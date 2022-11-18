"By Mark ShermanThe Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the way for the imminent handover of former President Donald Trump's tax returns to a congressional committee after a three-year legal fight.The court, without comment, rejected Trump's plea for an order that would have prevented the Treasury Department from giving six years of tax returns for Trump and some of his businesses to the Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee.It was Trump's second loss at the Supreme Court in as many months. In October, the court refused to step into the legal fight surrounding the FBI search of Trump's Florida estate that turned up classified documents.In...

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 27 MINUTES AGO