Casper, WY

K2 Radio

Holiday Square Lighting Happening Sunday at Conwell Park

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas, in spirit anyway. But on Sunday, it'll look even more like the big day, as the City of Casper is hosting its annual Holiday Square Lighting at Conwell Park. This Christmas tradition will feature Santa and Mrs. Claus, the Dream Upon a...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Casper-Natrona County Airport plans road repairs

CASPER, Wyo. — With several roads at the Casper-Natrona County Airport in need of repaving and repairs, the airport has begun the process of determining which are most in need of work. “We’ve got primary roads and then secondary roads that don’t have as much activity,” airport director Glenn...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

La Cocina to offer free Thanksgiving Day meals

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper restaurant La Cocina will provide free Thanksgiving meals to the community, reviving a long-standing local tradition. From 2000 to 2014, the restaurant served free traditional Thanksgiving meals to the community, though the owners stopped to celebrate the holiday together as a family. Now, the restaurant is once again opening its doors to the community on Nov. 24.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County sheriff swears in newest Deputy James Greenwood

CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday morning, the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office welcomed its newest deputy. Deputy James Greenwood was sworn in by Sheriff John Harlin, NCSO said. “Deputy Greenwood and his family moved to Natrona County from California,” NCSO said. “He previously worked in the fire service, as well as the fire prevention and safety field. Deputy Greenwood shared that he is excited to begin his law enforcement career, while enjoying the Wyoming way of life with his family.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Phone Service Affected Tonight

The phone system of the Natrona County Sheriff's Office and other county offices will experience intermittent outages spanning 15 minutes each beginning at 5 p.m. today, Monday, according to a news release. The county-wide servicing of the phone system includes the Sheriff's Office administrative phone lines, the Natrona County Detention...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

ART 321 hosting ‘Holiday Art Market’ with live music and 25+ artists and small businesses

CASPER, Wyo. — ART 321 will be hosting “Holiday Art Market” events from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26 and again on Saturday, Dec. 3. In addition to gift options from local artists and small businesses, there will be live music during Saturday’s Holiday Art Market. Students and teachers with the Casper Music Teacher’s Association will perform “Sounds of the Season” from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., ART 321’s announcement said. Todd Smith and Steve Monroe will perform acoustic songs from 1:30 to 4 p.m.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Report: Casper’s economic health improving; housing prices keep climbing

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper’s economic health index value was 102.3 in September 2022, up from a value of 101.2 in September 2021, the November issue of the “Casper Economic Indicators” report released Monday by the Wyoming Economic Analysis Division showed. The index score considers four factors:...
CASPER, WY

