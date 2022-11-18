CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday morning, the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office welcomed its newest deputy. Deputy James Greenwood was sworn in by Sheriff John Harlin, NCSO said. “Deputy Greenwood and his family moved to Natrona County from California,” NCSO said. “He previously worked in the fire service, as well as the fire prevention and safety field. Deputy Greenwood shared that he is excited to begin his law enforcement career, while enjoying the Wyoming way of life with his family.

