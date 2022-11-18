Read full article on original website
'Exercise snacks' will help keep your fitness routine on track — and reduce stress
It’s that time of year again. When you're busy juggling family events and festive parties, it's easy to forget about your fitness routine for the holiday season. But you don't have to deprive yourself of the stress-busting benefits of exercise — or of fun — when you need it most! You can find ways to fit fitness in in small amounts that will help you find a healthy balance.
The Salt in Sports Drinks May Not Be As Crucial As You Think
In the mid-1960s, a researcher at the University of Florida named Robert Cade went to a bank and borrowed $500 to buy sugar and salt. The homemade drink he’d devised for the university’s football team, dubbed Cade’s Cola—or Gatorade—was attracting widespread attention, and he wanted to mix a big batch of it to sell. The sugar provided crucial fourth-quarter energy for the players, and the salt—well, scientists and athletes are still debating what role the salt in sports drinks plays in athletic performance.
Sébastien Bouin Just Completed the Hardest Graded Sport Climb in the U.S.
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. French climber Sébastien Bouin recently completed what is believed to be the hardest sport climbing route in the United States, sending Suprême Jumbo Love at Clark Mountain, California on November 1. The 230-foot route has a 5.15c grade, and it is a direct start to Jumbo Love (5.15b), which Bouin made the fourth ascent of after just ten days of effort, on October 19.
Fat Skiers Like Me Deserve More—and Better—Technical Gear
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. My name is Jenny and I’m a plus-size skier. I grew up in Ohio and learned to ski when a friend took me to Boston Mills near Cleveland when we were in high school.
Running, Coaching, and Living with an Autoimmune Disease
One day while waiting for the bus, Mireille Siné noticed her hands were freezing. This was strange because she happened to be holding a thermos of hot coffee, and it was a warm summer day in Southern California. Siné, who at the time was 21, shrugged it off—a weird one-off occurrence. But this incident was just the beginning. Throughout that summer, Siné’s hands felt cold more often, and sometimes they even got so cold they looked blue. Other symptoms began to appear: her hair shed more than usual, her joints hurt, and three fingers turned black. Siné took to wearing gloves so as not to freak people out. Her hands were so sensitive that running cold water over them caused pain. Sometimes, the pain got so intense she went to the ER, but doctors couldn’t figure out what was wrong with her.
Short or Long Travel: Which Is the Best All-Around Mountain Bike?
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. If you want one bike to do everything, how much travel should it have? All bikes have to find a compromise between climbing and descending performance, and suspension travel is usually seen as a good indicator of where a bike sits on that spectrum.
I want my muscles to be more defined while maintaining my weight. A nutritionist said to eat more protein and vegetables to boost energy and health.
If you have an active lifestyle, eating regular meals can help keep you energized throughout the day, a nutritionist said.
