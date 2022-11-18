ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 3

Allan Rykoff
4d ago

how do you mistakenly yell fire on a plane, that was no mistake that was somebody trying to be funny and it's not funny at all

Reply
5
xXangie_the_14thXx
4d ago

People like this should be banned from flying. Could have caused a stampede which could have killed someone in the process.

Reply
2
 

Click10.com

Residents live with fear amid unsolved attempted abductions in Miami

MIAMI – The Ramos family is among the residents who are living in fear after two recent attempted kidnappings in Miami. Police officers have distributed flyers with the sketch of a suspect who a woman said tried to abduct her as she walked on the street. Jennesis Ramos, 15,...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Car slams into gate at SW Miami-Dade home

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver barreled into a home in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood, slamming into a gate. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along the 4200 block of Southwest 161st Place, just after 8:15 a.m., Sunday. Cameras captured a silver...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

SW Miami-Dade smoke shop hit by distraction thieves

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A couple of theives are accused of ripping off hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from a Southwest Miami-Dade smoke shop. The owner now wants them stopped before they strike again. The thieves made off with a pair of high-priced items over the weekend, including...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Unprecedented rain soaking South Florida, but when will it stop?

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Record-breaking rain has brought flooding to South Florida this Sunday, stacking up over three inches of rain in some places. The previous record for Miami of 1.29 inches from 1992 has nearly been tripled, and the rain is still coming down. Extra high moisture from...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Residents in flooded neighborhoods wait for water to recede

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – After relentless rain slammed South Florida on Sunday, some residents continued to deal with high waters Monday morning and are waiting for them to recede. “I just thought that maybe it would come into the yard eventually, but it’s been standing there,” northeast Miami-Dade resident...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
cruisefever.net

Cruise Ship With a Roller Coaster Arrives in Miami

Carnival Celebration, Carnival Cruise Line’s newest ship, arrived in Miami for the first time this morning where the vessel will be christened before sailing cruises to the Caribbean. Carnival Celebration is the second cruise ship in Carnival Cruise Line’s Excel class. The ship has many of the same features...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Families mourn Miami shooting victims as police continue search for gunman

MIAMI – A search is ongoing for the shooter who opened fire at a Miami restaurant and bar, killing two people and injuring a third. One of the youngest victims caught up in the shooting was 18-year-old Josue Quintero, who family members say died while trying to save the life of his best friend.
MIAMI, FL
WDBO

Residential home sales plummet in Florida

For the third month in a row, residential home sales in Florida have taken a nosedive. According to the Miami Association of Realtors, residential closings in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach fell 30 percent in October with only 6,212 closings occurring. The news follows a 20 percent drop in August and a 25 percent drop in September. Moreover, the overall amount of money that changed hands in October fell 20 percent compare to last year, going from $5 billion to $4 billion, the association reveals.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Alert Day declared due to deluge of rain

MIAMI - Monday's soggy morning has led to a NEXT Weather Alert Day across South Florida.The main impact is heavy and slow-moving rain that will cause flooding especially now that the ground is already saturated enough from Sunday's washout.Monday's rainfall forecast is between 1" to 2" inches but higher amounts are possible in localized areas.  Through the rest of Monday expect the rain to impact areas of Miami-Dade and the Florida Keys.There is a chance for storms to develop over the Atlantic and Straits and produce waterspouts.Broward hasn't seen much rain but is not out of the clear. The forecast...
MIAMI, FL

