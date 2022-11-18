Alex Pereira wants Israel Adesanya to stop blaming referee for UFC 281 loss — ‘Thank him for saving your life’

Read full article on original website
Anwar Ely
4d ago
Alex is right! His stance at the stop of the fight is showing Alex about to load a knee that could ve broke Adesanya 's Jaw.
4
Pharez Cruz
3d ago
izzy best chance was wrestling 1st fight second.. toe to toe vs a guy who has beat u twice on your feet was not a good strategy.
3
Package Leash
4d ago
Alex needs to thank the bell for saving his life. He was 3 seconds away from being knocked out in that first round
3
MMAmania.com
Joe Rogan calls Alex Pereira’s ability to cut massive amounts of weight ‘sanctioned cheating’
Newly-minted UFC Middleweight champion, Alex Pereira, is a monster of a man who towers over people like his teammate, Glover Teixeira, a former 205-pound champion. How does the Brazilian knockout artist make 185 pounds? By cutting over 25 pounds to get there. A picture posed to Pereira’s socials the day...
ringsidenews.com
What Happened With Jon Moxley After AEW Full Gear Went Off The Air
Jon Moxley headed into AEW Full Gear as the World Champion, and many fans expected him to take the fight to MJF and win the match. However, it didn’t quite turn out that way, and the situation took an interesting turn after AEW Full Gear went off the air.
SB Nation
Mike Tyson has convinced Evander Holyfield to make ear-shaped edibles with him
If you’ve ever wanted to experience the exquisite joy of biting Evander Holyfield’s ear and get high as balls while doing it, well Mike Tyson has you covered. “If I was on cannabis, I wuouldn’t have bit his ear” is a hell of a statement. Just digest than one for a sec.
Boxing Scene
Holly Holm Admits She's Intrigued With The Scenario of Returning To Boxing
Former UFC bantamweight champion Holly Holm admits that she's intrigued by the idea of making a return to the sport of boxing. Holm made her MMA debut in 2011 and eventually went full-time with MMA in 2013. However, she made her boxing debut in 2002, won world titles in several...
ringsidenews.com
Drew McIntyre Accidentally Caught On Microphone Asking About Roman Reigns’ Run-In During SmackDown
WWE has a lot of things going on during a live broadcast. Sometimes people need to communicate about what’s going on, but they don’t mean for it to get caught on a microphone. Unfortunately, that plan doesn’t always work out. Roman Reigns is set to lead The...
worldboxingnews.net
Lennox Lewis beats up, KO’s Tyson Fury – says UK boxing legend
Lennox Lewis is too good for Tyson Fury. He would beat him up and stop him late on in the fight if they ever shared a ring. That’s according to UK boxing legend Barry McGuigan. The former world champion got into it, with fans opening a massive can of worms on the subject.
MMAmania.com
Here’s everything that happened at UFC Vegas 65 last night
Last night (Sat., Nov. 19, 2022), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returned to UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, for UFC Vegas 65. In the last couple years, we’ve seen some mediocre fight cards grace the Apex stage, but we’ve never seen a pedestrian card lose its main event just hours before the card began (details here). Derrick Lewis’ last-second trip to the hospital derailed one of just two fights between ranked opponents (the other being Jennifer Maia vs. Maryna Moroz), but there was still a bit of action spread out among the many decisions.
MMA Fighting
Dustin Poirier uninterested in ‘respectful’ Beneil Dariush, wants big fights after completing ‘violence triangle’
At UFC 281, Dustin Poirier picked up another big win, submitting Michael Chandler after a bloody, back-and-forth war. The battle earned Poirier his eighth “Fight of the Night” bonus, tying the category’s record, and it solidified the former interim champion as one of the most exciting fighters of his generation.
ringsidenews.com
Dominik Mysterio Dragged For Sharing Photo Of Girlfriend & Breaking Kayfabe On Social Media
Dominik Mysterio recently joined forces with The Judgment Day and turned his back on his father, Rey Mysterio. The 25-year-old’s conversion to the evil side was significantly influenced by Rhea Ripley. Dominik Mysterio was recently admonished by former WWE head writer Vince Russo for breaking kayfabe on social media.
MMAmania.com
Alistair Overeem tests positive for banned substance following Glory Collision 4 fight
Alistair Overeem has tested positive for a banned substance following his win over Badr Hari at Glory Collision 4, a kickboxing event that went down inside GelreDome in Arnhem, Netherlands, on Oct. 8, 2022. Overeem defeated Hari via unanimous decision with 29-26, 28-27, 28-27, 28-27, 28-27 scores (yes, Glory uses...
Connor McGregor Hits Back At Khabib For Insult: “Your Fathers Plan is Never Complete Because You Quit and Ran”
More than four years removed from their UFC 229 showdown, the rivalry between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov is still far from slowing down. Appearing at a public speaking engagement in Toronto, Nurmagomedov spoke about the recent success of his fight team, including Islam Makhachev’s defeat of Charles Oliveira to capture the UFC lightweight championship. ‘The Eagle’ also spoke about newly crowned champion Usman Nurmagomedov who bested Patricky Pitbull to become the Bellator MMA lightweight titleholder on Friday night.
Boxing Scene
Ryan Garcia Announces He'll Be Fighting In January Ahead Of Davis Bout
Ryan Garcia wants to make sure he’s going tit for tat and operating on similar timelines to Gervonta “Tank” Davis. Garcia announced on Twitter on Saturday that he will be returning to the ring in January, just like Davis. Davis announced this week he’ll be fighting Hector...
Paddy Pimblett reveals the secret to his extreme weight cutting and shares bold prediction for his upcoming fight at UFC 282: “Jared Gordon’s getting finished in the first”
Paddy Pimblett has revealed the secret behind his extreme weight cutting as he prepares to battle Jared Gordon. With a 3-0 record since entering the UFC, Paddy Pimblett is understandably on top of the world. He’s looked sharp in every performance, he continues to improve, and he has his sights set on the big time.
An MMA event descended into chaos when a fighter left the cage after his win and almost incited a riot
Daniel Compton defeated Maki Pitolo in the main event of a TuffNUff event at the Circa Resort and Casino in Las Vegas before all hell broke loose.
Khabib Nurmagomedov predicts Islam Makhachev 'gonna finish this guy' Alex Volkanovski at UFC 284
TORONTO – Khabib Nurmagomedov thinks Alexander Volkanovski will present a threat to Islam Makhachev at UFC 284, but it won’t be enough. Volkanovski (25-1 MMA, 12-0 UFC), the UFC featherweight titleholder, will move up a weight class when he challenges UFC Hall of Famer Nurmagomedov’s star pupil Makhachev (23-1 MMA, 12-1 UFC) for lightweight gold in the Feb. 11 headliner at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. The event airs on pay-per-view following prelims expected on ESPN and ESPN+.
MMAmania.com
Paddy Pimblett reveals secret to losing 50 pounds ahead of UFC 282
What Paddy Pimblett eats, Paddy Pimblett must eventually burn. That’s the unfortunate reality of getting pig fat after every UFC win. In a new video on his YouTube channel, “The Baddy” laid out what he’s doing to lose 50 pounds and get back into shape for UFC 282 on Dec. 10, 2022.
Popculture
WWE Favorite Returning for One More Match After Career-Ending Injury
A WWE personality is making his return to the ring. Jamie Noble recently announced he is competing in a WWE house show at the Charleston Civic Center in Charleston, West Virginia on Dec. 11. Noble, who is currently a producer in WWE, mentioned that this could be the last time he competes in a match.
MMAmania.com
Highlights! Greg Hardy scores knockdown in win over Hasim Rahman Jr. | Misfits 003
Former NFL star and Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight Greg Hardy made another boxing appearance earlier tonight (Sat., Nov. 19, 2022) at the MF & DAZN “X Series 003” boxing event live on DAZN from inside Moody Center in Austin, Tex., when “Prince of War” took on professional boxer Hasim Rahman Jr.
MMA Fighting
Jason David Frank, ‘Power Rangers’ star and former MMA fighter, dies at 49
Jason David Frank — best known for his role as Tommy, the original Green Ranger — in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, has died at the age of 49 by suicide. Multiple people close to the situation confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Sunday. Born in California, Frank...
MMAmania.com
Cafe Omari? Akhmedov will bag $1 million in PFL championship, open coffee shop in Florida
Omari Akhmedov plans to win the PFL 2022 light heavyweight championship by defeating Rob Wilkinson on the pay-per-view (PPV) main card this Fri. night (Nov. 25, 2022) at Hulu Theater from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Each PFL champion will leave “The Empire State” with a $1 million...
