oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Cars circle block twice during Casper Salvation Army Thanksgiving food box distribution
CASPER, Wyo. — A line started well before 6:30 this morning as cars arrived for the annual Thanksgiving meal box distribution on Tuesday at the Salvation Army Hope Center in central Casper. “We gave out about 430 boxes last year, and we’re hoping to do even more this year,”...
oilcity.news
Wyoming Rescue Mission hosting community Thanksgiving meal starting at noon Wednesday
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Rescue Mission will offer a community Thanksgiving meal from noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. “Anyone who would like a hot, traditional Thanksgiving meal is invited to attend,” the mission said in an announcement on Tuesday. The community meal will be held at the...
oilcity.news
Eggington’s making free Thanksgiving meals for pickup at Boys & Girls Club in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — Eggington’s is preparing free Thanksgiving meals that families will be able to pick up at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming’s Main Club, 1701 East K St. in Casper. The meals will be available for curbside pickup starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday...
oilcity.news
Trails Center hosting ‘Holiday on the Homestead’ as it celebrates 20th anniversary in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — The National Historic Trails Interpretive Center will host its annual “Holiday on the Homestead” from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 with everything from live music to model trains to hand-dipped chocolates from the Dutch oven to a gingerbread house competition. “Holiday...
Holiday Square Lighting Happening Sunday at Conwell Park
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas, in spirit anyway. But on Sunday, it'll look even more like the big day, as the City of Casper is hosting its annual Holiday Square Lighting at Conwell Park. This Christmas tradition will feature Santa and Mrs. Claus, the Dream Upon a...
oilcity.news
Casper-Natrona County Airport plans road repairs
CASPER, Wyo. — With several roads at the Casper-Natrona County Airport in need of repaving and repairs, the airport has begun the process of determining which are most in need of work. “We’ve got primary roads and then secondary roads that don’t have as much activity,” airport director Glenn...
PHOTOS: 2022 Holiday Square Tree Lighting Ceremony Kicks Off Christmas Season
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas, everywhere you go. That is, as long as everywhere you go consists of various parts of Downtown Casper and Conwell Park, across the street from Banner Wyoming Medical Center. That's because Conwell Park is home to a cacophony of Christmas lights as...
oilcity.news
Hogadon opening Friday, Dec. 2 on Casper Mountain, including night skiing
CASPER, Wyo. — Hogadon Basin Ski Area will open on Friday, Dec. 2, the ski area announced Tuesday. Hogadon is opening three weeks earlier than it did in 2021. The ski area opened on Dec. 22, 2021, with the season lasting until April 10, 2022. “We’re really excited to...
msuexponent.com
Casper’s downtown Christmas tree
The event, now in its 25th year, is set for 4 p.m. Sunday at Conwell Park in central Casper. The park will be lit an hour later.
oilcity.news
Natrona Schools surplus auction offering two buses, ping-pong tables and more
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County School District is holding an online surplus auction, with everything from two used school buses to ping-pong tables to students desks available. The auction opened on Nov. 17 and people can bid on items until Sunday, Nov. 27, according to NCSD. As of...
oilcity.news
Central Wyoming Hospice hosting ‘Tree of Love’ ceremony for people to remember loved ones
CASPER, Wyo. — Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions will be hosting its annual “Tree of Love” ceremony at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4 at 319 S. Wilson St. The “Tree of Love” is a way for people to remember loved ones who have died. People can add special tree ornaments to the Tree of Love.
oilcity.news
La Cocina to offer free Thanksgiving Day meals
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper restaurant La Cocina will provide free Thanksgiving meals to the community, reviving a long-standing local tradition. From 2000 to 2014, the restaurant served free traditional Thanksgiving meals to the community, though the owners stopped to celebrate the holiday together as a family. Now, the restaurant is once again opening its doors to the community on Nov. 24.
oilcity.news
Natrona County sheriff swears in newest Deputy James Greenwood
CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday morning, the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office welcomed its newest deputy. Deputy James Greenwood was sworn in by Sheriff John Harlin, NCSO said. “Deputy Greenwood and his family moved to Natrona County from California,” NCSO said. “He previously worked in the fire service, as well as the fire prevention and safety field. Deputy Greenwood shared that he is excited to begin his law enforcement career, while enjoying the Wyoming way of life with his family.
Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Phone Service Affected Tonight
The phone system of the Natrona County Sheriff's Office and other county offices will experience intermittent outages spanning 15 minutes each beginning at 5 p.m. today, Monday, according to a news release. The county-wide servicing of the phone system includes the Sheriff's Office administrative phone lines, the Natrona County Detention...
oilcity.news
National gas prices fall ahead of Thanksgiving; Natrona County seeing prices under $3
CASPER, Wyo. — The nation’s average gas price fell for the second straight week, this time down 11.9 cents from a week ago to $3.64. Natrona County’s average price fell 22 cents from last week as local gas stations started offering regular gasoline for less than $3 per gallon.
oilcity.news
Anonymous Casper couple donates a thousand servings of Thanksgiving dinner from Eggington’s
CASPER, Wyo. — The 220 Thanksgiving meals from Eggington’s available at the Boys and Girls Club this Wednesday are being provided by an anonymous married couple in Casper, according to a release from the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming. The meals consist of all the Thanksgiving...
oilcity.news
ART 321 hosting ‘Holiday Art Market’ with live music and 25+ artists and small businesses
CASPER, Wyo. — ART 321 will be hosting “Holiday Art Market” events from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26 and again on Saturday, Dec. 3. In addition to gift options from local artists and small businesses, there will be live music during Saturday’s Holiday Art Market. Students and teachers with the Casper Music Teacher’s Association will perform “Sounds of the Season” from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., ART 321’s announcement said. Todd Smith and Steve Monroe will perform acoustic songs from 1:30 to 4 p.m.
oilcity.news
Windy, mainly sunny Thanksgiving week in store for Casper; 30% chance for snow Wednesday night
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper area can expect windy conditions this Thanksgiving week with mainly sunny skies and a chance for snow on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. On Monday, the high is forecast near 43 degrees with sunny conditions and wind gusts of up...
oilcity.news
Three Casperites among Wyoming’s 11 newest ‘Ultimate Anglers’; two 15-year-olds become youngest to earn title
CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department recognized 11 people who have recently earned the title of “Ultimate Angler” after catching 10 trophy-sized fish across 10 different species. A total of 32 people have achieved the title over the years. Three of the...
oilcity.news
Report: Casper’s economic health improving; housing prices keep climbing
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper’s economic health index value was 102.3 in September 2022, up from a value of 101.2 in September 2021, the November issue of the “Casper Economic Indicators” report released Monday by the Wyoming Economic Analysis Division showed. The index score considers four factors:...
