Study: Alabama ranked 17th among states for schools returning to in-person learning post-COVID; Lags behind most GOP-led neighboring states

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alabama Power President and CEO Mark Crosswhite announced his retirement today. He plans on stepping aside at the end of 2022. “It has been an honor working for a company that for more than a century has been dedicated to serving communities across Alabama," Crosswhite said in a news release Monday. "As I approach my 60th birthday, though, I have come to realize it is time for me to spend more time with my family,"

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO