MIAMI - Monday's soggy morning has led to a NEXT Weather Alert Day across South Florida.The main impact is heavy and slow-moving rain that will cause flooding especially now that the ground is already saturated enough from Sunday's washout.Monday's rainfall forecast is between 1" to 2" inches but higher amounts are possible in localized areas. Through the rest of Monday expect the rain to impact areas of Miami-Dade and the Florida Keys.There is a chance for storms to develop over the Atlantic and Straits and produce waterspouts.Broward hasn't seen much rain but is not out of the clear. The forecast...

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO