blankets for Christmas – and they cost just £12.99

Sleeved blankets seem all the rage right now – so it’s no surprise Aldi has jumped on board and is selling its own festive-themed range.If you’re someone who is easily swayed by a novelty item and are looking to keep warm this winter – as well as dressing extra Christmassy – these sleeved blankets could be for you.Priced at just £12.99 each and available in four fun, festive designs, choose between Santa and Mrs Claus, as well as a snowman design. There is also an elf character sleeved blanket but this is currently sold out online, so customers will have...
buckinghamshirelive.com

Town's Christmas tree mocked as locals say it was 'dressed by the Andrex puppy'

A town's Christmas tree has been ridiculed by residents who said it looked like it had been "dressed by the Andrex puppy". Embarrassed locals said they were "underwhelmed" when they saw the festive display that had been erected in Kidderminster's town centre this week. With Christmas Day fast approaching, towns...
Us Weekly

24 Amazing Gifts for Women in Their 60s

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Buying gifts for anyone can present a challenge — but what about if you’re shopping for someone who isn’t in your age range? Today, we’re looking at gifts specifically for women in their 60s. Being in your 60s […]
Jenn Leach

New fear unlocked buying used furniture

It's something many people do, buy used furniture. Furniture can be so expensive. You can get a deal buying used, finding a couch, bedroom furniture, desk or another piece of furniture from a neighbor, an ad on Craigslist or another source.

