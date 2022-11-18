Read full article on original website
Related
tigermedianet.com
Tigers outrun Roadrunners in Sunday afternoon contest
An old RMAC foe returned to Gross Memorial Coliseum on Sunday afternoon as the Metro State – Denver Roadrunners took on the Fort Hays State men’s basketball team. The contest came down to the final possession; however, the Tigers ultimately prevailed 68-66. “The game of basketball is a...
tigermedianet.com
Women’s basketball goes 1-1 at home
It has been a busy couple of weeks for the FHSU women’s basketball team, playing six games over three weekends to start the year, including opening the season at the D2CCA Tip-off classic in Kansas City and traveling to Sioux Falls for a pair of games last season. This...
tigermedianet.com
Cross country teams compete in regional
JOPLIN, Mo. – Fort Hays State’s Grant Bradley earned All-Region honors after finishing in 21st-place at the 2022 NCAA Division II Central Region Championships Saturday morning (Nov. 19), helping the Tigers to a 13th-place finish in the team standings. Bradley completed the 10-kilometer course in 30:13.0 to finish...
tigermedianet.com
Henry wins title at Younes tourney
KEARNEY, Neb. – The Fort Hays State wrestling team competed in the Younes Hospitality Open on Saturday (Nov. 19). The Tigers had three placers including an individual championship from 11th-ranked Tereus Henry at 197 pounds. Henry received a first-round bye before fighting his way to the semifinals with wins...
Unsportsmanlike conduct: Some of the 'fouls' of upland bird hunting
The football official has a particular job and a particular way to do it. A rule is broken, a flag is thrown, and a penalty is assessed. It's not quite that easy out in the hunting fields of Kansas. Cheyenne Bottoms Wildlife Manager Jason Wagner was among those celebrating the opening weekend of pheasant and quail season. He described a disheartening amount of "unsportsmanlike conduct" out in the fields.
WIBW
3 hospitalized after 3-vehicle collision involving semi-truck on Kansas highway
ELLSWORTH, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were hospitalized after a 3-vehicle collision which included a semi-truck happened on a Kansas highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 10:40 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, emergency crews were called to the area of Kansas Highway 140 and Highway 156 with reports of an injury crash.
🎥 Veterans Day in Hays thanks six remaining local WWII vets
As residents awoke on the recent Veterans Day, 1,400 American flags were being placed in residential yards and at businesses throughout Hays. The popular fundraising project is undertaken by nearly 40 members and volunteers of the local Kiwanis Club. They start at daylight and remove the flags as the sun sets.
Small plane makes belly landing at Kansas airport
ELLIS COUNTY—Three people avoided injury when a small plane made a belly landing just after 1p.m. Saturday in Ellis County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1965 Mooney M20E piloted by John Michael Hershey, 58, Monument, Colorado, was making a final landing approach to Hays Regional Airport. The manual landing gear failed to fully engage.
Local couple to reopen grocery store in La Crosse
LA CROSSE — A couple from La Crosse has purchased the Rush County Grocery and will reopen it after the first of the year as B's Hometown Market. Rush County has been without a grocery store since August when Rush County Grocery was seized by the state for nonpayment of taxes.
tigermedianet.com
72nd Annual Christmas Tree Lighting to take place at “Christmas City of the High Plains”
This weekend, a cherished tradition will continue in WaKeeney – or as most know this small town in rural Kansas – “the Christmas City of the High Plains.” This annual event, as presented by WaKeeney Travel & Tourism, will feature a Christmas bazaar, a soup supper, carriage rides, live reindeer, children’s train rides, games, live music, and visits with Santa Claus.
Comments / 0