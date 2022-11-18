ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Analyst: Kennedy announcement will have major impact on governor's race

WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jvI9i_0jFvvAkf00

Senator Bill Cassidy says he's not running for governor of Louisiana. In a statement released Friday, Sen. Cassidy said he was focused on his Senate position and legislation that he says will have major impacts on Louisiana and the nation at large.

His senate colleague, John Kennedy, says he will announce "soon" he will seek Louisiana's highest office.

One analyst says he expects Kennedy to leap into the race.

"Judging from his preannouncement statement, it seems like he's leaning towards getting into this race," UL Monroe political science professor Pearson Cross said. "Now, maybe he likes the Hamlet role: will I, or will I not. He says in his announcement that 'we can't deny our great state is facing serious challenges' and Louisiana deserves a governor to meet those, and lines like that suggest that he's going to get into the gubernatorial race."

How would a Kennedy candidacy impact other Republicans thinking about running?

"Regardless of what Kennedy does, a couple of the candidates, like (Lieutenant Governor) Billy Nungesser and (Treasurer John) Schroder are, for all intents and purposes, already declared," Cross said. "I think they're going to hang around and just see what the polls look like and continue fundraising and doing what they can.

"As far as other people who might be considering the race like Garrett Graves or Sharon Hewitt, I think they're going to hang back, and if John Kennedy does in fact jump into the race, they're going to be gone. They're not going to contest with him."

Cross says a Kennedy candidacy would complicate matters for the Louisiana Republican Party, which endorsed Attorney General Jeff Landry shortly after he announced his run for governor.

"It's hard to tell what the state party is going to do," Cross said, noting that the GOP's endorsement of Landry may have been an attempt to limit a crowded field of candidates.

If Kennedy runs, Cross says the party may have to make an about face.

"Clearly, if John Kennedy, who is, perhaps, the biggest dog of all the big dogs in the Republican Party, jumps into the race, then they're going to have to back up," Cross said. "I wouldn't be surprised to see them move back to a position of just vote for a Republican."

Cross says on the Democratic Party side of the race, two names that have been mentioned are DOTD secretary Shawn Wilson and former New Orleans mayor Mitch Landrieu. Cross notes that any run for governor by a Democrat would be an uphill battle.

"Right now, there's disarray on the Democratic side."

Comments / 10

Related
Washington Examiner

Judge hands Warnock victory on Saturday early voting in Georgia Senate runoff

A Fulton County judge ruled Friday afternoon in favor of Sen. Raphael Warnock's campaign and other Democratic groups that sued to allow early voting on the Saturday after Thanksgiving in Georgia's Senate runoff election. Superior Court Judge Thomas A. Cox Jr. took up the case Friday to determine whether Republican...
GEORGIA STATE
Black Enterprise

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Warns Election Misinformation Targeting Black Men

Former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms told MSNBC Sunday that Black men are being targeted with misinformation campaigns ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. The President Joe Biden advisor appeared on The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart, who shared a clip of Georgia Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Stacey Abrams claiming Black men are being targeted by misinformation campaigns.
ATLANTA, GA
Black Enterprise

Alabama Residents Overwhelmingly Vote To Rid State Constitution of Racist Language

Alabama residents overwhelmingly voted to strike racist language from its constitution on Tuesday and reorganize the governing document. The Montgomery Advertiser reported Alabama’s recompilation proposal received more than 880,000 votes (76.5%) according to unofficial results provided by the Alabama Secretary of State’s office. Less than 25% of residents voted against the proposal.
ALABAMA STATE
Washington Examiner

House Republicans pass first wave of rule changes for new majority

The House Republican Conference advanced its first round of rule changes Wednesday for when it retakes the House in January. The GOP is saving more controversial rule change proposals for after Thanksgiving but voted in favor of a change to how a speaker of the House could be ousted from power. The rule proposed by Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH) is meant as a way to prevent a Democratic minority from having control over who gets to be speaker.
The Independent

Lindsey Graham called out as he laughs while Herschel Walker denies latest abortion allegations

Senator Lindsey Graham is being criticised for backing Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker, amid new allegations that the Republican hopeful urged a second romantic partner to get an abortion. Both men are supportive of a proposed national abortion ban.On Wednesday, a woman accused Mr Walker, a former football star, of pressuring her to have an abortion in 1993 during an extra-marital relationship.“I am not a coward but I am a realist,” the woman, who has sought to keep her identity confidential, said at a press conference in Los Angeles. “And I choose to protect my identity to protect those I...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

‘Republicans come up to me every day with tears in their eyes’: Why Marcus Flowers insists he can defeat Marjorie Taylor Greene

Marcus Flowers has raised $15m – more money than any congressional candidate in the country – for his Georgia battle.Even with all that money, his supporters admit he would be pulling off something approaching an electoral miracle if he was to was able to defeat incumbent populist Marjorie Taylor Greene.However, long shot Flowers claims he can make history, insisting the Trump-backed, Maga-breathing Greene is too extreme for the district, and that people repeatedly tell him so.He says every day people will approach him, often in tears, and thank him for trying to beat her. He says people – oftentimes people of...
GEORGIA STATE
WMDT.com

BREAKING: AP calls Del. Congress race in favor of Lisa Blunt Rochester

DELAWARE – The Associated Press has called the U.S. Congress race in Delaware in favor of Democrat Lisa Blunt-Rochester. Congresswoman Blunt-Rochester defeated Republican challenger Lee Murphy to win a fourth term in the U.S. House of Representatives. 47 ABC’s Rob Petree spoke to her shortly after her race was...
DELAWARE STATE
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
26K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy