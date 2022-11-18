ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas County, FL

fox13news.com

Flight team begins tracking right whales migrating along East Coast

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Calving season for North Atlantic right whales has begun and, as the endangered species migrates down the U.S. East Coast, researchers with Clearwater Marine Aquarium are tracking their every move. Every day, from November to April, (weather permitting), a team of CMA scientists flies above the ocean,...
CLEARWATER, FL
fox13news.com

FWC considers limiting Skyway pier fishing to single-hook in effort to save lives of seabirds

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - New regulations could help reduce pelican entanglement at popular a popular spot for anglers along the Sunshine Skyway Bridge. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials are considering some new rules they hope save the lives of seabirds at the Skyway fishing pier. But fishermen aren't amused by the potential changes, calling it an overreach.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
luxury-houses.net

Truly A Waterfront Masterpiece with Direct Access to Open Tampa Bay Seeks $11.5 Million in Saint Petersburg, Florida

2093 Carolina Ave NE Home in Saint Petersburg, Florida for Sale. 2093 Carolina Ave NE, Saint Petersburg, Florida is a luxury residence built by Campagna Homes situated on two lots with direct access to the open waters of Tampa Bay only 15 miles to our world renowned St Pete Beach. This Home in Saint Petersburg offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 7,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2093 Carolina Ave NE, please contact Georgia Janas (Phone: 727-501-4881) at Northstar Realty for full support and perfect service.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fox13news.com

Florida environmental groups seek to relist manatees as endangered species

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Manatees that are dying by the hundreds mainly from pollution-caused starvation in Florida should once again be listed as an endangered species, environmental groups said Monday in a petition seeking the change. The petition filed with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service contends it was an...
FLORIDA STATE
usf.edu

Red tide is drifting north and is now at the mouth of Tampa Bay

Red tide is drifting north along the Gulf coast from Southwest Florida and is now being found at the mouth of Tampa Bay. Red tide, which has been found off the coast of Manatee and Sarasota counties, is inching north. Water samples taken this week by state environmental officials show very low concentrations of the organism that causes red tide was detected along the Sunshine Skyway and the northern tip of Anna Maria Island, where Tampa Bay meets the Gulf of Mexico.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

FWC considers new rules to save pelicans

Florida Fish and Wildlife is discussing a proposal to try and reduce the number of pelicans that get entangled in fishing hooks and lines at the Skyway Fishing Pier. During a meeting, avid fishermen were pushing back.
FLORIDA STATE
tampamagazines.com

Where to Eat in Tampa Bay for Thanksgiving 2022

Cooking a Thanksgiving meal takes work. In recent years, many have decided to dodge the stress and visit their local restaurants for a hassle-free Thanksgiving Day. Fortunately, Tampa is filled with many fantastic restaurants and many have decided that it’s essential to stay open and offer a Thanksgiving-themed dining experience. Ditch the apron this year. Here are some restaurants you can visit in Tampa Bay for a Thanksgiving meal.
TAMPA, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Florida

If you live in Florida and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week. so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Gibsonton woman wants repairs done to finally return home after sewage leak in May

GIBSONTON, Fla. - A Gibsonton woman says she hasn’t been able to live in her house for about seven months due to a sewer leak underneath it. "I want to come home, but I can’t come home to this until somebody fixes it. I have no toilet or anything until they fix it," said Shelly Dauberman, the owner of a manufactured home in Eastwood Estates.
GIBSONTON, FL

