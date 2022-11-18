Dialogue between strangers is much easier now than it’s ever been. This doesn’t necessarily mean meaningful communication between people of opposing viewpoints is any more likely. Marquette University Theatre explores this in a well-executed production of playwright Michael Perlman’s From White Plains. A well-modulated Jack McMahon plays a guy named Ethan who unwittingly gets mentioned in an acceptance speech at the Oscars. Ethan’s actions years ago as a high school bully are sited in the speech as a motivating factor in the suicide of a gay man that inspired the award-winning movie. Carlos Alba delivers a stern passion to the stage in the role of the Academy Award-winning indie filmmaker Dennis Sullivan. When. Ethan is moved to respond to the speech online, that response goes viral, thus launching a contentious internet feud between the two men.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO