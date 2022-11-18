Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Plain Talk on Town's PodcastGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Shooting Of Teen May Not Have Been A Random ActStill UnsolvedLebanon, PA
Another Dollar General Store Closes Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCumberland County, PA
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania convenience storeKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
It’s National Fast Food Day: 3 Places in Pennsylvania Offering Awesome Fast FoodMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
Related
Citing ‘conservative values,’ a town in Lancaster County, Pa. plans to cut local library funding
One councilman opposed a women’s health class “because it was related to sexual matters.”. A borough in northern Lancaster County says it will no longer fund the local public library, citing its financial needs and concerns over whether the library aligns with the town’s “conservative values.”
abc27.com
Annual Thanksgiving take-away dinner held at York church
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The First Presbyterian Church of York’s Annual Community Thanksgiving Take-Away Dinner began on Sunday afternoon. For over 20 years, the church has supplied traditional Thanksgiving dinners to anyone in the community who may be hungry or want a meal. Guests can also receive winter...
Reading’s Christmas on the Mountain to open for 31st season Friday
Now in its 31st year, the Hillside Playground has once again been transformed into a Christmas wonderland. Affectionately known as “Christmas on the Mountain,” the free to enter and free to park display, features over 5 million led lights, inflatables, vintage and modern decorations. The lights display underwent...
pahomepage.com
Harrisburg building with store, mechanic, apartments catches fire
A fire started in a garage in Harrisburg at 16th and Walnut streets at approximately 9:45 p.m. on Monday, but it was quickly extinguished by fire crews, according to the Harrisburg Fire Bureau. Harrisburg building with store, mechanic, apartments …. A fire started in a garage in Harrisburg at 16th...
abc27.com
Indoor adventure park coming to Dauphin County
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new indoor adventure park for children and adults, called Urban Air, will soon be opening a new location in Harrisburg. The indoor amusement park will have many attractions that are designed to keep kids active, all while keeping the fun inside. Urban Air offers opportunities to host birthday parties, field trips, team building events, group events and more, according to their website.
WGAL
Furever Home fundraiser event to help local shelter
Furever Home Adoption Center held its 8th annual holiday shopping fair Saturday in Lancaster County. The event helps raise money for the organization. Which helps animals find their forever home. “It helps bring a lot of funding that we need, to cover medical costs, operational costs at the shelter, cat...
abc27.com
Altercation at Lancaster County Dunkin’ leads to fight
EAST PETERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department, an altercation that occurred at a Dunkin’ in East Petersburg over a breakfast sandwich led to fighting between an employee and a customer. On Nov. 18, the customer, Mabel Hinson, went through the drive-thru...
Photos: Reading Holiday Parade 2022
Thousands of people lined Penn Street in downtown Reading Saturday morning , November 19, 2022, for the annual Reading Holiday Parade, featuring community organizations, marching bands, and more.
local21news.com
'This was not hazing:' Parents of Middletown victims speak, school cameras catch incidents
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHP) — Middletown is the oldest community in Dauphin County, Pennsylvania, and high school football runs deep in it roots. But in 2022, the high school football team wouldn't take the field after disturbing sexualized hazing allegations led to the school district canceling the season. The Dauphin...
Lancaster Farming
Christmas Tree Farm’s Wedding Venue Thrives With Constant Improvement
BERNVILLE, Pa. — When one of the Reinhart family’s daughters was getting married in 2016, they didn’t realize they needed to book wedding venues months to years in advance. So four months out, what did they do? Host the wedding in their pre-1850s barn. The photos were...
Cumberland County business builds charcuterie boards that are ‘the life of the party’
Ali Grothe creates works of art through her new business Bella Graze Custom Charcuterie. Using cured meats, cheeses, fried fruits, vegetables and other items, Grothe crafts elaborate boards, boxes and tables for parties, ranging from birthdays and football tailgates to holiday gatherings. She recently launched the business as part of...
fox29.com
Pennsylvania residents may be owned money from billions in unclaimed funds
PHILADELPHIA - If it sounds too good to be true, it usually is – especially when it comes to free money. But just in time for the holidays, Philadelphia is telling residents to check if they're owed money from a mound of unclaimed funds sitting in Harrisburg. Philadelphia on...
Festival of Trees at Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center
Franklin County Visitors Bureau (FCVB) is spreading holiday cheer with the 2022 Festival of Trees, through December 2. Decorated trees and wreaths are displayed in the elegant lobby and second floor Great Room of the 11/30 Visitors Center, formerly the 1865 National Bank of Chambersburg. Visitors can vote for their favorite tree or wreath as well as participate in the silent auction. All proceeds of voting and the auction will benefit the Cumberland Valley Breast Care Alliance, which is in its 26th year of service. New in 2022 is Sharing the Heart of the Holiday, a way to help Franklin County families that need a little help this holiday season.
Jeepers! What’s Up With One Stuck High in Snowbank on Social Media
Have you seen the picture of a Jeep stuck in a snowbank circulating on social media? It didn't happen in Buffalo and it isn't even from this year. The photo is making the rounds on Facebook after historic snow fell in not only Western New York, but Northern New York too. So it's wouldn't be surprising to think it happened in the Empire State. But you'd be wrong.
York County Regional Police Department receives $775,00 grant
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Regional Police Department (YCRPD) received funds to expand locker rooms and storage at their Oak Street station. Senator Kristin Phillips-Hill (R-York) announced on Thursday, Nov. 18 that the department was awarded a $775,000 grant which will be used to build an addition on the men's and women's locker rooms, increase inside storage for police vehicles and create additional storage for evidence, including long-term storage.
etxview.com
Young singer from Schuylkill County could perform at Pennsylvania Farm Show
One of Schuylkill County’s young singing talents will have the opportunity to perform at the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show. Mia Bixler, 6, of Schuylkill Haven, turned in an impressive vocal performance during a recent contest hosted by the farm show. Her competition included dozens of young singers from around the commonwealth, who all vied for the opportunity to perform the national anthem at the show.
abc27.com
Three children kidnapped at Gettysburg Walmart, suspect charged
GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – An Adams County man has been charged after State Police say three children were kidnapped from a Gettysburg Walmart parking lot. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Jason Harris of York Springs allegedly entered a running vehicle in the Walmart parking lot on November 20 and fled with three children in the back seats.
New senior affordable housing community will be ready for occupancy next month
An affordable housing development in Lancaster County will be ready for occupancy in next month. Saxony Ridge Apartments in Lititz will include 62 affordable housing apartments for seniors, 62 years and older. The apartments will be ready for occupancy in December. The development is a collaborative project between Community Basics...
Ex-Shippensburg University student, once charged with homicide, released after serving three years in jail
A former Shippensburg University student was released from Cumberland County Prison Thursday after serving a little over three years on charges stemming from a 2019 double shooting in Shippensburg that left one Philadelphia man dead and another wounded. Clayton Steven Wilson, initially charged with the Oct. 6, 2019 murder of...
Christmas Festivities scheduled at the Gettysburg Rec Park
It’s almost the most wonderful time of the year, and the Gettysburg Area Recreational Authority (GARA) is joining in on the holiday cheer!. The Gettysburg Rec Park will be a part of A Gettysburg Christmas Festival being held throughout Gettysburg on Dec. 2 through 4, hosting activities held throughout the weekend for all ages.
Comments / 0