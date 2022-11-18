ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Supreme Court OKs Handover of Trump Tax Returns to Congress

"By Mark ShermanThe Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the way for the imminent handover of former President Donald Trump's tax returns to a congressional committee after a three-year legal fight.The court, without comment, rejected Trump's plea for an order that would have prevented the Treasury Department from giving six years of tax returns for Trump and some of his businesses to the Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee.It was Trump's second loss at the Supreme Court in as many months. In October, the court refused to step into the legal fight surrounding the FBI search of Trump's Florida estate that turned up classified documents.In...
Salon

SCOTUS rejects Trump’s bid to block tax returns from Congress — and they may be leaked publicly

Former President Donald Trump stands at a ‘Save America’ rally on July 22, 2022 in Prescott Valley, Arizona. (Mario Tama/Getty Images) In about a month, the House will change hands to Republicans, but before that can happen, the Supreme Court agreed that House Democrats should be handed over to the Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee that requested them as part of their ongoing investigation into emoluments violations.
