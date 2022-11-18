Update: Suspect identified following morning homicide, evening arrest

Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is still investigating a homicide that occurred today on the Westbank.

Portions of the incident occurred in Harvey and Avondale.

Just after 9:30 am, deputies were dispatched to a report of a stabbing in the 3800 block of Alex Korman Boulevard in Harvey.

Upon arrival, deputies learned that a male stabbed a female outside a location.

The suspect and victim then entered a vehicle and left the area.

Continuous efforts to locate the vehicle, throughout the day, were unsuccessful.

Around 2:20 pm, deputies were dispatched to a report of a vehicle fire in a wooded area in the 700 block of Churchill Parkway in Avondale.

This vehicle’s description matched the vehicle description from the earlier incident. Upon arrival, deputies located the vehicle, which was actively burning.

While investigating the vehicle fire, deputies searched the area and located an unresponsive white female nearby.

She was suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Deputies remained in the area of the recovery location, and eventually located the suspect in the wooded area.

The actions of our K-9 Section and Drone Team in bringing the suspect into custody quickly cannot be overstated.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin.

Nathaniel Hernandez, 39, of Marrero, was arrested for second degree murder and obstruction of justice. Hernandez was also arrested on a warrant for second degree battery for a prior incident in which he attacked the victim.